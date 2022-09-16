[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s first ever opera festival is coming to Dundee next week, with a shedload of local talent in tow.

Opera Festival Scotland organisers say there is “something for everyone” in its exciting programme, which includes highlights of Scottish Opera’s recent shows, a history of opera in the country, and live performances of Verdi’s Aida and Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.

The event is capped by a competition between four young singers hoping to win the first Opera Festival Scotland Trophy.

The festival, which takes place from September 22 to 25, is run by volunteers in venues across the city.

It will be opened with a performance from Scottish Opera on September 22 at the Marryat Hall from 7pm to 9pm.

Throughout the festival, audiences can expect thrilling performances from professionals and community musicians alike, masterclasses, educational events and costume design workshops.

Aida returns

It will be the first time Verdi’s Aida has returned to Dundee in 20 years. The performance, at the Caird Hall, brings together collaborations with Tayside Opera, National Youth Choir of Scotland Dundee Chorus and Stonehaven Chorus, and other talented individuals.

“Aida is a big opera which requires many singers and musicians to create the sound,” says festival director Michael Jamieson.

“For years we have been told by community singers that they wish they could perform it. We listened. And now is our chance!

“This large mixture of professional, semi-professional and community singers take on the challenge of grand opera, while also celebrating the power of community music and the learning that comes from working with such a diverse group.

“The festival is incredibly proud to provide an opportunity for locals to perform a piece of music they love and in one of Scotland’s most beautiful concert halls.”

Jessica Anderson, community member performing in Aida, says: “I’m excited to be singing with such good, talented people; learning and feeling inspired along the way. It’s an emotive, thought-provoking and uplifting performance.”

Making opera accessible

Dedicated to opening up opera and making it more accessible, local school pupils are being offered free tickets to several performances, along with educational workshops in Dundee schools.

There are also workshops available for members of the general public, with a costume design workshop at V&A Dundee, and a masterclass with International Soprano and Chair of Voice at the Royal College of Music (and fellow Scot) Janis Kelly.

Singing competition

The first national operatic singing competition to take place in Scotland – the Young Artists Singing Competition – will see Ted Black, Julieth Lozano, Suzie Gibbons and Jacobo Ochoa sing with the RSNO in front of a high-profile panel of judges on September 25 in the Caird Hall, bringing the festival to a close.

Competition conductor John Frederick Hudson says: “Conducting these talented singers with the incredible RSNO in the the Caird Hall will be a magical experience.

“Opera Festival Scotland is creating opportunities for new, emerging artists and involving the wider Dundee community in the captivating world of opera”.

The festival is also eager to support singers who are not professional, and will be hosting a non-professional singing competition for talented singers with alternative careers to music.

*For more information and tickets see operafestivalscotland.co.uk