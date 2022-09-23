A Scottish take on Don Quixote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

A Scottish take on Don Quixote

By Jennifer McLaren
September 23 2022, 5.00pm
Sean Connor as Sandy and Benny Young as Don in Don Quixote.
Sean Connor as Sandy and Benny Young as Don in Don Quixote.

Don Quixote is a story that continues to spark the imagination, even after hundreds of years.

Now, Dundee Rep and Horsecross Arts in Perth are preparing to present a modern-day Scottish version of Spaniard Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th Century classic.

A reimagining of the classic

In a reimagining of the epic tale of misguided heroism, artistic director of Perth Theatre, Lu Kemp, and playwright Ben Lewis have worked together to create Don Quixote: Man of Clackmannanshire.

Nicole Sawyerr and Benny Young in rehearsal for Don Quixote.

The co-production sees the play run at Dundee Rep from tomorrow until October 15 before transferring to Perth Theatre from October 25 to November 5.

Complete with a live flamenco guitar score, 87-year-old Don (played by Benny Young) is stuck at home facing a crisis of whether he is able to continue to look after himself.

Off on an adventure

He decides to saddle up on his mobility scooter and go on an adventure, taking his young nephew Sandy (Sean Connor) along for the ride.

Lu explains: “Don Quixote is so much about a man who has had enough and believes the world needs saving. So he chooses to go forth and save it.

“Cervantes writes about a knight who reads too many novels of chivalric endeavours. He stuffs his head full of heroes slaying dragons and rescuing maidens, and decides to do the same. Of course, everybody thinks he is mad – but also he canvases a following out of it.”

She goes on: “But that’s what we want: somebody who will lead the way out of all of the troubles that we face and take us into a new, braver and better world. There’s something genuinely heroic about Don Quixote because he sees things both as they truly are, and also as they are not.

‘He elevates people’

“He elevates people, and that’s part of what’s beautiful about it. He gives people who are not necessarily in their best state the virtue and grace of being wonderful.”

The play, which also stars Irene Macdougall, Nicole Sawyerr and Emily Winter, was born out of a shorter piece that Lu and Ben worked on back in 2014.

Lu says: “We originally did this at Òran Mór as part of A Play, A Pie and A Pint – under an hour long in a very silly version. Since I began at Perth I have wanted to turn it into a full-length play.”

Benny Young plays Don in Don Quixote: Man of Clackmannanshire.

She goes on: “You can come see this play and know nothing about the original story and it will work. But, if you come knowing the original story, then I hope that the translation of the original incidents into the ones that you see on stage will be delightful, playful and funny.

“I hope they will inspire in the audience all of those conversations around shift and change and how we adapt as a species to the coming storms.”

Lu says it’s possible Don’s mind is slipping and his memory is leaving him, but the question is: should we resist the worlds that somebody creates or go along with them?

She adds: “Benny Young is an astonishing actor and the perfect Don Quixote – because you need somebody who is deeply loveable and sincere in order for us to go along with him.”

dundeerep.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Cristian Ortega and Martin Donaghy star in 549: Scots Of The Spanish Civil War.
The story of Scots who fought in the Spanish Civil War
Gayle and Scottish Geology Trist volunteer John Taylor hunt for agates at Elephant Rock near Boddin Point, Montrose. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Scottish Geology Festival: Volcanic eruptions, tropical coal swamps, dinosaurs, earthquakes and agates
Keeley Hawes stars in the thriller series, Crossfire, on BBC One.
TELLYBOX: Crossfire fizzles out after a cracking start
The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick.
TV review: Horrifying crash was first and last bit of reality in new Grand…
The Enchanted Forest celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
The Enchanted Forest is back again this autumn
Pygmy Twylyte will be playing Frank Zappa classics at Church on Sunday.
GIG GUIDE: It's tribute band heaven at Church
The former Rialto Cinema in Lochee
The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building
0
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
An aerial dancer in the trees
Outdoor event in Dundee will light up your life

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks