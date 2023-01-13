Women scientists’ work as art at the McManus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Women scientists’ work as art at the McManus

By Chris Mugan
January 13 2023, 5.00pm
Atomic Crystal brooch pendant for material scientist Dr Charlotte Cochard, by jeweller Dr Karen Westland.
Atomic Crystal brooch pendant for material scientist Dr Charlotte Cochard, by jeweller Dr Karen Westland.

A new exhibit at The McManus highlights the contribution of some of the University of Dundee’s female scientists through a striking method – the creation of original jewellery for each subject.

Sited in the city museum’s Making of Modern Dundee gallery, Subjectified: Women, Science and Art focuses on the backgrounds and research of three particular academics.

Stars, planets and particles

One of them, Spanish astrophysicist Dr Aurora Sicilia Aguilar, studies star and planet formation, while material scientist Dr Charlotte Cochard, originally from France, is interested in atoms and even smaller particles.

Spanish astrophysicist Dr Aurora Sicilia Aguilar, studies star and planet formation.

Finally, Japanese theoretical astrophysicist Dr Soko Matsumura is concerned with how planetary systems form and evolve.

For each of these experts, Glasgow-based silversmith Dr Karen Westland has devised a unique piece of jewellery reflecting their pioneering work.

Karen was inspired to embark on this project while studying her own doctoral research at the university’s school of physics, she explains.

Rise of women

“Until the Arts and Crafts movement in the late 19th Century, almost all jewellers were male – now the sector has radically changed to a large majority being female,” she says.

Japanese theoretical astrophysicist Dr Soko Matsumura.

“The physics sector in the UK has a male majority and I thought the project could start based on this difference in educational and social experience.”

Once she found her subjects, Karen interviewed them to find out more about their life stories, personal qualities and even their preferences for accessories, to create the bespoke objects.

For Dr Aurora’s pendant, the maker used materials we know are actually found in stars, namely silver, quartz and strands of iron that run through the gemstone.

Material scientist Dr Charlotte Cochard.

Inspired by science

Dr Charlotte’s kinetic brooch is inspired by the structure of crystals and how they move under pressure, while Dr Soko is represented by a necklace that includes a modular pendant: large or small parts can be strung together in different combinations.

Just as its muse might model on a computer the conditions in which different sized planets form.

Stringing Planets, modular necklace for theoretical astrophysicist Dr Soko Matsumura by jeweller Dr Karen Westland.

As Karen often creates special objects for clients, much of this process was already familiar to her, though here the extra challenge was designing pieces that could be appreciated behind glass.

Yet the jewellery is only part of the story, she points out.

“Not only will the display hopefully offer viewers a snapshot into the world of physics and better representation,” she says, “But also offer my collaborators a deeper understanding of themselves.”

Cabinets of curiosities

Karen has also devised displays of objects for each subject, inspired by old-school cabinets of curiosities that predate museums.

These show how their subjects’ scientific enquiries fit with their lives and wider interests.

Dr Karen Westland.

She has had these made made from sustainable materials such as cold-pressed bamboo to hold items important to the scientists.

Dr Aurora has donated coins from her global travels for research and baby shoes from her three children.

As well as objects that reflect Dr Soko’s passion for outer space, she has included examples of traditional Japanese literature, another of her interests, alongside coffee machine pods.

While some of the science may be hard to grasp, we can all appreciate the need for a decent brew.

  • Subjectified: Women, Science and Art is on show at The McManus, Dundee, until  March 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Former Neighbours actress Madeleine West, right, has said she was sexually abused as a child (William Conran/PA)
Ex-Neighbours actress Madeleine West says she was sexually abused as a child
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dancing On Ice kicking off with first six celebrity skaters
Lauren Laverne’s castaway on Desert Island Discs on Sunday is the broadcaster Gabby Logan (BBC/Emily Youlton)
Gabby Logan says she assumed a lot of responsibility after brother’s early death
Erin Doherty, who starred in The Crown and Chloe (Ian West/PA)
Erin Doherty reveals she could have been part of Lionesses’ winning line-up
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have both been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer
Love Island Series nine contestant Olivia Hawkins, 27, who is also an actress (ITV)
Love Island’s Bond film actress says she will not be name-dropping in the villa
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, died at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)
Austin Butler says his heart is ‘shattered’ in tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Celebrity chef Brian Turner said on James Martin’s Saturday Morning that a stroke has left him talking with a stammer (ITV/PA)
Ready Steady Cook’s Brian Turner reveals stroke has left him with stammer
A COTAG 4x4 heads into the snowy wilderness.
We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland's…
Gayle joins Alastair Derrick's Ferry Tour. Picture by Kenny Smith
Heritage: Exploring the hidden gems of Broughty Ferry - including a 'secret' graveyard

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks