The Enchanted Forest is back again this autumn

Faskally Woods near Pitlochry will come to life once again this autumn with stunning lights and sounds as The Enchanted Forest returns to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The show, which runs from September 29 to October 30, has taken a two-year break following the pandemic and this year’s event is entitled Together.

The theme has been inspired by the hopeful public mood of togetherness that so many are now able to embrace after spending a long time apart, as well as a desire to mark the event’s special anniversary.

Over 80,000 visitors expected

Over 80,000 visitors are expected to attend The Enchanted Forest over the coming month and it’s estimated it brings £7.6m to the local economy, boosting tourism and hospitality businesses across Highland Perthshire too.

Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, says: “We have been dreaming of this return to Faskally Woods for almost three years now and we’re so delighted to be getting ready to switch the lights back on again.

“The pandemic has really tested everyone and we are so grateful for the support we’ve had from our wonderful audience as we’ve navigated the ups and downs of the pandemic.

Light, hope and inspiration

“We are very proud to be returning this autumn and our team are working very hard to create a truly original experience where people, young and old, can set their imaginations alight.”

She adds: “This year’s event will have all the innovation and show-stopping moments we have come to expect from our creative partners, and we are confident it will create light, hope and inspiration for everyone who attends.”

The Enchanted Forest was set up by government agency Forestry and Land Scotland in 2002 to encourage more people to use woodlands as a place for recreation, and to raise the profile of the local area.

Since the inaugural event, which attracted 3,000 visitors, The Enchanted Forest has grown to become one of Scotland’s biggest and most popular autumn outdoor events.

Two decades on, the focus remains on encouraging people to get out into the forest and enjoy a magical experience.

Set to original music

And magic is what the team behind it aim to deliver in abundance, hoping to set visitors’ imaginations alight through the transformation of the forest into an awe-inspiring playground.

With the magnificent Faskally Woods as a backdrop, there will be dazzling visuals and innovative design, all choreographed against an original music score.

Organisers continue to remain focused on ensuring it has minimal impact on the beautiful environment in which it operates, and the wildlife who call the woods home.

This year for the first time there will be autism friendly performances.

These will take place at the start of designated show nights, so visitors with autism will be first on site, with almost exclusive access to the event while they are there and before any crowds have started to build up.

The departure times for these are: Wednesday October 5 at 6pm and 6.15pm; Wednesday October 12 at 5.45pm and 6pm and Wednesday October 19 at 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

There will also be an accessibility bus service for customers who have specific access needs.