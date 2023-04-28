Seaweed in art at North Fife Open Studios

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Newburgh-based artist inspired by and using seaweed is among new faces in this year’s Open Studios North Fife, as creatives across the upper half of the kingdom once again invite the public to view their works and methods.

From her workspace at the town’s The Steeple complex, Cally Nurse gathers raw material from locations including East Neuk rockpools, Monifieth and Inverbervie.

The power of seaweed

A keen walker and beach cleaner, Cally explains she is drawn to a familiar sight others may avoid.

“Seaweed can smell, look ugly, attract files and dogs,” the artist admits, “But it’s extraordinary in many ways – how it responds to moisture, the range of colours and textures, its resilience to constant change and movement of the tides.”

Childhood passion

Formerly employed in journalism, public relations and fundraising, Cally returned to her childhood passion once two daughters became “financially independent” and following treatment for breast cancer.

Cally applies a process called electroforming that coats the dried organic matter in metals such as copper to create sculptures and collages.

Elsewhere, Newport-on-Tay landscape painter Helen Glassford displays new creations at her home studio, just as The McManus has hung its first acquisition by the artist, the dramatic Immerse (i), in current exhibition What’s New.

April 29 to May 1, event guide at openstudiosfife.co.uk