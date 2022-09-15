Go Figure! The human form on show at Tatha Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Go Figure! The human form on show at Tatha Gallery

By Jennifer McLaren
September 15 2022, 5.30pm
Silver Sands by James Newton Adams, one of the works on show at Tatha Gallery.
Silver Sands by James Newton Adams, one of the works on show at Tatha Gallery.

The current exhibition at Tatha Gallery in Newport sees the work of four figurative artists brought together under the title Go Figure!

This is the first purely figurative exhibition the gallery has staged in quite a few years, filled with the colour, vibrance, fun, humour and sadness of what it means to be human.

The artists on show are: Graeme Wilcox, Joyce Gunn Cairns, James Newton Adams and Jennifer Watt.

The human figure

Working in their own unique styles, each represents the human figure and tells the story of – and the culture surrounding – the figures they paint or sculpt.

The gallery walls juxtapose the dark, intense, realist and often tension-filled works of Graeme Wilcox with the tentative, delicate and sensitive mark-making of Joyce Gunn Cairns.

The Go Figure! exhibition at Tatha Gallery.

The faux-naïve, expressionist and often humorous works of James Newton Adams are inspired by the people in his community. Meanwhile, the simple, beautiful forms of the sculptor Jennifer Watt depict fleeting moments of humanity with sensitivity and clarity.

Miriam Margolyes popped in

Go Figure! Was even visited recently by actress Miriam Margolyes, who has become a great supporter of the gallery over the years.

Gallery owner Lindsay Bennett says: “Come and see this extraordinary show that celebrates the experience of being human and captures everyday unguarded moments.”

Go Figure! runs until September 24.

tathagallery.com

