REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous

By Garry Fraser
March 17 2023, 9.56am
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.

I suppose Thursday night’s concert in the Perth Concert Hall saw a box ticked.

I’d heard cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason playing a concerto, and witnessed him and his siblings in a chamber music context.

Until then, I had never heard him in a solo capacity, a me-and-my-cello exclusive, but it was certainly worth waiting for.

Defies belief

The Kanneh-Mason siblings are a set of marvellous musicians and to emerge from that ensemble as (almost) the pick of the bunch, it takes some doing.

His display of cello virtuosity was simply outrageous – and I mean that in the nicest possible sense of the word.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

What he cannot do with a cello could be written on the back of a postage stamp and it made even the most season cellist in the audience – and there were plenty – sit back in patent disbelief.

His control of the bow, his ability to flit up and down the fingerboard in lightning fashion and his use of every technical trick in the book made for compulsive viewing, knowing you were in the presence of a cello superstar.

As masterclasses go, this goes to the very top of the pile and instead of wondering what he could do with a cello, you wondered if there as anything he couldn’t do.

You name it, he does it

Harmonics, passionate interpretation, helter-skelter semiquavers, double stopping, a brilliant tone in any register – you name it and it was in his armoury.

To start with a Bach suite – the D minor – was a choice piece of programming. It was something familiar before he took us into the fascinating world of 20th Century solo cello music.

This was brilliant, but there were echoes of the great master throughout the concert, at least to my ears, particularly in the Simcock’s Prayer For The Senses, Cassado’s Suite and the form of Britten’s Suite Number 1.

Whereas the Bach was played with elegance and style, the more dramatic and flamboyant elements of Sheku’s make-up burst forth in evening’s other works, and it was these that had you on the edge of your seat in bewilderment.

Cassado’s Suite was labelled “strenuously virtuoso”, and this was a prefect description of the work and Sheku’s performance.

The same could be said for Brower’s Sonata, composed specially for him, and the Simcock piece which had everything you could wish for.

Never seen the like

Another showcase for this mercurial cellist were five short preludes by Edmund Finnis.

In short, this was almost two-hours of brilliance and bravado, a continual cadenza unmatched by any solo performer I’ve had the pleasure to witness.

I still can’t fathom how he conquered such a mammoth and demanding programme with consummate ease, and I guess I never will.

It’s no small wonder that composers are writing for or dedicating to this marvellous cellist. Who wouldn’t want their name linked to such a talent?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Ronnie and Sally Wood (Ryan O’Donoghue for Maddox Gallery/PA)
The Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood joins family at exhibition opening in London
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he celebrated his 50th birthday early as he provided an update on his terminal cancer diagnosis (PA)
Jonnie Irwin shares cancer diagnosis update as he celebrates 50th birthday early
Protesters take part in a march supporting rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique (Tom Gauld/AP)
Mozambicans march to honour protest rapper after death aged 38
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond: From Big Brother to beloved presenter
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep
Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble heads to Stirling's Tolbooth for a solo show next week.
GIG GUIDE: LexFest at Church, tribute act at the Green, and that's for starters
Patsy Reid and Alice Allen are among the hot tickets at this weekend's event.
Niel Gow Festival in full swing this weekend
The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond announced as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off
Plans to scrap BBC Singers sends ‘incredibly bleak message’ – letter (Ian West/PA)
Plans to scrap BBC Singers sends ‘incredibly bleak message’ – letter

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented