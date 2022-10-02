Grace Petrie, the artist who connects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Grace Petrie, the artist who connects

By David Pollock
October 2 2022, 6.00pm
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie.

“Being famous doesn’t appeal to me at all except I’d bloody love to do Strictly,” tweeted singer-songwriter Grace Petrie the other day.

“I am a very enthusiastic dancer.” Whether or not we get to see her demonstrate any of these skills in St Andrews, Petrie’s audience will enjoy time spent in the company of an artist who thrives on a sense of connection with them.

Connectivity

So much so, in fact, that she named last year’s ninth album Connectivity, with the central theme of its title partly a response to the experience of lockdown.

During this period she was isolating with her friend and fiddle player Ben Moss, and as well as working on the album together, the pair undertook a project where they posted cover versions of songs on YouTube, raising £11,000 for the Big Issue.

Grace Petrie themed her ninth album, Connectivity, on lockdown experiences.

Having been invited to play Glastonbury in 2010 by Billy Bragg and subsequently toured with Josie Long, Petrie’s austerity-era activism is an important part of her makeup as an artist.

Although the music on Connectivity is sweet-hearted, country-flavoured and uplifting, even in its more brooding moments.

Demonstrating her sense of independence, it was also her first record to enter the UK top 40 chart, despite having no major label behind her.

Whether she danced for joy at the news is unknown.

Grace Petrie plays the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Wednesday October 5.

www.gracepetrie.com

