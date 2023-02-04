TELLYBOX: Nolly is a love letter to acting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: Nolly is a love letter to acting

By David Pollock
February 4 2023, 8.45am
There are plenty of wonderful scenes in Russell T Davies’ new prestige three-part drama Nolly (ITVX/STV), but one in particular speaks to the real purpose of this story.

Dismissively written out of her series-defining role as Meg Mortimer in classic British soap opera Crossroads in 1981, Noele ‘Nolly’ Gordon (Helena Bonham-Carter) takes the bus for a late-night window-shopping trip with her co-star and best friend Tony Adams (Augustus Prew).

Sneery older man

On the way, women sitting around her nervously sympathise with her real-life soap opera, wondering why she was canned, when she’s the beloved star of the show.

One sneery older gent pipes up about his disdain for the show. It’s fluffy and inconsequential stuff, he says, sneerily implying this means it’s only fit for women.

Nolly, with dry but barely suppressed anger, tears strips off him, mocking his sexual prowess in the process.

At its heart, this is a show about a capable and confident woman whose career lies entirely at the mercy of men’s opinions of her – a story which unfortunately hasn’t grown old in the 40 years since.

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon and Augustus Prew as Tony Adams. in ITVX/STV’s three part drama, Nolly.

It’s strange to see the offscreen history of the Crossroads Motel lionised in such glossily nostalgic style, given how it was well-known in its day – as grainily re-enacted clips show – for cheap-looking production values and often hilariously bad acting.

Behind-the-scenes view

Yet as seen in the mighty It’s a Sin, Davies has a powerful affection for the hidden behind-the-scenes stories of popular British television, a nation-shaping medium like few others since the Second World War.

Especially the golden age of the soap opera, when having a regional accent was a serious deficiency.

Scotland’s own Take the High Road gets a mention, although Nolly refuses to watch Coronation Street.

Helena Bonham Carter is pitch-perfect as Noele Gordon.

Crossroads, with an audience of 15 million at its peak, was a significant part of this era, and Noele Gordon is an unjustly forgotten star in Davies’ eyes. Surely the irony of casting a genuine movie star in the role was intentional.

Bonham-Carter, it must be said, deserves to pick up a BAFTA for her performance, which is pitch-perfect in every regard.

To young actor Poppy (Bethany Antonia), her Nolly is to be feared on her first day on set, and to director Jack (Con O’Neill) she’s a domineering but insufferably talented control freak.

Love letter to acting

“I am making this show better if I have to haul it out of the grave line-by-line,” she announces. Yet in a tenderly insecure moment, alone with her close friend Larry Grayson, she wonders of the public, “what do they see when they look at me?”

“I’m just a middling actress in a middling show and that is fine,” is Nolly’s own assessment, but Davies’ love letter to the acting craft says she was so much more by the very fact of her familiarity to millions.

Nolly can be streamed online through ITV’s ITVX service, meaning you’ll have to go through the STV site to get it in Scotland, or wait for it to be broadcast on the network in the near future.

Either way, it comes highly recommended, and builds the appetite even more ahead of the increasingly masterful Davies’ hotly anticipated return to Doctor Who later this year.

 

