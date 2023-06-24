Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto – ‘a fantastic combination of Don Quixote and Sir Gawain, Indiana Jones and the Lone Ranger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto – ‘a fantastic combination of Don Quixote and Sir Gawain, Indiana Jones and the Lone Ranger’

James Jauncey tells Gayle Ritchie about getting to know his flamboyant and adventurous great-great-uncle, Don Roberto.

By Gayle Ritchie
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.

Don Roberto, otherwise known as Robert Cunninghame Graham, is today best known as the co-founder, alongside Keir Hardie, of the Scottish Labour Party. He went on to become the founding president of the Scottish National Party.

But, says Birnam-based author James Jauncey – the great-great-nephew of Don Roberto – he was many other things besides.

“It would be impossible to invent Don Roberto today – a fantastic combination of Don Quixote and Sir Gawain, Indiana Jones and the Lone Ranger.

“He was so multi-faceted, so complex, that every chapter in his story reveals some new and contradictory aspect of his personality.”

Cunninghame Graham was born in 1852 and, as a teenager, went to South America in a bid to restore his family’s fortunes, where he became a brilliant horseman and perfected his Spanish.

Elected Liberal Party MP

Returning to Scotland in his late 20s, he entered politics and was elected as a Liberal Party MP for North West Lanarkshire in 1886.

“As a young man in Argentina, where he acquired the nickname ‘Don Roberto’, he became an expert horseman and rode with gauchos,” says James.

“The instinct for adventure never left him. In middle age he went searching for Roman gold in Spain and was held to ransom by a warlord in the Atlas Mountains.

A traditional Berber Village, Tizi Oussem, in the High Atlas Mountains of Morrocco.

“At Westminster he advocated abolition of the House of Lords, declared himself the first ever socialist Member of Parliament, and was imprisoned for rioting.”

Vivid protrait

James has just published a vivid portrait of his great-great-uncle – Don Roberto: The Adventure Of Being Cunninghame Graham.

He wanted to understand “the man behind the myth”, and challenge why Don Roberto is so little-known in Scotland.

“A radical laird and proto-environmentalist, he argued for land reform and the establishment of national parks,” says James.

“He was a champion of the oppressed, a crusader for social justice and freedom of speech, and a vehement anti-imperialist.

“Feted by his literary peers as the Scottish Maupassant, he was friends with Wells, Wilde, Shaw, Chesterton and many others. Painted by Lavery and sculpted by Epstein, he was descended from King Robert II of Scotland.

Oscar Wilde.

“Yet today, he is better known in Argentina than in his native Scotland. How could this be?”

Role model

James’s mother had met and been deeply impressed by Don Roberto as a little girl. In adult life she adopted him as a kind of role model. Later she became his literary executor and wrote her own book about him.

“There wasn’t room in the family for two would-be biographers so I left her to it and only became interested in him after she had let go,” says James.

“That was in the run-up to the independence referendum, around 2012. I felt he had pertinent things to say about what was happening in Scotland.”

Flamboyant ancestor’s past

James gave a talk about Don Roberto, at the insistence of Donald Smith, director of the Scottish Storytelling Centre. And then, James’s talk began to morph into a book, as he dug deeper into his flamboyant ancestor’s past.

“Don Roberto is an overlooked figure, yet he was one of the most prominent Scots of his day, not only as the founding force behind what have become the two dominant political parties in modern-day Scotland, but also as a writer and traveller,” reflects James.

“I want to bring him to the audience I believe he deserves as an inspiring and iconic Scottish figure.

“Readers will learn about a man of great physical and moral courage who was, above everything else, a true humanitarian.

“Everything he stood for – the rights of the oppressed, of workers, of women, of indigenous peoples, even of animals – is as resonant today as ever.”

Utterly relevant

Describing him as “utterly relevant today”, James says his life is also “a rattling good story”.

This is James’s first biography – which he says was a “huge challenge”, taking five years, thanks to Covid-19.

“The pandemic meant I couldn’t get into the National Library in Edinburgh to see his papers, so I had to rely on other sources along with my own memories of the stories I’d heard,” he explains.

The National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh.

“The book has ended up as 90% biography and 10% personal memoir as I explore what he has come to mean to me in my life.”

Creative writing

James is a co-founder of Dark Angels, the creative writing for business programme. With his wife, Sarah, he also runs personal development workshops under the banner of The Stories We Tell.

James grew up in Edinburgh and Perthshire and studied law at Aberdeen University.

He spent his 20s travelling and working as a journalist and business writer.

He published his first novel aged 40, and writes business books under the name Jamie Jauncey.

His young adult fiction, in particular, has been nominated for numerous awards.

  • Don Roberto: The Adventure Of Being Cunninghame Graham, is published by Scotland Street Press, priced £24.99. scotlandstreetpress.com

More from The Courier

Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
'They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail' - the music installation transporting…
A roe deer in a meadow near Loch Lubnaig in the Trossachs.
Nature watch: An extravaganza of wildflowers in the Trossachs
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
JIM SPENCE: Steve Clarke is Scotland manager SFA deserves as reward for blanking critics
Violent Anderson struck his victim in the face with the games controller. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife domestic abuser hurled Xbox controller at partner as she pled for mercy