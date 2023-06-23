Best online slots in the UK: Top 10 real money sites with high bonuses

Online slots are the foundation of physical and online casinos – and they are the go-to gaming alternative for most UK gamblers.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Since these games are vastly popular, General Fanager has decided to ease your work by compiling a list of the best online slots that you can play in the UK.

General Fanager carefully selected all casinos based on its slot libraries, bonuses, and more, so you can be sure you’re getting the best possible experience.

PlayOJO dominates our ranking with its superb video slots and no wagering requirements. It surely is a tough one to beat, but here are a couple more online casino slots worthy of praise.

Let’s dive in!

Best Online Slots in the UK

PlayOJO (Miss Wildfire): Best overall

Luckland (Starburst): Best variety of slot games

Magic Red (Alice Cooper): High RTP casino slots

SlotsMagic (90k Yeti Gigablox): Superb mobile experience

Casumo (Sahara Riches): Best for fast payouts

All British Casino (Egyptian Pays): Best customer support

MrQ (Pilgrim of Dead): Best for wager-free spins

Casushi (Mega Moolah): Top-tier design

Yeti Casino (Fruit King! Cash Respin): Best for classic slots

MrPlay (Hot Spin): Top software providers

1. PlayOJO (Miss Wildfire) – Best online slots in the UK overall

18+ New players only. £10 minimum deposit. 50 Bonus Spins on Book of Dead slot. Bonus Spin valued at £0.10. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 wager-free spins

Jackpot slot games reach seven figures

Zero wagering requirements on all bonuses

Daily tournaments

Almost 3,000 slot games are available

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a cash-based deposit bonus

PlayOJO was established in 2017, making it one of the newer kids on the block.

However, the quality of the games on offer has made them attract a lot of new and veteran casino players. This site also provides bonuses with no wagering requirements.

This means people can withdraw their winnings right away if they get lucky while using their bonus spins at this online casino.

Here are more reasons why you will love spending time at PlayOJO.

Slot selection: 5/5

PlayOJO has thousands of games available in its online casino, and almost 3,000 of these are slot games.

This number alone makes PlayOJO the place to be if you want to spin the reels.

You can trust that their online slot machines are fair as they are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with all games independently tested to ensure fairness.

Need a recommendation? Their most famous slot game is Miss Wildfire, a five-reel title with the highest RTP among all its slot games at 96.1%.

Slot promos and bonuses: 4.9/5

No wagering requirements mean you can enjoy your wins instantly if you play and get lucky. Enjoy 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead on your first deposit, with each spin valued at £0.10.

There’s also money back on every bet with OJOplus, regardless of whether you win or lose.

If you’re seeking more fun, the site has reward games for more chances of winning. Go to OJO Specials to see their special offerings and keep playing to unlock rewards for every OJO Level.

Extra spins, cash prizes, and bonus bingo tickets are up for grabs if you keep levelling up.

Payouts and banking: 4.9/5

The perfect addition to a no-wagering requirement policy is no maximum withdrawal banking. You can deposit funds and withdraw anytime using your debit cards, PayPal, or bank transfer.

The minimum deposit is £10, but there’s no minimum payout, so you can get your bonus winnings anytime, regardless of the value.

Mobile compatibility: 4.9/5

PlayOJO has a dedicated application, allowing you to spin from anywhere.

Access its mobile website, the Apple App Store, or Google Play Store to install the app and start playing online slots on the go.

Expect minimal to no lag and immersive gameplay on your mobile device.

PlayOJO ensures you get the entertainment you deserve even when you’re out and about.

Miscellaneous features: 4.8/5

Live chat on PlayOJO is available during office hours only, but you can use email or browse through their trusted FAQs page for any questions.

Get 50 bonus spins with no wagering requirements at PlayOJO

2. LuckLand (Starburst) – Best variety of online slot games in the UK

18+ New players only. 100% up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on Starburst. £20 minimum deposit. Offer valid for one week. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

SSL encrypted for player safety

100% up to £50 + 50 spins

Bonus video slots available

Reliable game providers

Over 1,000 slot titles

Sportsbook available

Cons:

Banking fees

LuckLand has been around for almost a decade, and it’s growing to be one of the most reliable UK online slots casinos on the internet.

Established by Aspire Global International Ltd. in 2014 and serviced by more than 60 software providers, this casino was built to dominate.

General Fanager looked into its catalogue and was surprised to see how slot titles made up a major chunk of their roster. It just had to jump in and check out what they had to offer.

Slot selection: 4.9/5

Out of over 1,300 games available on LuckLand, over 1,200 are slot games. So, there’s something for you whether you’re a classic slots lover or a fancy modern slot player.

Its games have an average of 96.1% RTP and are tested independently to ensure fair gaming and genuinely random play.

On top of that, all the information you give upon signup and any succeeding transactions are SSL-encrypted.

General Fanager’s favourite title here is the Starburst Slot, a game provided by Netent games. The vivid colours of the galaxy-themed game graphics might hypnotise.

Luckily, the bonus spins can be used on this stellar game.

Other famous titles include: Book of Dead, Royal Griffin and Fire Joker, while Book of Aphrodite and Book of Demi Gods II and III are new slot games players can enjoy.

Slot promos and bonuses: 4.8/5

New players at LuckLand can enjoy a bonus of 100% up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on Starburst.

The bonus spins come with a minimum deposit requirement of £20.

Note that the offer is only valid for a week. Once your bonus spins run out, check out LuckLand’s Promotions tab for other seasonal promotions you can enjoy.

Payouts and banking: 4.7/5

LuckLand accepts debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, online bank transfer, Neteller, and more.

Debit card withdrawals can take up to six working days. So, if you want to get your winnings instantly, use digital wallets instead.

Withdrawal requests may require documents for age verification and identification purposes. Data sent to Luckland is protected by law and will only be requested on your first withdrawal.

Mobile compatibility: 4.7/5

All mobile devices can access LuckLand’s browser version for their slot games.

Just make sure to have a stable internet connection for a seamless and uninterrupted gaming session.

Miscellaneous features: 4.7/5

For any customer-related concerns, LuckLand offers toll-free phone numbers, email support, and live chat. These are available during office hours.

Rest assured that all communication and contact details are kept confidential through 128-bit SSL encryption technology that LuckLand takes pride in.

100% bonus up to £50 + 50 spins available at Luckland

3. Magic Red (Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness) – Highest RTP online slots in the UK

18+ New players only. £20 minimum deposit. 100% welcome bonus + 25 bonus spins. Offer valid for 24 hrs. 35x Wagering requirement. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 1,000 slot games are available

RTPs reaching 96.20%

100% bonus up to £25 + 50 spins

Live casino games with live audio

Organised games list with filters

Cons:

No 24/7 support is available

They say red is the colour of luck and joy. And that’s proven true with Magic Red, the third best online slots casino.

Magic Red hits all the checkboxes with its thick slots catalogue, fair play policy, and high RTPs that could please any casino player.

And it doesn’t just do it for the show. It’s licensed by three institutions to assure you that your gaming experience is fair and square.

It even operates under the CARE principle, which means Customers Are Really Everything.

Slot selection: 4.7/5

Magic Red houses over 1,000 slot games.

These slot machines are operated by more than 50 providers who are dedicated to bringing you graphics that do justice to the creative plot lines they offer.

Your classic slot games are taken to the next level with titles like Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness.

This imaginative video slot machine is provided by PlayNGo, which has an RTP of 96.20%, one of the highest around.

The goal is to free the main character Alice by creating clusters with winning symbols. Enjoy the realistic graphics and immersive story while you spin to win.

Slot promos and bonuses: 4.8/5

New players who deposit a minimum of £20 are rewarded with a welcome bonus of 100% up to £25 plus 25 bonus spins! This comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

Expect many bonuses on its promotions page. Every week brings something to look forward to with time-limited Spinomenal Promos or Magic Spins Tuesdays.

Keep your eye out for surprise bonuses and live tourneys to add something new to your playing routines, too.

If you’re a loyal player, the Magic Red Casino VIP club is waiting for you to climb its ranks by accumulating points that you can later redeem for bonuses.

Payouts and banking: 4.7/5

Some of the deposit and withdrawal methods you can use at Magic Red include the following:

Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, PayPal, Neteller, Sofort, Skrill, Trustly, ecoPayz, and more.

For faster payouts, digital wallets are highly recommended. They could be processed instantly or in up to two days.

Mobile compatibility: 4.7.5

Desktop and mobile browser mode is smooth across any device.

There’s no need to worry about glitchy controls. You can keep your eyes on the symbols on the paylines instead of getting interrupted by constant lag.

Miscellaneous features: 4.6/5

You can reach Magic Red through live chat, email, and telephone.

Unfortunately, its customer support is not round the clock, but its extensive FAQs page has almost every question you could possibly ask.

100% bonus up to £25 + 25 spins at Magic Red

4. SlotsMagic (90k Yeti Gigablox) – Best UK online slots for mobile players

Only applies to first deposit. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 sign-up offer

50 extra spins included

3,000+ slot games

Over 50 reputable software providers

Superb downloadable mobile apps

Cons:

Fewer banking methods

The third pick for UK players is SlotsMagic, perfect for those who love spinning the reels on their mobiles.

As you can expect from a site with such a name, slots are the main focus here, with bettors having access to thousands of options!

Slot selection: 4.6/5

You’ll find over 3,000 slot titles here at SlotsMagic, enough to keep you occupied for months — even years — on end.

And these aren’t just any regular slots, as they’re serviced by over 60 of the best providers in the business, with renowned names like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Play’n GO ruling the count.

The best slot you can play here is 90k Yeti Gigablox, designed by Yggdrasil — another software powerhouse.

Set on a 6×6 grid, the game’s betting limits accommodate all types of players and comes equipped with 46,656 paylines.

The best part? Max winnings here go up to 90,000x your wager!

Slot promos and bonuses: 4.7/5

For signing up here, new casino players are rewarded with a 100% bonus of up to £50, with 50 bonus spins also included in the mix. Just remember to use the bonus code MAGIC as you’re signing up.

The deposit bonus only applies to your first deposit here.

As for the free spins, you can only use them on the slot title Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, a top-tier game designed by the ever-reliable Play’n GO.

Apart from this welcome offer, players can also claim prizes from the Prize Twister, take part in tournaments, or access the VIP Lounge for other perks.

Payouts and banking: 4.6/5

While you won’t find the widest variety of payment options here, players can still make use of the most popular and reliable deposit/withdrawal options in the UK.

SlotsMagic lets you transact using PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay. You can also use a wire transfer for withdrawals.

When cashing out, it should take a couple of days for your payout to be processed and reach your account.

Mobile compatibility: 4.8/5

Mobile users will have a blast as they play casino games here.

You can download the app on your mobile device of choice, as it’s available on iOS and Android.

The app grants you access to most slots and access to all of the other core features. Loading times are stable, and the user experience is top-notch, guaranteeing that you can play games without enduring any technical difficulties.

Miscellaneous features: 4.8/5

To access customer support, you can use live chat, which is available from 6am to midnight.

Alternatively, you can send an email, and the site’s customer support team will reach out to you in the shortest possible time.

Plus, its FAQs section is one of the most detailed. For lower-level issues, the FAQs page should be your first stop.

100% deposit offer up to £50 + 50 bonus spins at SlotsMagic

5. Casumo (Sahara Riches Cash Collect) – Best UK online slots site for fast payouts

18+ New UK players only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25. £10 minimum deposit. 30x wagering requirement. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

3,000+ games

100% bonus up to £25, plus 20 bonus spins

Quick payments within hours

Easy mobile navigation through the app

Multi-award winning site

Online for 10-plus years

Cons:

Could offer more banking methods

On Casumo’s homepage, it welcomes you to the Casumoverse.

Casumo uses a magical concept and sticks to it, with phrases and page headings that make you feel like you entered a wizard’s world.

Casumo is the perfect finisher for our top five mini-reviews as it checks out all the basics: a thick slot catalogue, generous bonuses, creative themes, and hassle-free payouts.

Slot selection: 4.6/5

Casumo’s slot selection seems almost unreal.

It has almost 3,000 slot games, with the best new slots in the UK constantly being added.

And with more than 60 software providers, the quality here is enough to back the site’s voluminous quantity.

Slot promos and bonuses: 4.7/5

New UK customers can get a 100% bonus up to £25, plus 20 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect slot that expires within 30 days.

This comes with a 30x wagering requirement which is reasonable for a welcome bonus.

The max bonus bet per spin with this bonus active is £5 or £10 per live casino round.

Payouts and banking: 4.6/5

All standard debit cards and e-wallets like ApplePay, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter and Paysafecard are accepted for Casumo’s deposit and withdrawal transactions.

The minimum deposit amount is £5 for debit cards and £10 for other methods.

On the flip side, you can withdraw as little as £1, but cash outs less than £10 come with a £3 fee.

Card withdrawals take up to two working days, while bank transfers may take up to five working days. For instant payouts, digital wallets are the way to go.

Mobile compatibility: 4.6/5

Mobile compatibility is guaranteed with Casumo’s iOS and Android mobile applications.

The app has stellar ratings on the Apple Store, with users praising its design and its sleek user interface.

Miscellaneous features: 4.5/5

Casumo also helps its players limit their spending on the site with Play Okay at Casumo.

Different limits can be set if you visit the Casumo Cares page.

Safety reminders are also detailed on the same page.

100% bonus up to £25 plus 20 extra spins at Casumo

Best online slots sites in the UK — runners-up:

How General Fanager chose the best online slots in the UK

Slot selection

Players must be able to choose from an array of slot games, from the classic ones to more modern and intricate video slots.

This prevents gaming sessions from becoming dull and monotonous, making players come back for the thrill of a new title.

Slot promos and bonuses

Promotions and bonuses are good ways to encourage players to give the casino an initial try while getting the chance to win real money.

These promotions must have a claiming period and wagering requirements favourable to players.

Payouts and banking

Banking methods must be convenient to players so they can enjoy games and easily access their funds.

Transaction fees and processing times must be reasonable across all available deposit and withdrawal methods.

Mobile compatibility

Enjoying games on the go is part of a good player experience.

A mobile application or a browser version that runs smoothly is any player’s best companion when they’re not home to play on the desktop.

Miscellaneous features

Good customer support and valuable additional services are always welcome.

Player concerns must be addressed within the least possible time. Other features, like blogs, forums, etc., are good for extra guidance and entertainment.

Why is PlayOJO the best online slots UK site?

PlayOJO is ranked number one on the list of UK online slot casinos.

Here are a few reasons why General Fanager chose it out of many online slot games casinos on the internet:

Competitive prize pools:

Total wins on some slot games offered by PlayOJO can reach up to 5,000x your initial bet. Its jackpot slot games can also exceed seven figures in total prizes, something that’ll keep all the players on the edges of their seats.

Zero wagering requirements:

If you get lucky and score some wins on PlayOJO, you can enjoy your wins instantly without having to meet steep wagering requirements.

Colourful catalogue:

Thousands of slot machines are waiting for you on PlayOJO. Whether you’re in the mood for some of the classics or the more stimulating ones with full-fledged plots, PlayOJO will have the perfect title for you.

Why should I play online slots in the UK?

Online slot games are casino staples. And there are a couple of reasons why they’re mainstays in any physical or online casino.

Here’s why you should try them out for yourself:

Minimal skill required:

Online slots, like traditional slot machines, rely on completely random selection. People can use some techniques to increase their chances of winning but wins ultimately depend on luck. Because of this, it is straightforward to learn.

Room for creativity:

Slot themes can be as simple or as grand as the player wants. You can go for simple ones with the fruit symbols or more complex ones with special yetis or zombies, which may stand for high prizes.

Big jackpots:

Many casino players like opting for the best jackpot slots for the chance to win large sums. Prize pools from progressive jackpot games can reach seven figures, and the slightest thought of winning such massive amounts is attractive to many.

Guide to playing online slot games in the UK

Are online slots popular in the UK?

Slots are the most popular casino games found at UK gambling sites.

These games are now available as online slot games where casino players can use spins without going to a physical casino.

What are online slots?

Online slots are slot games or machines that can be played through a casino website.

Web versions of classic slots games like the fruit symbol variant can be found online, along with more modern video slot titles with deep plot lines and top-notch graphics.

Are UK online slots sites safe?

Yes, the best online casinos for slots in the UK reviewed above are licensed, and they are all safe and secure to use

Institutions like the UK Gambling Commission give licenses to gaming sites to ensure fair gaming.

Are online slots in the UK mobile-friendly?

Not all online slot games can be played on mobile, but most casino sites offer mobile browser or app versions of their games.

Can I play online slots in the UK for real money?

Yes, you can play slots online for real money. Keep in mind you’d have to deposit real money to do this.

Most casinos offer welcome bonuses on your first real money deposit so you can make the most out of your initial bets on slots online.

What is the best online slot game in the UK?

The best online slot game in the UK is PlayOJO’s Miss Wildfire.

This online slot is among thousands of slot games offered by PlayOJO, and it has a high RTP with no wagering requirements at any time.

Comparison of the top 5 online slots sites in the UK

Here’s a quick reminder of what you can get at the best slots sites in the UK:

Thousands of slot games and no wagering requirements await you on PlayOJO. Sign up and get 50 wager-free bonus spins on Book of Dead. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Play the newest and classic casino games at Lackland. Join today to get a 100% up to £50 bonus plus 50 extra spins on Starburst. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

High RTPs are Magic Red’s pride and its players’ joy. Deposit at least £20 and get a 100% welcome bonus plus 25 bonus spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

For mobile players, SlotsMagic offers the best mobile playing experience. Download their dedicated app on your Android or iOS device and access thousands of slots whenever you wish. Sign up and get a welcome bonus of up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on The Book of Dead. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Experience no-hassle withdrawals when you win on Casumo’s magical UK slots. Sign up using our link and get a 100% casino bonus up to £25 plus 20 bonus spins of Sahara Riches Cash Collect. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to join an online slots site in the UK

Here’s how you can get started with online slot games immediately using our top pick, PlayOJO!

Step 1: Create an account

Click the yellow “Join Now” button on the left-hand corner of the homepage.

Fill out your personal information, including your mobile number, email, and address.

Set your deposit limits and agree to the T&Cs.

Click “Go Play.”

Step 2: Verify your account

Click the verification link from PlayOJO’s email to finish the registration process.

You will be redirected to the casino site.

Step 3: Deposit, claim and play!

Deposit a minimum of £10 to claim 50 bonus spins from the Kicker page.

Start using your bonus spins to get the chance to win real money from PlayOJO’s slots!

Ready to play at the best online slots sites in the UK?

There’s no bad day to start spinning, which is why five of the top-ranking online UK slots on the internet have been reviewed above.

With a wide selection of slots and generous welcome offers, you can’t go wrong visiting any of the sites featured here.

Topping the review list is PlayOJO, with thousands of slot games, 50 bonus rounds upon first deposit, and competitive prize pools.

It’s followed by safe and secure Luckland Casino and high RTP-king Magic Red Casino, which was deemed worthy of a place in the ranking.

Stretch those lucky fingers because these slot machines are ready for you.

Good luck, and gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. General Fanager doesn’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, it helps you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via its site and play there, it receives compensation.

DISCLAIMER: The Courier and DC Thomson accepts no responsibility for any loss that may be sustained as a result of the use (or misuse) of the above slots sites, irrespective of how that loss might be sustained. If using slots sites, please do so responsibly.