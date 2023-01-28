Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys – and a micropig rehomed from a Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys – and a micropig rehomed from a Dundee flat

By Gayle Ritchie
January 28 2023, 10.30am
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.

Gayle meets cows, bulls, sheep, goats, alpacas – and Lucy the micropig – on a tour of Newton Farm in Angus.

I did not expect to be mesmerised by a cow’s tongue on a cold, miserable Wednesday morning.

However, as I stretch out my hand to feed the friendly beast a cattle nut, I’m struck not only by the length of his muscular, snake-like organ, but the texture. It’s rough – like sandpaper!

I’m on a tour of Newton of Fothringham Farm near Forfar with Louise Nicoll, and while it might seem bizarre to bang on about a cow’s tongue, there’s a serious message here, too – and it’s all about education.

By enabling guests to get up close and personal with animals of all shapes and sizes, the farm tours teach kids – and adults – about farming, and importantly, where their food comes from.

The tours are fantastic fun. Who, after all, could resist stroking a goat, cuddling an alpaca, or scratching a micropig between the ears?

The truth is, there are many people who have very little, if any, knowledge, about farming, and all things rural.

I’m shocked when Louise tells me a boy on a recent farm tour pointed to a cow and asked: “What’s that brown thing?”

Having never seen a cow up close, and perhaps having only seen black and white representations featured in the likes of Dairylea adverts, he didn’t know they came in different colours…

Gayle chats to Louise. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Farm experiences

The farm experiences include not only general tours but also bottle-feeding, lambing specials, Highland cow encounters, alpaca walking and more.

Visitors can stay in the farmhouse, which offers bed and breakfast, or self-catering cottage – or just pop along for a few hours to enjoy a tour.

Louise and her husband Graeme launched the tours in 2017 as a way of diversifying, linking up with VisitAngus to market the business as Newton Farm Tours on social media.

Lucy, the Vienamese pot-bellied pig in her field. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Many of the animals they own are rehomed – including Lucy the 10-year-old Vietnamese pot-bellied pig.

“She lived in a flat in Dundee,” Louise tells me. “We rehomed her when she was eight months. She loves belly rubs and is very talkative!”

It’s a cold, wet day and while Lucy is grunting around outside in her field, many of the animals are hanging out in cosy sheds.

Many of them have names – and I’m impressed Louise remembers them all.

Meet the goats

Among the South African Boer goats are Tiddles, Chewbacca, Chewit, April, Peach, Lottie, Lilly and Louise’s favourite, Lacey.

“She was abandoned by her mum who had to be bottle-fed, and with her one brown leg and one white leg she always reminds me of Harley Quinn! (the DC Comics character),” she says.

A gorgeous goat. Picture: Kim Cessford.

We also meet Norman and Nelson, the Toggenburgs (a Swiss breed of dairy goat). They were both rehomed and bottle-fed and have fluffy “toggles”, or wattles, dangling from their necks.

Then there’s Sandy, an Anglo-Nubian goat who Louise describes as a “gentle giant”.

Alpaca heaven

Another highlight is meeting the alpacas – and there are 13 boys, ranging from three-year-old Clunie to 15-year-old Cogsworth. With his goofy teeth and strange expression, it’s no surprise Louise refers to him as “the glaikit looking one”!

“They’re incredibly inquisitive and love hand-feeding but can be real divas and stand-offish,” she says, as I open my palm and offer them some treats.

Cogsworth is slightly goofy! Picture: Kim Cessford.

“Casper is the boss, Jackson is the wee cute one, Jonjo is the greedy one. There are so many personalities but ultimately they protect our sheep and lambs from foxes.”

Cows galore

The Highland cows are super-cute, and I meet Fergus and his sister Thistle – who loves being groomed by visitors.

While Louise named Fergus after her dad, Thistle was named after the VisitScotland Thistle awards that the farm won in 2018/19 nationals for the Most Hospitable B&B/Guesthouse. It was the same year they won the regional award for the best outdoor experience.

Gayle feeds one of the Highland cows. Picture: Kim Cessford.

The farm’s cattle are Aberdeen Angus and Limousin. I love stroking three-year-old Limousin bull Rover – through the bars of his enclosure, and with Louise keeping a careful eye out, of course!

“The cattle are used to handling and come to see all our visitors for hand-feeding,” she says.

“Our old bull Dodd loves people and cuddles but sadly isn’t as able moving about due to arthritis.”

Other friendly cows we meet include Polly, Delores, Carla, Alice and Val. Most are keen to demonstrate how long and rough their tongues are – cheers guys!

What a beauty!

Sadness

Last month, visitors would’ve been able to meet the farm’s hens and ducks, but tragically, avian flu, likely brought in by a wild bird, meant they all had to be put down, including Louise’s precious pet duck, Zoom.

On a more uplifting note, Louise just bought two miniature donkeys, and is planning loads of new experiences for 2023, including a luxury safari tour, a food area and possibly a wee museum.

Food experience

I get an exclusive peek into a shed she’s converting into a “farm to fork” space, with guests getting the chance to taste some produce, whether goat meat, lamb or beef. Louise hopes this will be open in the next few weeks.

“It’s about giving guests more opportunity to engage with the farm,” she reflects.

“It’s the perfect place to learn about farming life with all the animals in a fun and interactive way.

A peek into the planned food area. Picture: Kim Cessford.

“Much of what we do is bespoke, depending on the season, the day, and what’s happening on the farm.

“We also offer bespoke experiences for those who may need assistance or more time.”

Louise among her beloved alpacas. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar: Supernatural allows most superhuman stories to be told
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back
Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.
TELLYBOX: Intriguing start to Everyone Else Burns and its cult family
Pedro Pascal as Joel and Anna Torv as Tess in The Last of Us
TV review: The Last of Us puts the wow into Apocalypse Now
Bruno Tonioli: Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest UK show now that I’m here (Ian West/PA)
Bruno Tonioli: Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest UK show now that I’m here
Chris Packham to take three month TV hiatus to give himself some ‘brain space’ (PA)
Chris Packham to take three-month TV hiatus to give himself some ‘brain space’

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Harkes looks ahead to the Celtic challenge. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes on Dundee United’s secret weapon against Celtic as American ace insists Tangerines…
Only one person allowed to have a go at Mary-Jane's brother Rocket. And that is Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My brother Rocket is 50, and he's the best

Editor's Picks

Most Commented