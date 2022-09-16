Scotland’s first ever opera festival is coming to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Scotland’s first ever opera festival is coming to Dundee

By Gayle Ritchie
September 16 2022, 11.00am
Shakira Tsindos in rehearsals for Opera Highlights with Scottish Opera.
Shakira Tsindos in rehearsals for Opera Highlights with Scottish Opera.

Scotland’s first ever opera festival is coming to Dundee next week, with a shedload of local talent in tow.

Opera Festival Scotland organisers say there is “something for everyone” in its exciting programme, which includes highlights of Scottish Opera’s recent shows, a history of opera in the country, and live performances of Verdi’s Aida and Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.

The event is capped by a competition between four young singers hoping to win the first Opera Festival Scotland Trophy.

The festival, which takes place from September 22 to 25, is run by volunteers in venues across the city.

Christopher Nairne and Zoe Drummond in rehearsals for Opera Highlights.

It will be opened with a performance from Scottish Opera on September 22 at the Marryat Hall from 7pm to 9pm.

Throughout the festival, audiences can expect thrilling performances from professionals and community musicians alike, masterclasses, educational events and costume design workshops.

Aida returns

It will be the first time Verdi’s Aida has returned to Dundee in 20 years. The performance, at the Caird Hall, brings together collaborations with Tayside Opera, National Youth Choir of Scotland Dundee Chorus and Stonehaven Chorus, and other talented individuals.

“Aida is a big opera which requires many singers and musicians to create the sound,” says festival director Michael Jamieson.

“For years we have been told by community singers that they wish they could perform it. We listened. And now is our chance!

Osian Wyn Bowen in rehearsals for Opera Highlights.

“This large mixture of professional, semi-professional and community singers take on the challenge of grand opera, while also celebrating the power of community music and the learning that comes from working with such a diverse group.

“The festival is incredibly proud to provide an opportunity for locals to perform a piece of music they love and in one of Scotland’s most beautiful concert halls.”

Jessica Anderson, community member performing in Aida, says: “I’m excited to be singing with such good, talented people; learning and feeling inspired along the way. It’s an emotive, thought-provoking and uplifting performance.”

Making opera accessible

Dedicated to opening up opera and making it more accessible, local school pupils are being offered free tickets to several performances, along with educational workshops in Dundee schools.

There are also workshops available for members of the general public, with a costume design workshop at V&A Dundee, and a masterclass with International Soprano and Chair of Voice at the Royal College of Music (and fellow Scot) Janis Kelly.

Singing competition

The first national operatic singing competition to take place in Scotland – the Young Artists Singing Competition – will see Ted Black, Julieth Lozano, Suzie Gibbons and Jacobo Ochoa sing with the RSNO in front of a high-profile panel of judges on September 25 in the Caird Hall, bringing the festival to a close.

Competition conductor John Frederick Hudson says: “Conducting these talented singers with the incredible RSNO in the the Caird Hall will be a magical experience.

“Opera Festival Scotland is creating opportunities for new, emerging artists and involving the wider Dundee community in the captivating world of opera”.

Christopher Nairne Zoe Drummond and Osian Wyn Bowen in rehearsal.

The festival is also eager to support singers who are not professional, and will be hosting a non-professional singing competition for talented singers with alternative careers to music.

*For more information and tickets see operafestivalscotland.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Ricky Ross.
Ricky Ross bound for Perth, for a night of song and stories
Sir David Attenborough filming for Frozen Planet II.
TELLYBOX: More Frozen Planet from David Attenborough, and Simon "blimey" Reeve too
0
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves,Frankfurt,2,Reconstruction - two men dressed in black shine torches at Turner paintings in the museum.,Lion Television Ltd TA Lion Television Scotland,Lion TV
TV review: Heist documentary highlighted case of the artful bodgers
There's a rare chance to see Paolo Nutini at Fat Sams on Tuesday.
GIG GUIDE: Scots bands are loud and live this week
Christina Strachan plays Rose Reilly in the comic play, Rose.
Play pays tribute to a Rose by the name of Reilly
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock (10524452gc) Big Country - Mark Brzezicki, Tony Butler, Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson Various - 1980s
Big Country and Harvest Home: The start of something special for Fife band that…
0
Silver Sands by James Newton Adams, one of the works on show at Tatha Gallery.
Go Figure! The human form on show at Tatha Gallery
Gayle Ritchie and David Baddiel on a sauna-themed trip to Finland.
Travel: Sauna-themed trip to Finland with David Baddiel
Laurie Black brings her solo musical comedy Dystopiano to the Dundee Fringe.
Roll up! The second Dundee Fringe is back with a bang
Dundee couple Mary and John Curran helped snare Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937.
Meet the Dundee couple whose actions helped capture Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0