GIG GUIDE: Get loud and live, it’s a full dance card

Punk rock mecca Conroy’s Basement has what it’s billing as a “stacked card” of live bands this weekend.

Following a triple header last night from Italian post-punk legends Cut and closer-to-home noiseniks The Marx and Thee Rag N Bone Man, there’s a rare opportunity to catch London metallic hardcore exponents Burner and their Manchester kindred spirits Lure In at Meadowside tonight.

Inverness noiseniks Below the Neck and Dundee headbangers Truth Ruiner are also on the bill.

Tomorrow it’s indie-meets-emo at Conroy’s, with English outfits Spank Hair and The Losing Score heading north for a joint Make-That-A-Take Records and Mutual Scum offering, with support from rising Dundee four-piece Gossiper.

Over at Beat Generator, fans of Ghost will be out in force tonight to take in Popestars, a Nottingham-based tribute who pay homage to the ever-theatrical Swedish metalheads.

Supporting the satanic soundalikes are hometown prog metallers Solar Suns.

Glasgow funk soul

Also at Beat G, it’s Stranglers tribute outfit Rattus Inheritus tomorrow, with a few relatively quiet nights to follow at North Lindsay Street until the arrival of Glasgow funk soul big noises Tom McGuire and The Brassholes next Friday.

In a coup for Fat Sams, chart-topping American pop-punks All Time Low are going unplugged for Assai Records at the South Ward Road venue on Tuesday.

They’re promoting their new album Tell Me I’m Alive, out next Friday.

At the Green Hotel, it’s Icicle Works frontman and vastly experienced solo troubadour Ian McNabb tonight, with a return to the Backstage platform tomorrow for country-tinged space rockers Man, led by veteran bassist Martin Ace.

Top classic rock

Sunday night’s big draw at the Green is much-travelled frontman Steve Overland and veteran classic rock guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick.

Lauded by many as one of British rock’s foremost vocal talents, East Anglia-raised songsmith Overland played a key role in a host of bands in the ’80s and ’90s, including Wildlife – they were signed to the Led Zeppelin-owned Swan Song Records – FM, The Ladder and Shadowman.

Kirkpatrick has become one of the UK’s most in-demand session players over the past three decades or so, and is nowadays widely recognised as one of this island’s top slide, rock and blues guitarists.

He’s been a bandmate of Steve’s via his prominent role in FM since the hard rock outfit reformed in 2008.

Also in Kinross, there’s a potentially explosive full-band Backstage set on Thursday from Irish blues axemeister Pat McManus, formerly of Mama’s Boys and Celtus.

Elsewhere, Perth indie rockers The Crom play a free show on home turf tonight.

The four-piece hit the Twa Tams, fresh from unleashing their debut album Right On Cue, which spawned six chart-topping tracks on London-based Prospect Radio.

The Crom have been buzzing in recent months after also earning airplay on both Amazing Radio and Radio Scotland, as well as being named unsigned artist of the week twice on OFI Monday Radio.

A previous winner of the Tams’ own battle of the bands contest, the Perth outfit have just released new single Silver Spoon and recently landed Radio Wigwam’s annual best indie rock act accolade.

Support at the Scott Street venue tonight comes from Fair City pop-punk combo My Pet Rocket.

Folk and country

Tomorrow, it’s Irish folk star Heidi Talbot at Perth Theatre in a show rescheduled from its original date last April, while Stirling’s Tolbooth hosts alt-country songsmith Kirsten Adamson for an early afternoon cafe concert.

In Fife, a brand new showcase for emerging Scottish hip-hop, rap and drill talent debuts at PJ Molloys tomorrow.

Upcoming underground artists performing at the Dunfermline venue’s Word On The Street showcase include JAAD, AJForty7, Den Nasty, Eleven12 and Sweet Rogue.

Separately, Scottish-based Sting, Summers and Copeland tribute The Polis will be playing such classics as Roxanne, Every Breath You Take and Walking On The Moon at Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy tomorrow.

Meanwhile Church are staging a free open stage night open to ages 14 upwards on Sunday.

Breaking hopefuls Hope Folder, Lucas Burns, The Sun Day, Orchid Fox, Hitlist and Pitnamoon all feature, with entry by e-ticket via the Ward Road venue’s website.