REVIEW: A fun, festive family night out at The Snowman with the RSNO

It was quite apt that a dump of snow fell on Dundee on Friday, the day of the RSNO’s Christmas Concert, featuring The Snowman animated film.

I’m sure Raymond Briggs’ 1978 creation wasn’t the only snowman to appear in Dundee.

It was also fitting that the presenter/narrator of Howard Blakes’ 1982 animated musical adaptation was Aled Jones, as good an affable mine host as one could wish for.

Good and jocular repartee with the audience and an affable and relaxed stage presence were key factors in a successful evening.

It was he who in 1985 made Walking In The Air more than just a song from a movie, with his version eclipsing that of the original singer, one Peter Auty.

Still charming after 40 years

Here we were, almost 40 years to the day the film was released, and there’s no sense of faded repetition.

In fact, it’s just as appealing for all age groups as it was back then.

An added plus was the appearance of treble soloist Andrew Irvine, a pleasant change from the usual RSNO Junior Chorus if they don’t mind me saying so, whose rendition of the famous song rang rich and true through the Caird Hall.

All these made a perfect fit for a family night out as did a huge audience buzzing in anticipation, a fancy hat and costumed RSNO and musical favourites that saw Christmas day creep that bit closer.

The second half of the concert was fairly predictable but none the less enjoyable. Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride (with sound effects courtesy of hundreds of car keys) – check. Excellent snatches of Christmas-themed orchestral music – check. Audience participation – check. A feel-good factor – check. Quality singing from RSNO Chorus – check.

Singing along

The audience participation started hesitantly, with the first “joiny-in” number – Mary Had A Baby – not universally successful. However, any inhibitions were shelved in the Penguin Song, perhaps through conductor Neil Ferris’s encouragement.

It’s rare to see the RSNO Chorus in Dundee and their Sussex Carol showed how good they can be. I wish they’d return in a normal capacity, in the usual RSNO season, and not just at Christmas concerts.

The number of times I’ve seen this Christmas concert, one the RSNO have made their own, goes well into double figures and I once advocated a change in form.

But then, why change a winning formula? This concert brings families together and spreads enormous good cheer without the tackiness associated with some other festive events.