Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Royalty gets in tune, it’s time to Party at the Palace

By Andrew Welsh
August 5 2022, 8.00am
Human League's Susan Ann Sulley, Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall are Party At The Palace headliners.
Human League's Susan Ann Sulley, Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall are Party At The Palace headliners.

Dundee music-makers are set to rub shoulders with some big names at a major festival taking place next week.

Party At The Palace is making its return after a three-year absence just a few miles south of Fife at Linlithgow, where a packed line-up awaits over two days starting next Saturday, August 13.

Headliners Ocean Colour Scene

Organised by the same people behind plans for the aborted Party At The Park, which was due to be staged on Perth’s South Inch back in June, the Linlithgow Palace extravaganza’s being headlined on its opening day by Britpop veterans Ocean Colour Scene.

The festival’s main stage will also feature appearances from Scottish favourites Del Amitri and The Silencers, as well as the Bruce Foxton-led From The Jam and Scouse psych-popsters Space.

Ocean Colour Scene have the top slot.

Those featuring further down the bill include spoof troubadours Colonel Mustard And The Dijon Five and West Lothian songsmiths Luke La Volpe and Mark Sharp And The Bicycle Thieves.

There’s two smaller stages at PATP, where sets from the likes of Connor Fyfe, Disco Mary, Fraser McLean, Primes and Lethal Tender also feature on the Saturday.

Sunday’s top picks

The second day’s line-up is topped by synth-pop legends The Human League, with other big names in the shape of dancefloor diva Sophie Ellis Bextor and 80s veterans Hue And Cry and Altered Images – both fresh from Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace – also playing main stage sets on the Sunday.

Dundee popster Charlotte Brimner, aka Be Charlotte, is another act with a place on the big platform, along with Edinburgh hit-maker Callum Beattie and Celtic-folksters Johnny Mac And The Faithful.

Another top Dundee outfit, electro exponents Echo Machine, feature on the festival’s Lot 42 stage, along with Fife singer-songwriter Cody Feechan and a diverse selection of breaking performers, including Black Wolf Trap, Party Fears Three and Red Brick Tent.

Tickets for the event are still available and can be secured via the official website partyatthepalace.co.uk.

Dunfermline-bound TamanFaya are, from left, Matt Philp, Lois Duncan, Danny O’Hara and Aidan O’Hara.

Meanwhile in Dundee

Away from the festivals, this weekend’s live highlights include a turn from Iron Maiden tribute Scream For Me at Dundee’s Church tonight.

The recently formed outfit, who are believed to hail from within the city, will be playing a two-hour show made up of headbanging classics such as The Clairvoyant and Flight Of Icarus.

The Ward Road venue also has a benefit gig for the Scottish Association of Mental Health coming up. Taking place tomorrow night, it’ll showcase the talents of rising stars Dopamine, Adverse Camber, Neave Marr and Katie Nicoll.

Dundee bampots The Cundeez play Church on Thursday.

Further ahead, Church welcomes Aussie folk-punks The Rumjacks, Yorkshire noiseniks Shanghai Treason and Dundonian rabble-rousers The Cundeez – they’re led by Fintry street poet Gary Robertson – on Thursday.

Over at Conroy’s Basement, Make-That-A-Take Records stalwarts Tragical History Tour are playing a late-afternoon set tomorrow as they look to complete a new live album to raise funds for the label’s philanthropic Gooberfest cause.

Ex-mobster at Duck Slattery’s

Meanwhile, Fat Sam’s – or Duck Slattery’s to give the venue its new name – hosts rock’n’roll former mobster Michael Franzese, who’s in town on Sunday to talk about how he rejected organised crime and turned his life around.

The New York-born motivational speaker made No 18 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the 50 “most wealthy and powerful” mafia bosses in the mid-80s, and he was name-checked in the opening scenes of Martin Scorsese’s classic 1990 film Goodfellas.

This while cult Euro hit This World We Love In by Italian-Swiss singer Mina played in the background.

Elsewhere, there’s a first-time headline slot for hard-rocking four-piece TamanFaya on home turf at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline tonight.

Support will come from Glasgow power trio Kamora and the hotly tipped Olivia Beattie.

Lastly, fingerstyle guitarist Scott William Urquhart plays tracks from his new album at a free afternoon session at the Tolbooth in Stirling tomorrow.

 

