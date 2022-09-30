GIG GUIDE: Guitarists take centre stage in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Guitarists take centre stage in Kinross

By Andrew Welsh
September 30 2022, 11.30am
Husband and wife Sam and Sarah Gotley, aka Blue Violet, play St Andrews.
Husband and wife Sam and Sarah Gotley, aka Blue Violet, play St Andrews.

It’s a busy spell of live music coming up at Kinross, with guitar maestro Albert Lee the biggest draw looming on the horizon.

Due to start a four-gig run at the Green Hotel on Thursday, the virtuoso six-stringer can draw on massive experience garnered from a music career that dates all the way back to 1959.

Star-studded career

An ever-popular booking, Herefordshire-born Lee, 78, has played with the likes of Chris Farlowe, Emmylou Harris, The Everly Brothers, The Crickets and Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings.

Albert Lee is one of country rock’s most respected guitarists.

Known for his lightning-speed fingerstyle and hybrid picking technique, he’ll be at Kinross for three nights before rounding off on Sunday week with an afternoon set.

Fans can expect the usual diverse selection of offerings – with the Grammy-winner’s signature tune Country Boy certain to feature.

Before then, it’s soft rock homage A Foreigners Journey tonight which, of course, means a chance to hear renditions of the best of veteran American outfits Foreigner and Journey – famed respectively for the monster hits I Want To Know What Love Is and Don’t Stop Believin’.

More guitar from John Verity

Another noted guitarist is at the Kinross venue tomorrow, namely ex-Argent frontman John Verity, who’s playing a rearranged gig after his previously scheduled show was put off back in April.

Now aged 73, the veteran’s been a solo operator in rock’s upper echelons since shortly after replacing Russ Ballard for a brief stint with the high-flying glam progsters in the mid-’70s.

Influenced by such blues giants as BB King and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Bradford-born Verity’s played with the likes of Ringo Starr, Keith Emerson, Greg Lake and Colin Blunstone.

His most recent R’n’B-fuelled album was 2020’s Passion, with his live band including drummer Paul Burgess, formerly of 10cc, Jethro Tull, Camel, Icicle Works and The Invisible Girls.

Neo-prog combo

Monday sees neo-prog combo Arena at the Kinross venue on their much-postponed 25th anniversary tour.

The Surrey outfit’s long-awaited 10th studio LP Theory Of Molecular Inheritance dropped last week and they can boast ex-Pendragon and Shadowland keys man Clive Nolan and early Marillion drummer Mick Pointer – both original members – in their line-up.

North of Kinross, veteran hit-makers 10cc are at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday. Still led by co-founder Graham Gouldman, the Greater Manchester art-rockers formed in 1972 and famously scored a hat-trick of UK No1 singles with their classics Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday.

More recently, they impressed with a show-stealing set at the Doune The Rabbit Hole festival in July.

Wistful Blue Velvet

Elsewhere, Glasgow folk-popsters Tide Lines and wistful London-based duo Blue Violet hit the Students Association Club 601 in St Andrews tomorrow night.

The latter of those bands have been working on a successor to this year’s debut album Late Night Calls, with new four-track EP Love, Hate And Forgiveness recently completed.

Sam and Sarah Gotley’s new material is earning comparisons to the brittle acoustica of Beth Orton, with a melancholic vibe akin to that of US dream popsters Mazzy Star.

Aberdour’s Woodside Hotel has a Tom Robinson exclusive.

Meanwhile, the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour re-enters the gig fray on Thursday, when Alabama-born country folkster Hannah Aldridge is set to drop by.

She’s followed next Friday by legendary Glad To Be Gay and 2-4-6-8 Motorway troubadour Tom Robinson, who’s playing the only Scottish show of a 14-date up-close-and-personal UK tour at the High Street venue.

Still in Fife, Kirkcaldy songsmiths Rebecca Eaves, Rowan Wallace, Caz Paul and The Snickett are playing acoustic sets at the town’s Kings Live Lounge on Sunday from 5pm.

Lastly, fans of Fish and his erstwhile friends will be heading to Dundee’s Beat Generator tomorrow to catch tribute rockers StillMarillion, with the North Lindsay Street venue set to welcome Celtic fusion legends Peatbog Faeries on Thursday.

