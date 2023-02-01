REVIEW: If you missed pianist Paul Lewis, you really missed out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: If you missed pianist Paul Lewis, you really missed out

By Garry Fraser
February 1 2023, 11.45am
Pianist Paul Lewis.
Pianist Paul Lewis.

Perth Concert Hall is a victim of its own success, partly due to the world class musicians who relish in its excellent acoustics and partly due to the endeavours of classical music director James Waters.

His programming is not only inventive but mouth-watering at the same time.

Spoilt for choice

In the space of five days we have been treated to three marvellous concerts – the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra with the BBC Singers, the Maxwell String Quartet and last but not least, on Tuesday night, pianist Paul Lewis.

Such an embarrassment of riches means folk are apt to pick and choose to what they go and see – and the majority decided to miss out the Lewis concert.

Paul Lewis gave a magnificent performance.

Missing out meant they DID miss out:  miss out on an evening of brilliance, superb interpretation and three fantastic piano sonatas that were as varied as Lewis’s performance was magnificent.

E flat major had a sunny disposition, a mood nullified by the darker A minor sonata, which was quite funereal, at least in its opening movement.

The third sonata on show, in D major, was more frenzied, more exciting and perhaps more of a technical challenge to Lewis.

If I had to choose

If I had to choose between the 10 movements on show, the Allegro of the middle sonata wins by a head – where sudden crashing chords interrupted moment s of serenity.

There were feelings of Beethoven here, I felt, as Schubert can’t really make up his mind what mood he’s in.

This was closely followed by the finale of the D major, a theme and variations that were a joy to behold, especially the tiny fragment at the end.

But I’m not really doing justice to the slow movements where Schubert’s skill at melody shone through. Or the majority of the opening A major sonata which was piled high with sumptuous textures, melody, rhythmic variety and oceans of colour.

The composer’s skill

What did manifest in this performance was the composer’s creative skill.

One might think he was influenced by the great Beethoven – and who could blame him as their lives did overlap.

But these sonatas showed he was very much his own man and any resemblance was fleeting and purely accidental.

Tuesday was the composer’s birthday, and if Lewis intended on a fitting tribute to mark the occasion, he did so in his usual way and by displaying all the marvellous credentials we know he has.

I stopped marvelling at his skill and prowess ages ago as I know what to expect every time I see him. A performance par excellence. Part two of his four-concert exploration of Schubert’s piano sonatas takes place in June.

Find time to fit it in to your diary. You won’t be disappointed.

