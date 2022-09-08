Two’s Company, a rom-com about modern dating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Two’s Company, a rom-com about modern dating

By Andrew Welsh
September 8 2022, 5.30pm
Irish author Gillian Duffy brings Two's Company to Dundee tomorrow.
Irish author Gillian Duffy brings Two's Company to Dundee tomorrow.

Modern dating mores are the means by which Gillian Duffy explores the universality of relationships.

The Irish playwright’s latest comedy Two’s Company is the third in a trilogy (of sorts) that places the search for romance at its core.

Scottish matchmaker

Following on from previous hits The Ghosting Of Rabbie Burns and The Wedding Planners, the uplifting offering follows the trials and tribulations of Maureen Parker, the twice-divorced owner of a Scottish matchmaking agency, played by well-known film and TV actress Carolyn Calder.

Leading lady Carolyn Calder plays a middle-aged divorcee looking for love in Two’s Company.

Directed by David Goodall, it stops at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre tomorrow and co-stars Matt Costello – Stevie the Bookie from Still Game – as Maureen’s resurfaced first love Michael. Former High Road regular Una Macnab stars as her mum Beatrice.

Dublin-raised Gillian says audiences at earlier shows on the tour, and at the play’s Edinburgh Fringe run last month, have fed off the unfolding mother-daughter relationship.

“The feeling and the care they have for each other is real,” she explains.

“Beatrice sees that her daughter is going through personal problems with her divorce and her teenage son.

Regret and anger

“Maureen’s a very independent woman but she’s at a point in life where she needs help.

“On both sides there’s regret, anger and a hesitancy to go to the other, but when the help comes they’re open to it.”

The writer says that despite past setbacks, Maureen is moving forward and striving to improve her lot.

“Alongside the comedy there are some very dark moments when her trust has been broken, so that creates a conflict within the character,” adds Gillian.

Matt Costello is best known for his role in TV’s Still Game.

“Wondering if you can afford to take a second chance is something that we’re all faced with at various times, so there’s a lot of pathos in there, but I don’t want anyone to come away from the play feeling worse off than before they came.

“I’d hope it would lift them a bit, because generally when I sit down to write it’s to uplift myself.”

For its belated Fringe debut following pandemic cancellations Two’s Company had to be cut slightly for timetabling reasons, and that’s the version coming to Dundee.

“People are really enjoying the play and are wanting more of it,” says Gillian.

A sitcom, perhaps?

“The characters are still very fully formed and very interesting, and it’s great as a writer to sit and watch a piece of theatre and actually forget that you’ve written it because you’re so engaged in the actors’ performance.

“Fantastic actors will come to a script and just make it their own, and a lot of people have said it would be great in a TV sitcom format.

“The topic of the piece, certainly, could quite easily be developed, just by the nature of the mother-daughter relationship.”

Gillian says she doesn’t know yet if she’ll pen another rom-com, but says relationships in general will always be central to her writing.

“The interplay between people is what interests me, and that’s always a core element of drama, storytelling and character.

“My next play 2 Girls is like a love letter to friendship. That idea of how we support each other is really important to me, but even in there the two main characters are going through their own situations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
Gayle Ritchie at a secluded bay visited on Arbroath Cliff Tours. Picture: Cameron Smith.
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
Morgana Robinson as Carla and Dylan Moran as Dan in Stuck.
TELLYBOX: Dylan Moran and Martin Compston - spoilt for choice
The Rings Of Power,
TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint
A modern take on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is currently at Perth Theatre.
REVIEW: A very modern take on Shakespeare's classic comedy
Pitlochry Highland Games is due to be held this weekend.
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0
Echo in the Dark's Hanna Tuulikki and Tommy Perman. Photo by Laurence Winram & makeup and SFX by MV Brown.
Bat sounds in starring role at Hospitalfield raves
The Maggie Wall has its world premiere in Pitlochry.
The Maggie Wall, a play about witches and persecution
Kirkcaldy favourites Dovv are at Outwith tomorrow.
GIG GUIDE: Star-studded line-up at Outwith this weekend
Work by Manuel Solano.
Manuel Solano on work as a blind artist

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0