5 rom-com worthy date ideas in Fife

Fun ideas to impress your crush!

Couple holding hands as they plan date ideas in Fife
Are you looking to impress your partner of years or wow your crush on a first date? Here are five date ideas in Fife that are worthy of a classic Hollywood rom-com.

From grand gestures to quirky meet-cutes, the heroes in romantic comedies always get it right.

In real life, planning a date can be a little more tricky. But it isn’t impossible!

In fact, there are lots of ideas for dates in and around Fife that are sure to impress your crush. Here’s some inspiration!

Romantic and fun date ideas in Fife

Take in the views with a boat tour

Three Bridges Cruise from Forth Boat Tours
Enjoy the views and a wee drink as you cruise the Firth of Forth.

When it comes to romantic date ideas in Fife, you can’t beat breathtaking views, adventure and history! That’s what you’ll get aboard the Three Bridges Cruise from Forth Boat Tours.

No visit to Scotland is complete without a tour of this UNESCO World Heritage site. The Firth of Forth is simply overflowing with myths, turbulent history and fascinating marine wildlife.

Join Forth Boat Tours on a 90-minute cruise on board one of their superb vessels. The cruises depart from South Queensferry, which is only a short distance from Scotland’s bustling capital city of Edinburgh. Each year the friendly and professional crew entertain thousands of visitors on its award-winning cruises.

See the three bridges like you have never seen them before! Relax on board in the observation lounge or on the outside decks, and listen to the guided commentary while you enjoy a drink from the bar.

Take in views of the Edinburgh skyline as well as the island of Inchcolm with its medieval abbey, known as the Iona of the East.

During your tour, you will also find plenty of opportunities to see a wide variety of marine wildlife, including puffins and seals!

Impress your date and book a cruise with Forth Boat Tours.

Get to know each other over Scottish tapas

Tapas from Christies in Dunfermline
From Irn-Bru chicken wings to Scottish doner kebabs, Scottish tapas at Christies has something for everyone.

On the hunt for the perfect spot to impress your date? Look no further than Christies in Dunfermline, the Scottish tapas restaurant that will make your first date one to remember.

With its origins rooted in a love of food and family, Christies has quickly become a local favourite for its unique take on Scottish cuisine. The ultra-modern setting provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxed and comfortable dining experience, allowing you to focus on getting to know your date without any distractions.

The menu at Christies is full of inventive twists on classic Scottish dishes, from sticky Irn-Bru chicken wings to Scottish doner kebabs. With a wide range of vegetarian and gluten-free options available, there is something to suit all tastes and dietary requirements.

But it’s not just the food that makes Christies a great first date spot. The cosy atmosphere and friendly staff create a welcoming environment that will put even the most nervous daters at ease. And if things are going well, why not extend your evening and enjoy a signature cocktail or two?

If you’re looking for a first date location that combines great food, warm hospitality and a touch of Scottish charm, head to Christies in Dunfermline. Your taste buds (and your date) will thank you for it.

Book a table at Christies in Dunfermline for your next date night. 

Enjoy a little friendly competition with a games night

Styx Kirkcaldy pool tables
Play a game, watch some sports or enjoy live music and a drink at Styx.

On the hunt for fun date ideas in Fife to see if you’re both a match? Nothing tests a potential new relationship more than seeing someone’s competitive side.

At Styx Kirkcaldy there’s a choice of 10 snooker tables, four American pool tables, 13 British pool tables and even darts, dominoes or poker to challenge your new potential suitor.

If the first date is too early to show your competitive side then why not just enjoy the amazing new food menu and chill out with a few drinks in a private booth? Or, watch the live sports on the big screens.

If sport isn’t necessarily your thing, then head to one Styx’s live music events. There really is something for everyone.

Check out the diary of events at Styx Kirkcaldy and enjoy a night full of fun and food on your first date!

Prove you’re the perfect catch with a classic seaside date

Fish and chips from Anstruther Fish Bar
A stroll through Anstruther followed by delicious fish and chips is a classic date idea!

They say that there’s plenty of fish in the sea, there certainly is here! One of the most iconic fish and chip shops in the UK, the multi award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar is the perfect spot for fish and chip-loving romantics.

Not only has this charming restaurant been awarded Fish and Chip shop of the year and Sustainability of the Year 2023, but its stunning views overlooking the harbour are sure to take your breath away. What better backdrop to show that you’re a great catch than the glittering waters of the sea, complete with the charming bustle of fishing boats?

And let’s not forget the star of the show: the fish and chips themselves. Anstruther Fish Bar is world renowned for its deliciously fresh seafood and perfectly crispy batter. Share a portion of its famous haddock and chips or try something new like the Pittenweem prawns in batter or hot smoked salmon salad.

But the fun doesn’t have to stop there. Why not cap off your evening with a stroll along the harbour, indulging in some homemade ice cream? The perfect end to a perfect date. So, if you’re looking for a first date spot that combines delicious food, stunning views and seaside charm, Anstruther Fish Bar is the place to be. Trust us, your date will be hooked.

Find out more about Anstruther Fish Bar before your date.

Do something different and show off your muscles at the gym

Couple working out together as part of a fun date ideas in Fife.
Couples who workout together, stay together!

For those who enjoy a workout, finding a partner who shares their love of exercise is important! Why not start as you mean to go on (and experience a unique date at the same time) by going to Gym64 for your first date?

Exercising together is a creative way to get to know each other on a deeper level. From cycling to weights, fitness classes or running machines, the workout floor is a perfect setting to discover your date’s true nature.

Gym64 in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes offers it all with state-of-the-art equipment and more classes than any other gym in Fife, as well as saunas, steam rooms and sunbeds.

Gym64 is a family run business that’s passionate about people and fitness. Everything this gym does is designed to enrich member experiences through innovative sessions, knowledge-based approaches and tailored fitness regimes, with memberships starting at just £19.99.

So go on, make your first or next date a little different and give Gym64 a try.

