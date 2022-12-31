TELLYBOX: Mayflies is a powerful, note-perfect drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: Mayflies is a powerful, note-perfect drama

By David Pollock
December 31 2022, 10.00am
Tully (Tony Curran), and his best mate Jimmy (Martin Compston) in Mayflies.
Tully (Tony Curran), and his best mate Jimmy (Martin Compston) in Mayflies.

“They say you know nothing at eighteen,” runs the very first line of text seen in this week’s incredibly poignant two-part adaptation of Andrew O’Hagan’s 2020 novel Mayflies (BBC One).

“But there are things you know at eighteen that you will never know again.”

One of the year’s best dramas

Hopefully most viewers didn’t spend the week between Christmas and New Year slumped in a turkey-induced coma and swearing off any more television, because they would have missed one of the most powerful pieces of drama of the year.

Tony Curran as Tully and Ashley Jensen as Anna in the powerful drama, Mayflies.

Written by Andrea Gibb and starring Tony Curran and Martin Compston as old friends Tully and Jimmy, it was done and dusted in two episodes.

Yet it packed in more human emotion than most spun-out streaming series manage in five or six times the running length.

Tully is wayward and free-spirited, but he spent his life building a career as an inspiring schoolteacher, partly following the studious and reserved Jimmy’s example as the first among their friends to go to university.

Told in flashback

We see all this in flashback, as young Tully (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Jimmy (Rian Gordon) enjoy their youth in the Ayrshire of 1986 with friends Tibbs (Mitchell Robertson) and Hogg (Paul Gorman).

In the past, the pair navigate minor family dramas and listen to the music of New Order and the Cocteau Twins, the great milestone of their young and beautifully aimless young lives arriving with a visit to a music festival in Manchester together.

A tragic diagnosis

In the present, Tully calls Jimmy to his side to tell him something important. He has cancer, and not much time to live. His wife Anna (Ashley Jensen) knows… but she doesn’t know he plans to travel to travel to Europe to undergo assisted death before the disease takes his life.

Mitchell Robertson as Young Tibbs, Paul Gorman as Young Hogg, Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy and Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully.

Anna’s beliefs mean he knows she won’t agree with his decision, so Jimmy is the only person he can ask to help him go through with the procedure.

“Don’t let me die like a p***k,” he begs of his friend. “We all die like p***ks,” replies Jimmy.

Given the subject matter, this programme had to be note-perfect as drama and perfectly responsible, and it achieved both.

The present-day performances were all ideal; human and nicely understated, with no sense of distracting dramatic flash about them.

A perfect tribute

The period scenes from ’86, on the other hand, felt like Trainspotting, with a sense of over-emotive physicality which shouted of the characters’ youth and hopeful futures with every smile and song.

It seems so short a time ago, but as Tully’s story demonstrates, a whole lifetime has passed since then.

With music holding such a potent link to the characters’ youths, watching the BBC’s preview in the hours after ‘80s idol Terry Hall’s death felt especially powerful, and doubtless did on transmission too.

The knowledge that the story is partially based on O’Hagan’s own experience with his childhood friend Keith also cuts deep, and only adds to the sense of perfect tribute this production represented.

“You,” said Jimmy to his partner Iona (Tracy Ifeachor), an epiphany dawning. “Here. No f***ing about. This is it… this is everything.” Amen to that.

Mayflies is available on iPlayer.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74
James Norton (Danny Lawson/PA)
James Norton hails Happy Valley as ‘revolutionary’ ahead of show’s return
Holly Hagan has announced she is pregnant with her first child (Ian West/PA)
Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan announces pregnancy
Miley Cyrus has announced her new single Flowers (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus kicks off 2023 with news of upcoming single
Take That’s Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Howard Donald (Bryan Adams/Q Magazine/PA)
BBC Two reveals nation’s favourite Take That song

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright. Image SNS.
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented