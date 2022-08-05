Wasps Studios: Glimpse a hive of activity during Dundee open weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been three years since Wasps Studios in Dundee were last able to open their doors for the ever-popular open weekend, due to Covid-19.

But now, with the worst of the pandemic hopefully behind us and life returning to normal, this vibrant community of artists, designers and makers is ready to showcase its work to the world once again.

The studios, housed in the city’s Meadow Mill, an old jute warehouse, open on Saturday and Sunday (August 6 and 7) from noon until 5pm, allowing visitors into work spaces normally private and to view some of the great creative work being produced there.

The largest collective of artists in Dundee, Wasps is home to nearly 60 studios over three floors.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy as they explore the unique building – from pottery to jewellery, art and design work, illustration, sculpture and more.

On display

Among the work on display will be work by jeweller Scarlett Erskine, artists Maggie Milne, John Scott and Jonathan Hood, ceramicist Lauren Swan, knitwear designer Jolene Guthrie and illustrator Louise Kirby.

Visitors are encouraged to wander the studios at leisure, and chat, browse and buy.

“Wasps was founded in 1977 by Grant Clifford and Bob McGilvray with the idea of providing affordable dedicated studio spaces for artists to work in without worrying about getting paint on the floor and so on,” explains artist Jonathan.

“Initially, it occupied the old Forebank Primary school in the Hilltown area and then it moved to its current location, Meadowmill, in 1986 where the second and third floors were converted to studios providing spacious, well-lit work areas.

“In 2011, tenants were decanted to Airlie Place and elsewhere while Meadowmill was refurbished, gaining double glazing and heating – a welcome improvement as any of the long-standing tenants will tell you! It could get very cold and draughty in the winter months.”

The fourth floor was also taken over with the addition of a gallery space and a lift serving all floors.

“Every year we have enjoyed opening our doors to the public and there is much of interest to see and experience,” adds Jonathan.

“Sadly, the pandemic meant that for the last two years we were unable to hold this event so it will be great to be back.

“There are painters, jewellers, illustrators, clothing designers, ceramics, sculptors and a mixed exhibition in the gallery on the fourth floor.

“People can also visit the artists in their studios and get a glimpse of their working process and maybe even purchase some original artwork.”

Industry excess

It won’t only be Wasps tenants who are taking part in the open weekend.

Scrap Antics, a collective which recycles “industry excess” into art and design are also involved, as are other artists who occupy units on the first floor run by Dundee Industrial Association.

“It really is a hotbed of creativity and it will be great to share this with the public,” says Jonathan.

Built in 1874 as part of South Dudhope Works, famous former Meadowmill tenants include John Byrne, James Howie and Edmund Caswell.

Wasps, which stands for Workshop and Artist Studio Provisions Scotland, currently has 800 artists and 25 arts organisations working in 18 buildings and the network is expanding. waspsstudios.org.uk