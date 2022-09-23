The Enchanted Forest is back again this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Enchanted Forest is back again this autumn

By Jennifer McLaren
September 23 2022, 8.00am
The Enchanted Forest celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Faskally Woods near Pitlochry will come to life once again this autumn with stunning lights and sounds as The Enchanted Forest returns to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The show, which runs from September 29 to October 30, has taken a two-year break following the pandemic and this year’s event is entitled Together.

The theme has been inspired by the hopeful public mood of togetherness that so many are now able to embrace after spending a long time apart, as well as a desire to mark the event’s special anniversary.

Over 80,000 visitors expected

Over 80,000 visitors are expected to attend The Enchanted Forest over the coming month and it’s estimated it brings £7.6m to the local economy, boosting tourism and hospitality businesses across Highland Perthshire too.

The Enchanted Forest has grown into one of Scotland’s most popular autumn events.

Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, says: “We have been dreaming of this return to Faskally Woods for almost three years now and we’re so delighted to be getting ready to switch the lights back on again.

“The pandemic has really tested everyone and we are so grateful for the support we’ve had from our wonderful audience as we’ve navigated the ups and downs of the pandemic.

Light, hope and inspiration

“We are very proud to be returning this autumn and our team are working very hard to create a truly original experience where people, young and old, can set their imaginations alight.”

She adds: “This year’s event will have all the innovation and show-stopping moments we have come to expect from our creative partners, and we are confident it will create light, hope and inspiration for everyone who attends.”

The Enchanted Forest aims to give light, hope and inspiration this year.

The Enchanted Forest was set up by government agency Forestry and Land Scotland in 2002 to encourage more people to use woodlands as a place for recreation, and to raise the profile of the local area.

Since the inaugural event, which attracted 3,000 visitors, The Enchanted Forest has grown to become one of Scotland’s biggest and most popular autumn outdoor events.

Two decades on, the focus remains on encouraging people to get out into the forest and enjoy a magical experience.

Set to original music

And magic is what the team behind it aim to deliver in abundance, hoping to set visitors’ imaginations alight through the transformation of the forest into an awe-inspiring playground.

With the magnificent Faskally Woods as a backdrop, there will be dazzling visuals and innovative design, all choreographed against an original music score.

The event brings millions to the local economy.

Organisers continue to remain focused on ensuring it has minimal impact on the beautiful environment in which it operates, and the wildlife who call the woods home.

This year for the first time there will be autism friendly performances.

These will take place at the start of designated show nights, so visitors with autism will be first on site, with almost exclusive access to the event while they are there and before any crowds have started to build up.

There will be a special service available for people with autism for the first time.

The departure times for these are: Wednesday October 5 at 6pm and 6.15pm; Wednesday October 12 at 5.45pm and 6pm and Wednesday October 19 at 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

There will also be an accessibility bus service for customers who have specific access needs.

