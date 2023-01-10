St Andrews University graduate Lisa Ballantyne’s gripping new novel explores the dangers of ‘trial by social media’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

St Andrews University graduate Lisa Ballantyne’s gripping new novel explores the dangers of ‘trial by social media’

By Gayle Ritchie
January 10 2023, 5.09pm
Author Lisa Ballantyne.
Author Lisa Ballantyne.

Redemption, forgiveness and the potential for change in an individual – all big themes and ones explored in Lisa Ballantyne’s new novel, The Innocent One.

“The book asks if there are some crimes for which people are never allowed to atone,” says Glasgow-based Lisa.

“In juxtaposing the childhoods of my character Daniel Hunter, a defence lawyer with a troubled and violent past, and his client Sebastian, I examine the effects of abuse and rejection and consider whether criminals are born or made – the classic nature or nurture debate.”

Sequel and standalone

The Innocent One is the sequel to Lisa’s 2012 book The Guilty One, but it can be read as a standalone novel.

Lisa, who studied English Literature at the University of St Andrews, says: “A decade ago Daniel represented an 11-year-old boy, Sebastian, accused of murdering his neighbour.

“Ten years later, the adult Sebastian finds himself in the frame for murder and reaches out to Daniel to defend him once again.

“The story began to breathe and I saw it as a way to explore the truth revealed in each of their stories, about the potential for change in an individual.”

Research

Lisa’s research for The Innocent One became all-consuming – she visited the Old Bailey court house in London, watched live trials and went to locations she described in her story: Newcastle and London.

She also read widely, mainly non-fiction books about children who had killed – “in an effort to understand” – and sought advice from experts.

These included an experienced Glasgow-based criminal solicitor, plus social workers and police officers, in a bid to understand how children are dealt with in the criminal justice system.

Trial by mob rule

The new novel explores the dangers of trial by social media – in many minds, trial by mob rule.

“While Sebastian is merely a suspect for the murder of his university professor, his identity as the infamous ‘Angel Killer’ from years past is leaked on to social media,” says Lisa.

“This revelation results in Sebastian being tried, convicted and sentenced by nameless, violent, vitriolic public before he is even charged by the police.

“Like another of my novels, Little Liar, The Innocent One scrutinises the power of social media as a dark force in society that can often undermine justice when it acts as a digital lynching or inspires vigilantes to take the law into their own hands.”

Big appeal

Lisa hopes the novel will be enjoyed by thriller and mystery fans, but says its psychological nature and depth of the characters means that it should also appeal to readers drawn to “character-driven fiction and family stories with big meaty themes”.

The story inherent in both The Guilty One and The Innocent One is “more timeless than timely”, reflects Lisa, adding: “The issues explored about the struggle to overcome our upbringing and shape our own future as opposed to the determinism of being born bad (or good), are central questions that we as a society return to time and again.”

  • The Innocent One, £9.99 by Piatkus, is published on January 12. It’s available on Amazon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Former Neighbours actress Madeleine West, right, has said she was sexually abused as a child (William Conran/PA)
Ex-Neighbours actress Madeleine West says she was sexually abused as a child
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dancing On Ice kicking off with first six celebrity skaters
Lauren Laverne’s castaway on Desert Island Discs on Sunday is the broadcaster Gabby Logan (BBC/Emily Youlton)
Gabby Logan says she assumed a lot of responsibility after brother’s early death
Erin Doherty, who starred in The Crown and Chloe (Ian West/PA)
Erin Doherty reveals she could have been part of Lionesses’ winning line-up
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have both been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer
Love Island Series nine contestant Olivia Hawkins, 27, who is also an actress (ITV)
Love Island’s Bond film actress says she will not be name-dropping in the villa
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, died at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)
Austin Butler says his heart is ‘shattered’ in tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Celebrity chef Brian Turner said on James Martin’s Saturday Morning that a stroke has left him talking with a stammer (ITV/PA)
Ready Steady Cook’s Brian Turner reveals stroke has left him with stammer
A COTAG 4x4 heads into the snowy wilderness.
We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland's…
Gayle joins Alastair Derrick's Ferry Tour. Picture by Kenny Smith
Heritage: Exploring the hidden gems of Broughty Ferry - including a 'secret' graveyard

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks