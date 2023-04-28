Album launch and legacy of singer Pauline M Hynd

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Musicians gather in Dundee tonight to celebrate the life of much-loved local performer Pauline M Hynd.

Known for driving a variety of musical outlets and events, this charismatic singer was most recently frontwoman of alternative cabaret act The Onion Club, a popular draw at the Edinburgh Festival.

Recording an album

An accomplished lyricist and poet, it was only in the past few years she and long-term musical partner Stephen Lee were able to focus on recording an album.

Unfortunately, they were unable to finish this before she passed away in 2021 aged 57 due to breast cancer.

Now pianist and composer Stephen has completed Pauline’s record, My Mother is Really Out There Travelling In The Light, with help from collaborators including her daughter Gentian Meikleham and sister Jackie Meikleham.

Stephen believes the power in Pauline’s writing comes from drawing on her own experiences.

A beautiful legacy

“She had a gift for the melancholy and her live performances on many occasions connected with audiences, moving people to tears,” he says. “This body of work is a beautiful legacy to her wonderful artistic gifts.”

To launch the project, Stephen has gathered friends and supporters of Pauline’s work for a night at Ward Street venue The Church, among them Gavin McGinty, dance troupe Shaper Caper, poet Kevin Reid and Marley Davidson.

The Church, April 28, travellinginthelight.eventbrite.co.uk