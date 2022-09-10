TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint

By Ewan Cameron
September 10 2022, 6.00am
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales

Since Amazon is paying an unheard of $60 million per episode for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, I was hoping I’d see every last cent up on
the screen.

If the number of times my jaw hit the floor during the opening instalments counts for anything, I’d say it definitely is.

In terms of scale, there really is nothing like it on television – which I appreciate is a ridiculous thing to say when the mega-budget Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon is sharing the schedules.

If you’d asked me two weeks ago if TV could look more big budget than House Of The Dragon, I’d have said no.”

If you’d asked me two weeks ago if TV could look more big budget than House Of The Dragon, I’d have said no. But that series only (ONLY!) cost $20m per episode. With a 300% budget increase, The Rings Of Power blows it out the water and the antics of George RR Martin’s fantasy world look positively quaint in comparison.

I’m not a fantasy nut by any stretch, so the fact I enjoyed it so much is notable. I was impressed with the first three of Peter Jackson’s LOTR films, but by the time he expanded The Hobbit into a three-movie slog, I was well and truly off the train to Middle Earth.

If you’re someone who also soured on the films, I’m happy to report that The Rings Of Power feels like a return to form (at least based on the early episodes I’ve seen).

Set thousands of years before the events of The Fellowship Of The Ring, it’s heavy on the mythology but, to its credit, isn’t too overwhelming for fair-weather fans. That said, I wouldn’t dissuade anyone from having The Lord Of The Rings Wiki page open on their phones.

So visually stupendous, so over-stuffed with epic battles, monsters and adventure, it more than lives up to the hype.”

But finding a spare moment to “name that elf” might be tricky since I found it pretty hard to tear my eyes off the on-screen spectacle.

It’s so visually stupendous, so over-stuffed with epic battles, monsters and adventure, it more than lives up to the hype and title of the biggest show in the history of TV.

Which I suppose it should, for $60 million an episode.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
TELLYBOX: Dylan Moran and Martin Compston - spoilt for choice
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
REVIEW: A very modern take on Shakespeare's classic comedy
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Bat sounds in starring role at Hospitalfield raves
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
The Maggie Wall, a play about witches and persecution
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
GIG GUIDE: Star-studded line-up at Outwith this weekend
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Manuel Solano on work as a blind artist
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Two's Company, a rom-com about modern dating
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Perth woman with Tourette's praises Lewis Capaldi for speaking out about his diagnosis
0

More from The Courier

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is television on the grandest of scales
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0