Top pianist for Fife Easter concert

One of the UK’s most celebrated concert pianists gives her debut performance in St Andrews at its state of the art McPherson Recital Room on Good Friday.

Joanna MacGregor CBE has appeared several times at the Royal Albert Hall during the Proms, played all over the world and collaborated with artists ranging from Brian Eno to Nitin Sawhney.

First time in Fife

Now Joanna is set to play for the first time in the Fife town after the 2021 award of an honorary doctorate by the University of St Andrews.

She comes with a programme that the university’s director of music Michael Downes describes as “characteristically imaginative and varied”, including the modern composer Ligeti and a Schubert sonata.

Fittlingly for an Easter solo performance, the Mercury Prize-shortlisted musician has selected pieces by Liszt dedicated to the day of the Crucifixtion, including the Hungarian composer’s version of the Solemn March to the Holy Grail from Wagner’s opera Parsifal.

Joanna says she is looking forward to her one-off performance that is followed the next day by a public masterclass for students: “Their inspiring new concert hall has fabulous acoustics,” she adds. “I’m also looking forward to meeting some of the piano students – always enjoyable and fun to do.”

Joanna MacGregor CBE: Good Friday Music, Laidlaw Music Centre, St Andrews, April 7 byretheatre.com/upcoming