Home Entertainment

Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth

By Mia Kellner
August 26 2022, 10.00am
All kinds of games, for all ages, will feature at the Tabletop Scotland Games at Perth.
All kinds of games, for all ages, will feature at the Tabletop Scotland Games at Perth.

While role playing fantasy games like Dungeons and Dragons garnered popularity (and notoriety) in the ‘80s and ‘90s, they have now been revived into the mainstream for a new generation of gamers.

Having featured as a key part of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, the games market has expanded in recent years by billions of pounds, and is set to continue growing.

Two days of games

Tabletop Scotland 2022 – a two-day board game, card game, and roleplaying game convention in Perth – is a testament to that popularity.

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the major convention returns this weekend to the Dewars Centre, Perth.

There’s plenty of scope to try out new games too.

A self-described ‘celebration of all things tabletop,’ the convention will provide the space and opportunity to play games all weekend, featuring a wide selection of various titles.

From well-known favourites, to ones you’ve considered buying, or to games that you are completely new to, Tabletop has it all.

With something for everyone, space to shop and play for budding and seasoned gamers alike, the convention is organised into four main zones: the Gateway Zone, the Demo Zone, the Playtest Zone, and the Family Zone, as well as including a Games Library and Open Gaming site.

Something for beginners

Specifically designed to welcome beginners into tabletop gaming, the Gateway Zone provides a place to get you started on the hobby.

It includes a games selection specifically chosen as being the best games for newcomers, which you can play under the guidance of the expert Gateway Zone team.

The Demo Zone is also a great way to get into the hobby, presenting demo teams from publishers to try out their games.

This year’s Demo Zone is sponsored by Hachette Boardgames UK, who alongside Imagination Gaming, will be showcasing games galore for the convention.

Taking place on Saturday only is the Playtest Zone, an exclusive chance to try out games before they’re published.

As well as the several featured in this zone, many of Tabletop’s exhibitors will also be demoing their games throughout the weekend.

Family Zone for the kids

Kids can be expected to flock to the Family Zone, sponsored by HABA, famous games like Karuba and Rhino Hero, and supported by Juniper Green Board Gamers.

Here, you will find a space for the whole family to enjoy, with games for every age group.

Open gaming is also available, so you won’t fall short of finding other gamers to play with, available from 9am-11pm on Saturday, and 9am-6pm on Sunday.

Games can be rented at the Open Library, from 9am-10pm on Saturday, and 9am-5pm on Sunday. They are provided by Rent, Shuffle and Roll, a dedicated board game subscription service.

Events on offer too

In addition to the gaming zones, events will be running throughout the convention, ranging from Dungeons and Dragons 101, to the Starship Training Programme, an immersive, themed bridge room adventure.

Meanwhile, you can take your pick of merchandise on offer. With exhibitors attending from all over the UK, tabletop gaming accessories, handmade jewellery, t-shirts, and original board games will be available to buy.

Both the zones and exhibitors will be open from 9am-6pm on Saturday, and 9am-5pm on Sunday.

Tabletop Scotland takes place at the Dewars Centre, Perth from August 27-28. More info at tabletopscotland.co.uk.

