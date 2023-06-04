Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Entertainment

‘Don’t change the killer halfway through’: Fife crime novelist Marion Todd reveals ‘weird’ writing process ahead of latest DI Clare Mackay release

Working as a hotel lounge pianist in Dundee was 'an education' in characters for writer Marion.

Marion Todd's new novel is out this month. Image: Kate Shepherd.

By Rebecca Baird

Crime readers are notoriously voracious, and Fife writer Marion Todd knows how to keep her fans well fed.

Her new novel, A Blind Eye, is the latest instalment of her DI Clare Mackay series, is her seventh published book in less than four years.

And although her fans’ hunger for more stories helps keep her writing at pace, it’s her own love for protagonist Clare that drives her.

“There’s a lot of me in Clare,” reveals former college lecturer Marion, 61. “And she’s all the things I would love to be and things I’m not. She’s taller than me, slimmer than me – she’s very fit, she runs quite fast!

“She’s quite disorganised, which I am as well. But I just really like her.”

In this novel, Clare finds herself investigating the murder of a local solicitor found dead in his car – a so-called upstanding family man who wasn’t quite what he seemed.

For Marion, fodder for such stories has come from her wide range of experiences, which included a summer job packing free gifts into magazines for DC Thomson in 1979, and a stint as a candle-maker.

Getting all the gossip at old Swallow Hotel

“I used to be many things!” says Marion cheerfully, wrapping her fingers round her warm mug of coffee. We’ve met on a drizzly Dundee day, but she’s sporting a bright green scarf that brings out her ever-observant eyes.

“A piano teacher, college lecturer, candle-maker, plant-grower… I should settle on something, really, shouldn’t I?” she laughs, holding up her notebook. “This is it! I’m not doing anything else!”

One of her most memorable jobs, she tells me, was as a lounge pianist in Dundee’s old Swallow Hotel, now the Landmark.

Swallow Hotel reception, Invergowrie, April 1979, where Marion would later play piano. Image: DC Thomson.

“That was just such fun!” she recalls. “I saw an advert in the paper, and I thought ‘I’ll have a go’.

“I used to sit there, and because I’d played for so long, I didn’t need music, so I’d just watch people.”

Over that time, Marion watched through a fug of smoke as football teams gave one another pre-game pep talks, countless wedding guests drunkenly stumbled through the awkward post-dinner, pre-dancing shuffle, and the good people of Dundee went about their bad business.

“You’d see people coming in and you just knew they weren’t with their husband or wife, that they were with someone else,” Marion says, eyebrows shooting up.

“And sometimes you’d see the same person with several different people!”

Little did she know at the time that her musical meanderings were helping her build up a repertoire of shady characters, which she’d employ when she turned to crime writing after being inspired by favourite novelist Kate Atkinson.

‘Sticky notes on the wall’

Now a seasoned pro, she’s got her own writing process down to a T.

“First of all, I plan – very, very carefully,” explains Marion. “I’ll probably spend a couple of months planning a book before I even write a word.

“I plan on PowerPoint. I don’t know anybody else who does that but it works for me,” she continues.

“So I take one slide per scene and a at the top of the slide it’ll be the time, so ‘Thursday morning’ or something like that. And then there’ll be a few sentences that say what the plot is.

Marion in her candle-making days as The River Tay Candle Company. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“There’s a lot of dragging the slides around. And eventually, when it’s in the right place, that’s my plan.

“It’s like the old-fashioned sticky notes on the wall method. But I like it on a screen!”

However, a sure-footed planning process doesn’t mean writing police procedurals is always a simple task.

Night-owl Marion still finds herself in knots as she writes away her evenings, with timelines not always adding up, or plot holes coming to the fore halfway through.

Her biggest lesson, however, is to always know exactly who the killer is from the get-go.

Changing the killer was ‘absolute mess’

“I once made a huge, catastrophic mistake of changing the killer,” she admits. “But it had to happen because it was wrong from the start. I had wanted to run with the idea, then I got 40,000 words in and I thought ‘I better fix it now’.

“It was an absolute mess!”

But she’s a writer who goes the extra mile to ensure her readers get the best she can give – even resorting to unconventional pin-ups for inspiration.

“One of the books, I think it was the fifth one, had a male victim who was 40, and three of his friends were celebrating with him,” she recalls.

A Blind Eye by Marion Todd comes out next week. Image: Canelo.

“I couldn’t distinguish between the three, and I thought ‘that’s no good’. So I Googled ‘male actors in their 40s’ and eventually I found three that were different enough to spark my interest.

“I printed them out and put them up on my wall, and when I had to write a line for one of them, I was looking at them and thinking of what they might be like.”

Currently contracted to write nine DI Clare Mackay books, Marion is already almost finished drafting book eight. Asked whether she’d like to continue past the ninth one, she takes a moment to ponder.

“As long as I’m not writing the same book every time, I think I’d keep going,” she says. “I like a good crime to explore!”

A Blind Eye by Marion Todd, published by Canelo Crime, will be available from all major booksellers from June 8. RRP £8.99.

