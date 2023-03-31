Get out and about this Easter: Fun family activities happening locally

The kids are off school for their Easter holidays and for some parents, it can be a stressful couple of weeks.

For others, who read The Courier, it is going to be a breeze as we bring you some local attractions all offering a cracking Easter to everyone. Are you ready to enjoy these Easter activities for the family?

You’re invited to an Easter Fun Day at Ashbrook

Ashbrook Nursery is hosting an Easter Fun Day on Saturday 8th April (from 9am to 5pm). It is a great opportunity for a family day out, with some fun Easter related crafts, educational workshops and the opportunity to explore the woodland, enjoy lunch in the café and indulge in a bit of shopping.

Pre-booking of activities/workshops is not required.

Fairy Door Hunt (FOC)

Find all 12 fairies in the nursery’s Woodland Wander and win a chocolate egg.

Easter activities (£5)

Choose your favourite colour of primrose and plant it in a terracotta pot. There will be materials on hand so that you can paint your pot and enjoy various other Easter crafts.

Spring Planter Demonstrations – 10am, 12pm, 2pm (£5)

A member of staff will talk you through what to consider when creating your own planted containers. Staff will then be on hand to assist as you create your own.

Grow Your Own Demonstration – 11am, 1pm, 3pm (£10)

The nursery will provide advice on how to create your own container allotment, perfect for those with limited space. They will also talk through the key things to think about when developing and maintaining a more substantial plot. Price includes three packs of veggie seeds.

To book visit Ashbrook Nursery.

Saddle up and gallop into Easter at Balcurvie

Balcurvie Riding School has 19 horses and ponies. Its well-schooled horses allow customers to enjoy hacking or riding out. The school has a variety of rides to cater for all standards. So whatever your experience you are always welcome. The minimum age is four years old and there is no upper limit. There is a weight limit of 15 stones.

Hacks

Balcurvie Riding School has fantastic hacking. Its clients hack up the Bridleway which is directly onto Fife’s open countryside. The riding school is surrounded on all sides by superb hacking country with very little roadwork.

Rusty and nervous riders, don’t be afraid, let the experienced team help bring back the fun in riding. Why not make it a family day out, with our large selection of horses and ponies there is no excuse, even for dad!

Riding Lessons

There are private and group lessons available at the school’s three custom-built outdoor arenas with rubber floors. The classroom facility overlooks the enclosed arena, which is a great observation point for onlookers. Balcurvie also caters for birthday parties or other special events in its classroom.

Due to our high levels of safety demands the school supplies hats and body armour FREE OF CHARGE.

Group and private lessons are for all ages four and upwards.

Equestrian Events

The riding school’s events, competitions and shows are open to the public throughout the year. Competitors from all over Fife and throughout Scotland are welcome.

For more information or to book a lesson.

Get ready for the Easter Eggstravaganza at Dundee Science Centre

Looking for a cracking day out this Easter? From Saturday 1 to Sunday 16 April 2023, Dundee Science Centre is showcasing egg-ceptional experiments centred around the humble egg.

Families can enjoy a daily Easter egg hunt around the centre as well as some Easter-themed arts and crafts, with the chance to decorate wooden eggs, make origami rabbits, chicks and tulips, as well as Easter cards. There will also be scientific demonstrations such as learning how you can use something as simple as an ‘egg in a bottle’ to demonstrate the forces of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Dundee Science Centre is open every day between 1 and 16 April, from 9am until 5:30pm.

Visitors are asked to pre-book their visit.

A fun-filled day at Charleton Fruit Farm

Head along to Charleton Farm this Easter for a fun-filled day out. All the usual seasonal attractions, alongside Easter events, make the farm a great destination for the school holidays.

Why not pop in and say hi to the recently hatched Charleton chicks? Or, if you have your wellies, head to see the pigs.

Throughout the school holidays Charleton will be running a farm hunt to keep those kids busy while bookable events such as cup-cake making, den building and story reading are perfect for creating those special holiday memories.

Charleton Farm is famed for its amazing, oversized strawberry tarts which will be available from April 1st onwards. Its popular Big Barn Craft Fair on April 1st and 2nd will host more than 40 local artisan crafters who each bring unique products and produce to sell in the barn.

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Charleton’s ever-popular Farm BBQ where you can grab a tasty burger and relax in the park while kids play in the free to use playground.

The shop, restaurant, pod and park at Charleton Farm are open daily from 10am – 4pm during the holidays.

For further details and to book events head to Facebook, Instagram or Charleton Farm website.

Eggs-plore Blair Castle and its walled garden

Blair Castle & Gardens is reopening for the 2023 season on April 1st. Blair Castle has been the home of the Atholl family for over seven centuries. The castle has had a diverse history, witnessing both turbulent and peaceful times, enlarged and adapted over 750 years to suit the needs of the family and style of the day.

Home to politicians, soldiers, agriculturalists and entrepreneurs, the family history is brought to life against a backdrop of fine 18th century interiors and Scottish baronial architecture, in 30 rooms.

The grounds feature a nine-acre walled garden, an extensive wooded grove, a ruined Kirk, a red deer park and a gothic folly.

Throughout the season, Blair Castle hosts a selection of events from seasonal foraging and craft fairs to family fun days for the whole family.

On April 7th and 8th, enjoy an Easter food and drink fair in the gardens of Blair Castle. Pairing the traditional family favourites of an egg hunt and decorating with a food & drink market, showcasing some great Scottish produce.

Entry with a gardens ticket, purchase online today.