Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys – and a micropig rehomed from a Dundee flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gayle meets cows, bulls, sheep, goats, alpacas – and Lucy the micropig – on a tour of Newton Farm in Angus.

I did not expect to be mesmerised by a cow’s tongue on a cold, miserable Wednesday morning.

However, as I stretch out my hand to feed the friendly beast a cattle nut, I’m struck not only by the length of his muscular, snake-like organ, but the texture. It’s rough – like sandpaper!

I’m on a tour of Newton of Fothringham Farm near Forfar with Louise Nicoll, and while it might seem bizarre to bang on about a cow’s tongue, there’s a serious message here, too – and it’s all about education.

By enabling guests to get up close and personal with animals of all shapes and sizes, the farm tours teach kids – and adults – about farming, and importantly, where their food comes from.

The tours are fantastic fun. Who, after all, could resist stroking a goat, cuddling an alpaca, or scratching a micropig between the ears?

The truth is, there are many people who have very little, if any, knowledge, about farming, and all things rural.

I’m shocked when Louise tells me a boy on a recent farm tour pointed to a cow and asked: “What’s that brown thing?”

Having never seen a cow up close, and perhaps having only seen black and white representations featured in the likes of Dairylea adverts, he didn’t know they came in different colours…

Farm experiences

The farm experiences include not only general tours but also bottle-feeding, lambing specials, Highland cow encounters, alpaca walking and more.

Visitors can stay in the farmhouse, which offers bed and breakfast, or self-catering cottage – or just pop along for a few hours to enjoy a tour.

Louise and her husband Graeme launched the tours in 2017 as a way of diversifying, linking up with VisitAngus to market the business as Newton Farm Tours on social media.

Many of the animals they own are rehomed – including Lucy the 10-year-old Vietnamese pot-bellied pig.

“She lived in a flat in Dundee,” Louise tells me. “We rehomed her when she was eight months. She loves belly rubs and is very talkative!”

It’s a cold, wet day and while Lucy is grunting around outside in her field, many of the animals are hanging out in cosy sheds.

Many of them have names – and I’m impressed Louise remembers them all.

Meet the goats

Among the South African Boer goats are Tiddles, Chewbacca, Chewit, April, Peach, Lottie, Lilly and Louise’s favourite, Lacey.

“She was abandoned by her mum who had to be bottle-fed, and with her one brown leg and one white leg she always reminds me of Harley Quinn! (the DC Comics character),” she says.

We also meet Norman and Nelson, the Toggenburgs (a Swiss breed of dairy goat). They were both rehomed and bottle-fed and have fluffy “toggles”, or wattles, dangling from their necks.

Then there’s Sandy, an Anglo-Nubian goat who Louise describes as a “gentle giant”.

Alpaca heaven

Another highlight is meeting the alpacas – and there are 13 boys, ranging from three-year-old Clunie to 15-year-old Cogsworth. With his goofy teeth and strange expression, it’s no surprise Louise refers to him as “the glaikit looking one”!

“They’re incredibly inquisitive and love hand-feeding but can be real divas and stand-offish,” she says, as I open my palm and offer them some treats.

“Casper is the boss, Jackson is the wee cute one, Jonjo is the greedy one. There are so many personalities but ultimately they protect our sheep and lambs from foxes.”

Cows galore

The Highland cows are super-cute, and I meet Fergus and his sister Thistle – who loves being groomed by visitors.

While Louise named Fergus after her dad, Thistle was named after the VisitScotland Thistle awards that the farm won in 2018/19 nationals for the Most Hospitable B&B/Guesthouse. It was the same year they won the regional award for the best outdoor experience.

The farm’s cattle are Aberdeen Angus and Limousin. I love stroking three-year-old Limousin bull Rover – through the bars of his enclosure, and with Louise keeping a careful eye out, of course!

“The cattle are used to handling and come to see all our visitors for hand-feeding,” she says.

“Our old bull Dodd loves people and cuddles but sadly isn’t as able moving about due to arthritis.”

Other friendly cows we meet include Polly, Delores, Carla, Alice and Val. Most are keen to demonstrate how long and rough their tongues are – cheers guys!

Sadness

Last month, visitors would’ve been able to meet the farm’s hens and ducks, but tragically, avian flu, likely brought in by a wild bird, meant they all had to be put down, including Louise’s precious pet duck, Zoom.

On a more uplifting note, Louise just bought two miniature donkeys, and is planning loads of new experiences for 2023, including a luxury safari tour, a food area and possibly a wee museum.

Food experience

I get an exclusive peek into a shed she’s converting into a “farm to fork” space, with guests getting the chance to taste some produce, whether goat meat, lamb or beef. Louise hopes this will be open in the next few weeks.

“It’s about giving guests more opportunity to engage with the farm,” she reflects.

“It’s the perfect place to learn about farming life with all the animals in a fun and interactive way.

“Much of what we do is bespoke, depending on the season, the day, and what’s happening on the farm.

“We also offer bespoke experiences for those who may need assistance or more time.”

For more details or to book a farm tour, alpaca walking or other experience, see newtonfarmholidays.co.uk or check out the Newton Farm Holidays Facebook page.