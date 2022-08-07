Under Another Sky is a gentle road story (of sorts)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment

Under Another Sky is a gentle road story (of sorts)

By David Pollock
August 7 2022, 9.27am
Amelia Donkor and Keith Macpherson star in Under Another Sky at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
Amelia Donkor and Keith Macpherson star in Under Another Sky at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

For the second time in two years, playwright David Greig and director Elizabeth Newman have brought a play whose main reference point is Roman Britain to the gorgeous woodland amphitheatre at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Last year it was Adventures with the Painted People, a thoughtful piece about a romance between a Roman general and a Pictish woman.

In search of Roman ruins

This year Greig fast-forwards 2,000 years to adapt writer Charlotte Higgins’ book Under Another Sky, which tells of her journey around the island of Great Britain in search of the ruins of Roman occupation.

Playwright David Greig, Keith Macpherson, Amelia Donkor and author Charlotte Higgins.

“Both plays are companions in that they’re on in Pitlochry’s extraordinary, beautiful outdoor theatre,” reflects Greig, when asked about connections.

“They’re both two-handers and they both have a slightly romantic comic tone. One is set in AD 80 and the other is set around 2015, so they’re two different angles on a similar subject.”

That subject, he explains, is “the boundary line between what we might call civilisation, and what we might call nature or wildness.

“The British experience of Rome was an encounter between an enormous empire that had cities and roads and buildings, which in some ways reminds us of our society now, and a society which was more agrarian, more of an oral culture.

Two worlds collide

“Both are about the encounter between these two poles of human experience. One very connected, literate and knowledge-based, but also violent, because it’s an empire built on trade and capital, then on the other side a different type of knowledge, a different way of living.

“They’re about how, despite apparently enormous differences, we somehow manage to find connection with each other.”

Playwright David Greig.

As anyone who was thrilled and enthralled by Painted People or who knows Greig’s work (he’s one of Scotland’s finest contemporary playwrights) is aware, this won’t be a dry history lesson.

Originally devised as a short performance for Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2019, when its Playing with Words strand brought Higgins, Greig and Newman together to create a scratch adaptation, the play builds its own drama around Higgins’ journey.

“We discovered that Charlotte did all that travelling in an old camper van with the man who was to become her partner,” says Greig.

“That was our way into the sketch we did at the Book Festival, these two people in a campervan, getting to know each other at the same time as they explore these ancient stones.

A story about a book

“The simplest way of saying it is that I’ve adapted the story of how the book came to be written more than I’ve adapted the book, exploring two characters reflecting on what it means to look back at the past and how that affects us now.”

Greig explains the piece is light and playful, rather than high drama.

“It’s really a story about companionship, and in finding it in exploration and ideas, but they don’t agree with each other, so that creates interesting discussion.

“It was written with the amphitheatre in mind, looking out at the forest and the river, and it’s a story that’s aimed at pleasure and joy and thoughtfulness.

“You don’t need to particularly be interested in Roman Britain, it’s a gentle road movie and I hope it’s enjoyable for that.”

