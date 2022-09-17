TV review: Heist documentary highlighted case of the artful bodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Heist documentary highlighted case of the artful bodgers

By Ewan Cameron
September 17 2022, 6.00am
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Entertainment

Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Ricky Ross bound for Perth, for a night of song and stories
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
TELLYBOX: More Frozen Planet from David Attenborough, and Simon "blimey" Reeve too
0
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Scotland's first ever opera festival is coming to Dundee
0
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
GIG GUIDE: Scots bands are loud and live this week
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Play pays tribute to a Rose by the name of Reilly
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Big Country and Harvest Home: The start of something special for Fife band that…
0
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Go Figure! The human form on show at Tatha Gallery
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Travel: Sauna-themed trip to Finland with David Baddiel
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Roll up! The second Dundee Fringe is back with a bang
Dundee couple Mary and John Curran helped snare Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937.
Meet the Dundee couple whose actions helped capture Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937
0

More from The Courier

Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0