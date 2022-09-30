Seventies superstars 10cc heading for Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Seventies superstars 10cc heading for Perth

By David Pollock
September 30 2022, 11.30am
Rick Fenn, Graham Gouldman and Mike Stevens, 10cc live at O2 Arena with Status Quo.
Rick Fenn, Graham Gouldman and Mike Stevens, 10cc live at O2 Arena with Status Quo.

“The most exciting time is the beginning,” says Graham Gouldman, who knows more than most about the life of a rock group.

“When you’re creating the band, you’re doing the first album and you’re hoping it’s going to work. Then it does work and you’ve created the machine, it’s the beginning of the journey… although we haven’t completed it yet.”

Stars of the ’70s

Gouldman’s group 10cc, formed in Stockport in 1972, were one of the most successful of the 1970s, and their three number one songs of the era – Rubber Bullets (1973), the global hit I’m Not in Love (1975) and Dreadlock Holiday (1978) – all still get played today.

10CC, still making music after 50 years.

For him, though, the most memorable of all their songs was 1972’s Donna.

“That was our first single, and it proved we could do it,” he says. “That’s fifty years ago now. Like any anniversary, you think, what the hell happened to the time?”

Writing the hits

Gouldman his filled it well. Playing in a bunch of almost-famous Manchester beat groups during the 1960s, he became a successful songwriter, penning the Yardbirds’ For Your Love, Herman’s Hermits’ No Milk Today and the Hollies’ Bus Stop.

In 1972, the producer and owner of Stockport’s renowned Strawberry Studios Eric Stewart recruited Gouldman and fellow local musicians Kevin Godley and Lol Creme as Neil Sedaka’s backing band.

The quartet continued as 10cc, although the latter pair left in 1976, becoming famous as pop video directors under the name Godley & Creme.

Dreadlock Holiday

Dreadlock Holiday was 10cc’s last major hit, although Gouldman and Stewart continued a productive album-writing partnership until their final split in 1995.

Four years later Gouldman reconvened the band for live touring, initially under the title 10cc with Graham Gouldman and Friends, including drummer Paul Burgess and guitarist Rick Fenn. The pair have been in 10cc since ’76 and continue to this day.

10CC: Still making music.

“I missed being on the road with a band,” says Gouldman. “I did acoustic gigs, and it eventually morphed into this line-up. It just happened naturally, people seemed to accept it. I know there could be some controversy over the name, but Kevin Godley’s fully supported me in it – in fact, he appears in a video in our set and has supplied videos for us.”

He says the current set is 95% 10cc, both the hits and classic album tracks, with a couple of his own recent works thrown in.

Modesty Forbids

“I put an album out in March 2020, just when the pandemic started, called Modesty Forbids,” he says. “The opening track is a song called Standing Next to Me, about my time with Ringo Starr in the All Star Band, which Ringo played on.

“I put that song in the set because of the connection between the Beatles and 10cc, as we would never have existed without them. The original four of us had different influences, but they were our common benchmark.

“Another song I’m doing is called Floating in Heaven, Brian May played on it, sang on it and helped me produce it. It’s about the James Webb Space Telescope, I’m playing it just because I fancy doing it.”

Take away happiness

Alongside these small indulgences, he’s thrilled by the response the classic songs get, and by the abilities of his versatile band. What does he hope the audience takes from a 10cc show?

“Happiness,” says Gouldman. “Being uplifted. Feeling good. And that they’ll come and see us again.”

10cc play Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday October 4.

www.horsecross.co.uk

