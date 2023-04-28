Album launch and legacy of singer Pauline M Hynd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Album launch and legacy of singer Pauline M Hynd

An album by the late singer Pauline M Hynd and musical partner Stephen Lee launches at Church tonight.

By Chris Mugan
Pauline Hynd in performance.
Pauline Hynd in performance.

Musicians gather in Dundee tonight to celebrate the life of much-loved local performer Pauline M Hynd.

Known for driving a variety of musical outlets and events, this charismatic singer was most recently frontwoman of alternative cabaret act The Onion Club, a popular draw at the Edinburgh Festival.

Recording an album

An accomplished lyricist and poet, it was only in the past few years she and long-term musical partner Stephen Lee were able to focus on recording an album.

The singer Pauline Hynd.

Unfortunately, they were unable to finish this before she passed away in 2021 aged 57 due to breast cancer.

Now pianist and composer Stephen has completed Pauline’s record, My Mother is Really Out There Travelling In The Light, with help from collaborators including her daughter Gentian Meikleham and sister Jackie Meikleham.

Stephen believes the power in Pauline’s writing comes from drawing on her own experiences.

A beautiful legacy

“She had a gift for the melancholy and her live performances on many occasions connected with audiences, moving people to tears,” he says. “This body of work is a beautiful legacy to her wonderful artistic gifts.”

To launch the project, Stephen has gathered friends and supporters of Pauline’s work for a night at Ward Street venue The Church, among them Gavin McGinty, dance troupe Shaper Caper, poet Kevin Reid and Marley Davidson.

The Church, April 28, travellinginthelight.eventbrite.co.uk

3

