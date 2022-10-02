Grace Petrie, the artist who connects

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Being famous doesn’t appeal to me at all except I’d bloody love to do Strictly,” tweeted singer-songwriter Grace Petrie the other day.

“I am a very enthusiastic dancer.” Whether or not we get to see her demonstrate any of these skills in St Andrews, Petrie’s audience will enjoy time spent in the company of an artist who thrives on a sense of connection with them.

Connectivity

So much so, in fact, that she named last year’s ninth album Connectivity, with the central theme of its title partly a response to the experience of lockdown.

During this period she was isolating with her friend and fiddle player Ben Moss, and as well as working on the album together, the pair undertook a project where they posted cover versions of songs on YouTube, raising £11,000 for the Big Issue.

Having been invited to play Glastonbury in 2010 by Billy Bragg and subsequently toured with Josie Long, Petrie’s austerity-era activism is an important part of her makeup as an artist.

Although the music on Connectivity is sweet-hearted, country-flavoured and uplifting, even in its more brooding moments.

Demonstrating her sense of independence, it was also her first record to enter the UK top 40 chart, despite having no major label behind her.

Whether she danced for joy at the news is unknown.

Grace Petrie plays the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Wednesday October 5.

www.gracepetrie.com