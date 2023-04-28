Angus-born playwright bringing story of working class struggle to Brechin Mechanic Institute

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus-born playwright Lisa Nicoll is putting on a performance with a difference tonight at Brechin Mechanics Centre.

Other Side of the River follows lonely journalist Beth as she navigates life in a run-down Scottish town.

When the van which delivers food to the community and hosts the mobile bingo nights breaks down, the town must find a solution to get it back on the road. As a fundraiser is arranged, Beth begins to uncover community secrets.

Written and directed by former Carnoustie Youth Theatre member Lisa, the touring production combines a play, karaoke, bingo and food.

And to reflect its focus on community, pre-performance activities will be arranged for the areas the play is due to visit, such as cooking classes and journalism sessions.

Other Side of the River by be performed at Brechin Mechanics Centre tonight at 7pm, and will play at Buckie, Dundee and Perth over the next week. For more information and tickets, see the One Ren box office website.