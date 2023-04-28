Angus-born playwright bringing story of working class struggle to Brechin Mechanic Institute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Angus-born playwright bringing story of working class struggle to Brechin Mechanic Institute

Lisa Nicoll grew up on Drumsturdy Road and was part of Carnoustie Theatre Club for many years.

By Rebecca Baird
Lisa Nicoll is bringing her touring play to
Lisa Nicoll is bringing her touring play to

Angus-born playwright Lisa Nicoll is putting on a performance with a difference tonight at Brechin Mechanics Centre.

Other Side of the River follows lonely journalist Beth as she navigates life in a run-down Scottish town.

When the van which delivers food to the community and hosts the mobile bingo nights breaks down, the town must find a solution to get it back on the road. As a fundraiser is arranged, Beth begins to uncover community secrets.

Lisa Nicoll with the cast of Other Side of the River. Image: In Motion Theatre. 

Written and directed by former Carnoustie Youth Theatre member Lisa, the touring production combines a play, karaoke, bingo and food.

And to reflect its focus on community, pre-performance activities will be arranged for the areas the play is due to visit, such as cooking classes and journalism sessions.

Other Side of the River by be performed at Brechin Mechanics Centre tonight at 7pm, and will play at Buckie, Dundee and Perth over the next week. For more information and tickets, see the One Ren box office website.

