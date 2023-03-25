TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land

By David Pollock
Giovanni Pernice Anton Du Beke in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily
The two-part The Holy Land and Us: Our Untold Stories (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer) was a brave attempt to do the seemingly impossible.

And that is to examine the lasting repercussions of the still enormously divisive fallout of the 1948 withdrawal of the British from Mandatory Palestine, leading to the creation of the state of Israel, in a balanced and respectful way.

Tragedy for some, relief for others

The events of ’48 brought a new sense of relief and safety to new Israeli citizens, many of whom had survived the horror of the Holocaust and known only discrimination in Europe throughout their lives.

Yet to the land’s Palestinian people who were displaced – many of them violently – they were a great tragedy.

Amid a situation which has defied 75 years of global diplomacy, this sensitively-constructed show very carefully editorialised as little as possible.

The Holy Land &; Us – Our Untold Stories features Rob Rinder.

Instead, the voices and experiences of several families who were affected in the aftermath are heard, as their descendants trace their roots by visiting the region and speaking to family, friends and local experts.

The key participants were television personality Robert (formerly Judge) Rinder, a Jewish man raised in London, and actor and writer Sarah Agha, a British woman with mixed Palestinian and Irish heritage.

Their own journeys to discover their families’ stories were presented with the tone of a somewhat more sombre Who Do You Think You Are?

A complex story

Except The Holy Land and Us felt more like Who Do You Think You Could Have Been?, as lives disrupted by the course of history and politics were laid bare.

For the Jewish families shown, the question is one of their people’s survival. For the Palestinian people featured, the story involves razed villages and family land they can never visit.

Sarah Agha features in The Holy Land & Us – Our Untold Stories,

“I don’t know what the answer to any of it is,” concludes Rinder, his hopeful tone contrasting with Agha’s clear frustration and anger.

For those lucky enough to have never experienced what either of these peoples have endured in the last century, all of the essential personal testimonies here deserved to be seen, heard and understood.

A very different tone

A very different-in-tone eye on the world, meanwhile, also arrived this week with the first episode of the three-part Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily (BBC One, BBC iPlayer) .

It’s essentially an excuse for two famous blokes you know from Strictly Come Dancing to go on holiday in the sun and have a camera follow them around while they’re doing it.

Like the fictional Steve Coogan and Rob Bryden reality vehicle The Trip come to life, the show had Anton Du Beke accompanying Giovanni Pernice on a road trip around the latter’s Italian home island.

Its success depends entirely on your tolerance for Du Beke’s endless mugging banter.

Sicily looked great, of course, and there were quirky diversions in there, for example the pair’s octopus fishing trip or the moments where you remember they’re both significant talents in their own right.

Like Pernice’s operatic singing within the limestone Ear of Dionysus cave or their dancing in an open-air Roman amphitheatre, for example.

At least when he’s dancing Du Beke stops talking, mostly.

 

 

 

