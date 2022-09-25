TELLYBOX: Crossfire fizzles out after a cracking start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: Crossfire fizzles out after a cracking start

By David Pollock
September 25 2022, 10.00am
Keeley Hawes stars in the thriller series, Crossfire, on BBC One.
Keeley Hawes stars in the thriller series, Crossfire, on BBC One.

You can just imagine the television executive pitch meeting which gave birth to this week’s new flagship three-part BBC drama. “It’s Die Hard. In a hotel in the Canary Islands. With Keeley Hawes in the lead role.”

Which telly commissioner wouldn’t bite their own hand off for a premise like that?

Emotional, tense thriller

Broadcast over three nights, Crossfire (BBC One) started off by living right up to it, with an interlinked sense of emotional domestic drama and tense thriller action.

Hawes is Jo, a forty-something mum taking a laid-back holiday with her family and close friends in a coastal, middle-of-nowhere resort together.

Jo (Keeley Hawes) is not all she first seems in Crossfire.

It’s all very sun-kissed and relaxed, but there’s an escalating murmur of tension below the surface between Jo and her husband Jason (Lee Ingleby).

At first he seems dismissive and disparaging, talking her down in front of their friends and shouting at her by the pool after dinner.

Then a carefully-woven series of flashbacks reveals her own complicity in their marital disintegration, with his paranoia in the end justified by the revelation that she’s not only had an affair, she’s getting involved in another at this moment.

Chinar (Vikash Bhai) is one of the family friends they’re on holiday with, alongside his wife Abhi (Anneika Rose) and their children.

Shattered by a gunshot

The dreamy and idly carefree tone of the resort is shattered by a gunshot which kills one of the staff, and then a series of other shots which rip through the guests.

A stampede ensues, and the tension as the characters frantically hunt for their families while evading the gunmen is raw and gripping.

Jo, it turns out, is a former police officer, yet is she capable of rising to the occasion with the rifle belonging to hotel manager Mateo (Hugo Silva) in her hands?

And what does that courage look like anyway? Is it pulling the trigger, or keeping your family safe and your conscience intact through other means?

Vikash Bhai is Chinar in Crossfire.

That’s the first episode, and the premise is tantalising. Did the rest of the series live up to it? That depends on what you wanted from it.

As an action thriller, Louise Doughty’s scripts keeps the attention long enough, playing on the series’ tagline of “what would you do?”

The story, of course, has strong echoes of the 2015 terrorist attack in Tunisia, which happened in very similar circumstances, despite the motive here being revenge and not terror.

As guns crack nearby and the living victims hold their breath, the tension remains high – for a time.

After an hour of creeping through corridors, hiding in rooms, losing children and – in a move which seems so foolish that it’s a relief when one of the background hotel staff remarks on it – calling friends and potentially giving their location away, that tension has been sapped somewhat.

A bit of an anti-climax

By the third episode it was gone completely, with the crisis quickly resolved and most of the remaining energy devoted to an aftermath of bereavement, guilt, life-changing injury and profound post-traumatic stress back in England.

Early on, Jason publicly accuses Jo of being a “fundamentally dishonest and cowardly human being.”

While she was undoubtedly put to the emotional test here, couldn’t it have been just a bit more exciting?

Editor's Picks