Home Entertainment

Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline

By Andrew Welsh
March 17 2023, 8.20am
The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.

Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues are riding the crest of a creative wave.

The Edinburgh-based trio hit the Scottish Charts’ upper echelons last month, also branching out into theatre with a special version of their uncompromising live show.

Their latest LP, In These Dark Places, is the final part in a trilogy of offerings since 2016 examining their home city’s dark underbelly, following on from Jacob’s Ladder and Back To Hell.

Climbing the charts

With backing from influential label Last Night From Glasgow, the brooding opus landed at No3 just days after Martin Metcalfe, Derek Kelly and Fin Wilson had played at Celtic Connections.

Doing it dark is gothic bluesmen The Filthy Tongues’ trademark style.

It equals a full-blooded return to the business of getting new work heard while the trio’s commitment to the successful touring revival of their other band, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, is paused until 2024.

Towering frontman Metcalfe has been extra-busy, also releasing The Ferry Ghost, a collaborative album with ex-Macs producer Terry Adams, and further developing a burgeoning songwriting partnership with Skids leader Richard Jobson.

The Tongues teamed up with artist Maria Rud, director Maria Pattinson and actor Tam Dean Burn last month for the stage show Revelations Of Rab McVie, based on a character created for their previous LP. They start a short run of gigs next week, visiting Fife on Friday.

The Filthy Tongues, PJ Molloys, March 24, ticketweb.uk

 

