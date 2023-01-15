Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent

By Rob Adams
January 15 2023, 5.00pm
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.

It was a festival that few people gave a chance of success.

Back in 1994, the organisers of Celtic Connections’ idea of presenting a series of high-profile concerts featuring mainly Scottish and Irish folk music in January was considered risky by many music industry observers.

Visionary idea

It turned out to be visionary and on Thursday January 19 the 30th instalment of Glasgow’s now internationally revered winter music festival begins, running in venues across the city until Sunday February 5.

Cupar-based multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield.

Just as many music fans from the Courier’s heartlands have made Celtic Connections an essential part of the post-New Year period, so musicians from the area have become regular participants in this success story.

Opening concert

The extensive cast of Thursday’s opening concert includes fiddler Patsy Reid from Perth, piper Ross Ainslie from Grandtully, near Aberfeldy, and Cupar-based multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield.

Patsy Reid returns to the festival later, with cellist Alice Allen, to play the music of strathspey king, James Scott Skinner, and Ross Ainslie has concerts with fellow Perthshire piper Ali Hutton in their trio and in the groups Tryst and Treacherous Orchestra.

Perth-born singer-songwriter Beth Malcolm will perform at Celtic Connections.

Perth-born singer-songwriter Beth Malcolm, who opens the festival’s New Voices series of commissioned works on Sunday 22nd, returns with her parents, singer-guitarist Jim and singer Susie to celebrate Burns Night on the 25th with Logierait-based fiddler Pete Clark.

Dundee-born harpist Catriona McKay and her musical partner, Shetland fiddler Chris Stout, collaborate with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra on the 27th.

Tayport’s Coaltown Daisies have their own concert on the 26th. And Pipe Major Ian Duncan’s contribution to piping through his leadership of Pitlochry’s innovative Vale of Atholl Pipe Band is celebrated in the annual Pipe Band Concert on February 4.

Evolving focus

The festival’s programme quickly adapted in its early years to place the accent on Connections as much as on its Celtic origins.

These days it is an emphatically international gathering, with African stars including Malians Rokia Koné, Vieux Farka Touré and Amadou & Mariam appearing.

Folksinger Judy Collins leads a sizable American contingent.

Legendary folksinger Judy Collins leads a sizable American contingent, which also features the former teenage Bluegrass wonders Nickel Creek making a return to Glasgow as fortysomethings, having wowed the city on previous visits in their much younger days.

Scandinavian musicians habitually make strong representations and this year the sensationally creative trio of virtuosi, Dreamers Circus and the Finnish Nordic-Bluegrass troupe Frigg are among the hot tickets.

Irish connections

The festival’s strong Irish connections continue, with four of Ireland’s leading voices – Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh (in a concert with the Irish Chamber Orchestra), Karan Casey, Cara Dillon and Cathy Jordan (with her band Dervish) – all featuring.

And links with Brittany, Cornwall, Wales, the Isle of Man and Galicia are celebrated in Celtic Odyssée, led by Breton piper Ronan Le Bars on the 26th.

Fiddler Patsy Reid from Perth.

Scotland’s thriving traditional music scene is, of course, well represented, with young bands including the hi-energy Talisk and Gaelic singing trio Sian featuring in a programme that also celebrates more established musicians.

The brilliantly matched Shetland fiddle and piano duo, Jenna Reid and Harris Playfair launch their new album, as does the marvellously expressive fiddler Duncan Chisholm, and accordionist Phil Cunningham presents his Beyond the Farther Shore project.

