Go Figure! The human form on show at Tatha Gallery

The current exhibition at Tatha Gallery in Newport sees the work of four figurative artists brought together under the title Go Figure!

This is the first purely figurative exhibition the gallery has staged in quite a few years, filled with the colour, vibrance, fun, humour and sadness of what it means to be human.

The artists on show are: Graeme Wilcox, Joyce Gunn Cairns, James Newton Adams and Jennifer Watt.

The human figure

Working in their own unique styles, each represents the human figure and tells the story of – and the culture surrounding – the figures they paint or sculpt.

The gallery walls juxtapose the dark, intense, realist and often tension-filled works of Graeme Wilcox with the tentative, delicate and sensitive mark-making of Joyce Gunn Cairns.

The faux-naïve, expressionist and often humorous works of James Newton Adams are inspired by the people in his community. Meanwhile, the simple, beautiful forms of the sculptor Jennifer Watt depict fleeting moments of humanity with sensitivity and clarity.

Miriam Margolyes popped in

Go Figure! Was even visited recently by actress Miriam Margolyes, who has become a great supporter of the gallery over the years.

Gallery owner Lindsay Bennett says: “Come and see this extraordinary show that celebrates the experience of being human and captures everyday unguarded moments.”

Go Figure! runs until September 24.

tathagallery.com