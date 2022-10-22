Doug Johnstone, the crime writer who knows the death business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doug Johnstone, the crime writer who knows the death business

By Gillian Lord
October 22 2022, 7.15am
Crime writer Doug Johnstone.
Crime writer Doug Johnstone.

Bestselling Scottish crime writer Doug Johnstone has had quite the career trajectory. Safe to say his life has many plot twists.

One of his earliest memories is of falling into the Keptie Ponds in Arbroath as a boy, but things have looked up from there.

Lad from Arbroath

He went on from his happy Arbroath childhood to get a PhD in nuclear physics.

After that he designed radar and missile guidance systems for military aircraft before turning his hand to writing, picking up a diploma in journalism along the way.

A young Doug beginning his football playing career.

Today he has 13 novels to his credit. Black Hearts, has just published, the latest in the Skelfs series and The Courier is currently serialising A Dark Matter, the first of that series.

Offbeat, quirky and compelling, it is the first series Doug has ever written – all the rest of his books have been standalones – and follows the lives of the Skelf family, funeral directors and private investigators.

The two family businesses occupy the same building in Edinburgh, and the central characters are women.

‘I can’t believe what you are doing…’

“This was the first group of characters I found to write about over a series, using the funeral directors as a backdrop, and their evolution against it,” says Doug from his Edinburgh home.

“I get feedback like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe what you are doing to these poor women’.”

But they are hardly ‘poor women’, not really. They are strong, resourceful and off-beat and, one way and another, death is their business. Doug spent months at a funeral parlour as a writer-in-residence, it’s an industry he knows from the inside.

Doug Johnstone has written many bestsellers.

A Dark Matter begins with the unorthodox cremation of Jim Skelf: “Her dad took much longer to burn than she expected. Jenny watched the deep flames lick his body…”

Fast forward to Black Hearts, which begins with a fist-fight at an open grave, and you get the idea of Doug Johnstone’s writing. He grabs you and keeps you there, with gripping plots, well-drawn characters and a dark – and also gentle – sense of humour.

Bloody Scotland

When we meet on Zoom, he’s just back from the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writers Festival, where he’s been a regular during its 10 years.

A co-founder of the Scotland Writers Football Club, he’s happy to report they won the Bloody Scotland 2022 match against England, 6-4.

At Bloody Scotland, from left, Denise Mina, Doug Johnstone,  Marisa Haetzman, Chris Brookmyre and Manda Scott.

This year he discussed ‘Death As The Day Job’ at Bloody Scotland, along with AK Turner and Mary Paulson Ellis.

“It was about the death industry – lots of interesting stuff about attitudes to death, things you don’t get a chance to talk about much.”

There’s another plot twist. An accomplished musician and songwriter, he’s a founder-member of The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers, a band of crime writers including Val McDermid, and Chris Brookmyre, and has released six albums and three EPs.

Writer at work

A day in the life of Doug Johnstone sounds quite disciplined.

“I tend to write fiction in the mornings, Monday to Friday, I think if you try to write all day you kind of burn out. I write in short bursts, I’m very regimented. I sit down at 9am, and aim to have 1200 words by lunchtime.”

His afternoons are spent “planning and plotting” and on his journalism. Oh, there’s journalism out there too. He’s been an arts journalist for about 25 years.

The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers band, from left, Val McDermid, Luca Veste, Doug Johnstone, Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre and Stuart Neville.

“If you write every day, 1200 words, you’ll have a novel in four months,” he adds. After the editing process “it’s about a year, all in” until a novel is published.

Black Hearts starts off dramatically, but its heart is very human.

“Halfway through I realised that everything was about grief,” he explains. “There are four different storylines, about how each one of them reacts to it.”

Natural born crime writer

Grief and the ways people grieve interests him. One of characters in Black Hearts died of a broken heart, for example, and there’s an elderly Japanese man who thinks the unhappy ghost of his dead wife is haunting him.

“I think the Western conventional relationship with death is really quite unhealthy,” he says. “A lot of indigenous cultures have a far healthier attitude.”

Doug Johnstone’s work focuses on the human experience, but he’s a natural born crime writer. You can expect a rollicking ride from Black Hearts because one thing is certain. He knows his business, death included.

Black Hearts is published by Orenda Books.

orendabooks.co.uk

