GIG GUIDE: Get loud and live, it’s a full dance card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Get loud and live, it’s a full dance card

By Andrew Welsh
March 10 2023, 11.30am
The Crom are on home turf tonight at Perth's Twa Tams.
The Crom are on home turf tonight at Perth's Twa Tams.

Punk rock mecca Conroy’s Basement has what it’s billing as a “stacked card” of live bands this weekend.

Following a triple header last night from Italian post-punk legends Cut and closer-to-home noiseniks The Marx and Thee Rag N Bone Man, there’s a rare opportunity to catch London metallic hardcore exponents Burner and their Manchester kindred spirits Lure In at Meadowside tonight.

Inverness noiseniks Below the Neck and Dundee headbangers Truth Ruiner are also on the bill.

A serious aural assault is in prospect when Burner blitz Conroy’s Basement tonight.

Tomorrow it’s indie-meets-emo at Conroy’s, with English outfits Spank Hair and The Losing Score heading north for a joint Make-That-A-Take Records and Mutual Scum offering, with support from rising Dundee four-piece Gossiper.

Over at Beat Generator, fans of Ghost will be out in force tonight to take in Popestars, a Nottingham-based tribute who pay homage to the ever-theatrical Swedish metalheads.

Supporting the satanic soundalikes are hometown prog metallers Solar Suns.

Glasgow funk soul

Also at Beat G, it’s Stranglers tribute outfit Rattus Inheritus tomorrow, with a few relatively quiet nights to follow at North Lindsay Street until the arrival of Glasgow funk soul big noises Tom McGuire and The Brassholes next Friday.

In a coup for Fat Sams, chart-topping American pop-punks All Time Low are going unplugged for Assai Records at the South Ward Road venue on Tuesday.

They’re promoting their new album Tell Me I’m Alive, out next Friday.

At the Green Hotel, it’s Icicle Works frontman and vastly experienced solo troubadour Ian McNabb tonight, with a return to the Backstage platform tomorrow for country-tinged space rockers Man, led by veteran bassist Martin Ace.

Top classic rock

Sunday night’s big draw at the Green is much-travelled frontman Steve Overland and veteran classic rock guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick.

Lauded by many as one of British rock’s foremost vocal talents, East Anglia-raised songsmith Overland played a key role in a host of bands in the ’80s and ’90s, including Wildlife – they were signed to the Led Zeppelin-owned Swan Song Records – FM, The Ladder and Shadowman.

Kirkpatrick has become one of the UK’s most in-demand session players over the past three decades or so, and is nowadays widely recognised as one of this island’s top slide, rock and blues guitarists.

He’s been a bandmate of Steve’s via his prominent role in FM since the hard rock outfit reformed in 2008.

Folk favourite Heidi Talbot plays Perth Theatre tomorrow.

Also in Kinross, there’s a potentially explosive full-band Backstage set on Thursday from Irish blues axemeister Pat McManus, formerly of Mama’s Boys and Celtus.

Elsewhere, Perth indie rockers The Crom play a free show on home turf tonight.

The four-piece hit the Twa Tams, fresh from unleashing their debut album Right On Cue, which spawned six chart-topping tracks on London-based Prospect Radio.

The Crom have been buzzing in recent months after also earning airplay on both Amazing Radio and Radio Scotland, as well as being named unsigned artist of the week twice on OFI Monday Radio.

A previous winner of the Tams’ own battle of the bands contest, the Perth outfit have just released new single Silver Spoon and recently landed Radio Wigwam’s annual best indie rock act accolade.

Support at the Scott Street venue tonight comes from Fair City pop-punk combo My Pet Rocket.

Folk and country

Tomorrow, it’s Irish folk star Heidi Talbot at Perth Theatre in a show rescheduled from its original date last April, while Stirling’s Tolbooth hosts alt-country songsmith Kirsten Adamson for an early afternoon cafe concert.

In Fife, a brand new showcase for emerging Scottish hip-hop, rap and drill talent debuts at PJ Molloys tomorrow.

Upcoming underground artists performing at the Dunfermline venue’s Word On The Street showcase include JAAD, AJForty7, Den Nasty, Eleven12 and Sweet Rogue.

Separately, Scottish-based Sting, Summers and Copeland tribute The Polis will be playing such classics as Roxanne, Every Breath You Take and Walking On The Moon at Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy tomorrow.

Meanwhile Church are staging a free open stage night open to ages 14 upwards on Sunday.

Breaking hopefuls Hope Folder, Lucas Burns, The Sun Day, Orchid Fox, Hitlist and Pitnamoon all feature, with entry by e-ticket via the Ward Road venue’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

BBC director-general Tim Davie talks to BBC News in the US (BBC).
BBC director-general apologises, but does not resign over Gary Lineker row
The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The BBC has apologised for the changes to this weekend’s sporting schedule and said they are “working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon”. (James Manning/PA)
BBC apologises as sports shows pulled amid boycott by presenters and pundits
(PA)
Who has lent their support to Gary Lineker amid BBC row?
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker outside his home in London (James Manning/PA)
Sunday’s Match Of The Day thrown into question after more pundits pull out
Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Presenters and journalists who joined BBC boycott in solidarity with Lineker
(James Manning/PA)
BBC Sport disrupted as Football Focus and Final Score pulled from schedule
Ian Wright addressed the Gary Lineker tweet row on his podcast (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ian Wright: ‘I’m out, I’m gone if BBC get rid of Gary Lineker’
BBC Sport commentator Alex Scott (Zac Goodwin/PA)
BBC sporting schedule hit by extra disruption as more presenters pull out
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented