TV review: Reality was more gripping than fiction in disturbing cold case documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Reality was more gripping than fiction in disturbing cold case documentary

By Ewan Cameron
July 9 2022, 6.00am
Rikki Neave
Rikki Neave

If the murder case in this week’s 24 Hours In Police Custody was a fictional TV crime drama, you’d struggle to believe it.

Six-year-old Rikki Neave’s naked body was found in woodland near his home in 1994 and for 30 years his killer was never caught.

Detectives chased down many leads over the years – including a far-fetched claim that Rikki was killed as part of a black magic cult – but that crucial clue which would close the case proved elusive, until 2016.

It always feels like a privilege when detectives grant Channel 4 cameras such intimate access to their investigations, and the Rikki Neave cold case review was no exception, particularly when viewers saw the twists and turns it took.

Poor Rikki lived in a household in which cruelty and abuse were common, so his mum Ruth was the prime suspect almost from the start.

Rikki Neave and killer James Watson

She was charged with his murder but was acquitted after a trial in 1996, and detectives said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

Throughout the first episode, viewers were led to believe she was the killer, with modern footage of her kept until the final moments, when officers revealed a twist – she definitely didn’t do it.

In fact, his real killer was hiding in plain sight – and had been named in historic witness statements at least twice.

In hindsight, it seems unbelievable that James Watson wasn’t considered the prime suspect from the start.

A “troubled” 13-year-old from a children’s home, Watson had already displayed a tendency towards violence and had sexually assaulted a young boy in the months before Rikki’s death.

How did he get away with it for so long?

As cameras followed the detectives as they closed the net on Watson, meticulously building the case against him, it was as good as any crime drama and all the better because it was true.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]