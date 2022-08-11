REVIEW: Under Another Sky, a journey and an experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Under Another Sky, a journey and an experience

By Peter Cargill
August 11 2022, 1.12pm
Keith Macpherson (Matthew) and Amelia Donkor (Charlotte) in Under Another Sky at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
Keith Macpherson (Matthew) and Amelia Donkor (Charlotte) in Under Another Sky at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Alfresco theatre is not a concept that we, in Scotland, are well acquainted with for obvious meteorogical reasons.

But Pitlochry Festival Theatre, with great ambition and total disregard of weather doom-mongers, has already sent us round the world with Phileas Fogg and shared the impending demise of the world (and a bottle of tomato sauce) in the company of Sherlock Holmes.

Perfect for outdoors

To complete this triptych, we are now travelling around Britain in a metaphorical “campervan” as Under Another Sky makes it’s world debut in the beautiful setting of the theatre’s amphitheatre.

All three productions are all the better for being outdoors — the natural scene-setting seems just right.

Keith Macpherson (Matthew) and Amelia Donkor (Charlotte) perform under the open skies.

On this occasion, we share the journey with Charlotte and Matthew as they trace the routes Emperor Claudius and his Romans once trod their imperial acquisitions.

It’s a dramatisation of the acclaimed book by The Guardian’s chief culture writer Charlotte Higgins, and essentially it’s about how we relate to a past when the Romans held much of Britain as an imperial possession..

Renowned playwright David Greig’s adaptation, along with Elizabeth Newman’s direction, make this an absorbing 85 minutes worthy of a world premiere.

A travelogue, a love story, a history lesson

It is, at times, a travelogue, a love story, a history lesson — all with the Greig stamp of humour throughout.

Amelia Donkor and Keith Macpherson rise superbly to the task of enacting the road trip and the many characters on the way — all evolving in the imagination of the intrepid travellers in their symbolic camper van, complete with faultless sound effects (Ben Occhipinti) and incidental and original music from Laura Rossi.

Amelia Donkor also plays major roles in Private Lives and Little Women. Keith Macpherson is also In Sunshine on Leith and Noises Off. It’s a busy life for all the company in Pitlochry.

  • Under Another Sky was originally commissioned by the Royal Lyceum Theatre and Edinburgh International Book Festival and continues at Pitlochry on various dates until September 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier