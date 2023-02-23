REVIEW: Madama Butterfly at the Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Madama Butterfly at the Caird Hall

By Garry Fraser
February 23 2023, 10.57am Updated: February 23 2023, 10.58am
Madama Butterfly National Opera of Ukraine.
Madama Butterfly National Opera of Ukraine.

There was a large audience in the Caird Hall on Monday night for a performance of Puccini’s famous and well-loved opera Madama Butterfly.

The reasons are two-fold. First – its music, not to mention its tragic tale, is box-office gold. Second – the performance was by the Ukrainian National Opera’s Dnipro Opera company.

Whether your motivations were musical or political – out of solidarity to the beleaguered nation – there was the prospect of a wonderful night at the opera.

However, for me at least, it didn’t materialise quite like that. I’ve seen many productions of this opera in the Caird Hall presented by touring companies and this one didn’t capture me in the way others have.

Normally Puccini’s operas hit me in the heart and leave me hot and bothered. Not this time, I’m afraid to say. The set was there, the music was there – what was missing was the emotion. It lacked the oomph that propels you to operatic ecstasy.

I found the pace of the opening act rather pedestrian, and it wasn’t until the second half when things picked up. Even the wonderful duet between Pinkerton (Zinevych Ruslan) and Butterfly (Dolhina Olena) –Vogliatemi bene (Love me please) – didn’t stir the emotions.

Scenes from Madama Butterfly.

Interaction between the leading roles in any opera is pivotal to its success as a performance, and I felt more could be done to these iconic operatic characters.

Things did pick up as the second act (acts 2 and 3 were combined) is where the real action takes place and the tension builds. This was far more like it.

This is also where Olena and Halkina Tetiana (Suzuki) came to the fore, the former’s Un Bel Di proving to be one of the show’s hits.

Scenes from Madama Butterfly.

I was a wee bit disappointed with Ruslan’s Pinkerton, although the audience seemed to relish his role as the “baddie”. In fact, I thought the portrayal of Sharpless by Lomakovych Andrii took the plaudits when it came to the male principals. An unusual switch of prominence, I have to say.

Production-wise, the opera ran smoothly with the hall once again successfully transformed into a theatre. I often feel orchestras don’t get the recognition they deserve, so full marks to Pushkov Ihor and his charges for making the most of Puccini’s wonderful score.

While emotions did finally come to fruition as the opera drew to a close, there was a final act that brought the evening to a close in a memorable way. The Ukrainian national anthem, complete with national flag on stage sung lustily by the cast with some flag-wearing members of the audience. It was a show of patriotism and solidarity seldom seen on the operatic circuit.

