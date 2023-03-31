Get out and about this Easter: Fun family activities happening locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Get out and about this Easter: Fun family activities happening locally

Looking to keep the kids entertained this Easter?

Little kid dressed as bunny for the listicle about Easter activities for family
Presented by local businesses

The kids are off school for their Easter holidays and for some parents, it can be a stressful couple of weeks.

For others, who read The Courier, it is going to be a breeze as we bring you some local attractions all offering a cracking Easter to everyone. Are you ready to enjoy these Easter activities for the family?

You’re invited to an Easter Fun Day at Ashbrook

A photo of Ashbrook Nursery at Easter
Ashbrook Nursery has plenty fun for the family this Easter.

Ashbrook Nursery is hosting an Easter Fun Day on Saturday 8th April (from 9am to 5pm). It is a great opportunity for a family day out, with some fun Easter related crafts, educational workshops and the opportunity to explore the woodland, enjoy lunch in the café and indulge in a bit of shopping.

Pre-booking of activities/workshops is not required.

Fairy Door Hunt (FOC)

Find all 12 fairies in the nursery’s Woodland Wander and win a chocolate egg.

Easter activities (£5)

Choose your favourite colour of primrose and plant it in a terracotta pot. There will be materials on hand so that you can paint your pot and enjoy various other Easter crafts.

Spring Planter Demonstrations – 10am, 12pm, 2pm (£5)

A member of staff will talk you through what to consider when creating your own planted containers. Staff will then be on hand to assist as you create your own.

Grow Your Own Demonstration – 11am, 1pm, 3pm (£10)

The nursery will provide advice on how to create your own container allotment, perfect for those with limited space. They will also talk through the key things to think about when developing and maintaining a more substantial plot.  Price includes three packs of veggie seeds.

To book visit Ashbrook Nursery.

Saddle up and gallop into Easter at Balcurvie

A photo of a horse rider on a horse at Balcurvie Riding School
Easter horse riding at Balcurvie Riding School.

Balcurvie Riding School has 19 horses and ponies. Its well-schooled horses allow  customers to enjoy hacking or riding out. The school has a variety of rides to cater for all standards. So whatever your experience you are always welcome. The minimum age is four years old and there is no upper limit. There is a weight limit of 15 stones.

Hacks

Balcurvie Riding School has fantastic hacking. Its clients hack up the Bridleway which is directly onto Fife’s open countryside. The riding school is surrounded on all sides by superb hacking country with very little roadwork.

Rusty and nervous riders, don’t be afraid, let the experienced team help bring back the fun in riding. Why not make it a family day out, with our large selection of horses and ponies there is no excuse, even for dad!

Riding Lessons
There are private and group lessons available at the school’s three custom-built outdoor arenas with rubber floors. The classroom facility overlooks the enclosed arena, which is a great observation point for onlookers. Balcurvie also caters for birthday parties or other special events in its classroom.

Due to our high levels of safety demands the school supplies hats and body armour FREE OF CHARGE.

Group and private lessons are for all ages four and upwards.

Equestrian Events
The riding school’s events, competitions and shows are open to the public throughout the year. Competitors from all over Fife and throughout Scotland are welcome.

For more information or to book a lesson.

Get ready for the Easter Eggstravaganza at Dundee Science Centre

A photo of a poster for Dundee Science Centre's Easter activities
Head to Dundee Science Centre for the Easter Eggstravaganza.

Looking for a cracking day out this Easter? From Saturday 1 to Sunday 16 April 2023, Dundee Science Centre is showcasing egg-ceptional experiments centred around the humble egg.

Families can enjoy a daily Easter egg hunt around the centre as well as some Easter-themed arts and crafts, with the chance to decorate wooden eggs, make origami rabbits, chicks and tulips, as well as Easter cards. There will also be scientific demonstrations such as learning how you can use something as simple as an ‘egg in a bottle’ to demonstrate the forces of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Dundee Science Centre is open every day between 1 and 16 April, from 9am until 5:30pm.

Visitors are asked to pre-book their visit.

A fun-filled day at Charleton Fruit Farm

A photo of staff at Charleton Fruit Farm
Easter chicks at Charleton Farm.

Head along to Charleton Farm this Easter for a fun-filled day out. All the usual seasonal attractions, alongside Easter events, make the farm a great destination for the school holidays.

Why not pop in and say hi to the recently hatched Charleton chicks? Or, if you have your wellies, head to see the pigs.

Throughout the school holidays Charleton will be running a farm hunt to keep those kids busy while bookable events such as cup-cake making, den building and story reading are perfect for creating those special holiday memories.

Charleton Farm is famed for its amazing, oversized strawberry tarts which will be available from April 1st onwards. Its popular Big Barn Craft Fair on April 1st and 2nd will host more than 40 local artisan crafters who each bring unique products and produce to sell in the barn.

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Charleton’s ever-popular Farm BBQ where you can grab a tasty burger and relax in the park while kids play in the free to use playground.

The shop, restaurant, pod and park at Charleton Farm are open daily from 10am – 4pm during the holidays.

For further details and to book events head to Facebook, Instagram or Charleton Farm website.

 

Eggs-plore Blair Castle and its walled garden

A photo of Blair Castle.
Blair Castle is worth a visit this Easter.

Blair Castle & Gardens is reopening for the 2023 season on April 1st. Blair Castle has been the home of the Atholl family for over seven centuries. The castle has had a diverse history, witnessing both turbulent and peaceful times, enlarged and adapted over 750 years to suit the needs of the family and style of the day.

Home to politicians, soldiers, agriculturalists and entrepreneurs, the family history is brought to life against a backdrop of fine 18th century interiors and Scottish baronial architecture, in 30 rooms.

The grounds feature a nine-acre walled garden, an extensive wooded grove, a ruined Kirk, a red deer park and a gothic folly.

Throughout the season, Blair Castle hosts a selection of events from seasonal foraging and craft fairs to family fun days for the whole family.

On April 7th and 8th, enjoy an Easter food and drink fair in the gardens of Blair Castle.  Pairing the traditional family favourites of an egg hunt and decorating with a food & drink market, showcasing some great Scottish produce.

Entry with a gardens ticket, purchase online today.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Entertainment

Bernadette Hunt was known as Falcon (PA)
Gladiators star Falcon dies aged 59
Boris Becker (Adam Levy/PA)
Boris Becker: I used all my strength just to survive the day in prison
ITV has commissioned a new documentary series about fake CIA agent William Allen Jordan (ITVX/PA)
ITV commissions documentary series exploring fake CIA agent William Allen Jordan
Timothy Schofield leaves Exeter Crown Court (Matt Keeble/PA)
Boy accusing Phillip Schofield’s brother of abuse ‘not driven by hate or lies’
Gladiators is moving to the BBC for an 11-episode series (BBC/Hungry Bear Media/PA)
Gladiators reboot unveils new logo and free tickets ahead of show’s return
(BBC/Eurovision/PA)
Liverpool venue to host Eurovision received ‘overcrowding’ reports last year
Maya Jama says she’s ‘honoured’ to be named Rimmel brand ambassador (Ian West/PA)
Maya Jama follows in Kate Moss’s footsteps as new face of Rimmel London
Actor Stanley Tucci at the photocall for Sportlight at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film…
(Ian West/PA)
What to expect from the BBC’s social media review after Gary Lineker row
Scottish YouTubers. Image: Gordon Bonnes
East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
13
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
12
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
5
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
James McPake said Rhys Breen will miss this weekend's match. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble
Happy Black couple using smart phone in coffee shop at night; Shutterstock ID 1034882239; purchase_order: Courier; job: arts and entertainment
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
Courier- Deborah Clarke - Active School hero - CR0037650- Burntisland -Picture shows: Burntisland Primary School 24/08/22 -Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Cameron Bridge Station work Picture shows; Cameron Bridge Station. N/A. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
To go with story by James Simpson. Man attacked in Dundee restaurant. Picture shows; Weavers Mill. Dayton Drive, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 30/01/2023
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented