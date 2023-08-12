Q&A: Dundee Mental Night headliner Connor Liam Byrne reveals lyrics he wishes he’d written and ‘having’ to believe in love at first sight

It’s been an fast-paced summer for Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne, and the long-haired rocker is showing no signs of slowing down.

After releasing his debut single, ‘Glorious. Glamorous’ at the tail end of April to the tune of thousands of streams, the 24-year-old Dundonian has been playing non-stop gigs, including a major set at the Keiller Centre during the city’s highly-anticipated Art Night event.

Now as he gears up for the release of his first album, Connor and his glam rock outfit The Bad Kissers are set to headline Mental Night this month at cult venue Church.

The inaugural festival, from New Era Live Music, will see 10 local acts take to the stage in aid of boosting mental health across the city, with partners Scottish Association for Mental Health backing the event.

Joining Connor on the bill is fellow Dundonian songwriter Katie Nicoll, fusion five-piece Jutebox and outspoken solo artist Nick Shane.

And as a close friend of late Dundee musician Lexi Campbell who took her own life in 2022, it’s no surprise that Connor is lending his voice to the new festival in aid of supporting mental health.

“It’s still really hard for everyone,” says Connor of losing Lexi. “I didn’t do gigs for about a year afterwards because it was just f****** horrible. She was great though, she was gorgeous.”

Ahead of Mental Night, I caught up with Connor – decked out in high heels, signature red coat and a casual dusting of pigmented glitter on his cheeks – to find out more about his music, his journey and what’s coming next.

22 questions with Connor Liam Byrne

What’s ‘Glorious. Glamourous’ about?

I wrote it about my pal Moss, because over lockdown we were hanging out loads. I was writing all these love songs about lassies – but this is the best one I’ve written.

What made you start making music?

My dad was into AC/DC.I got really into it, I just wanted to be Angus. So I was just always asking for a guitar. I’ve got drawings from nursery when I’m like three, of AC/DC and Black Sabbath, instead of like The Tweenies. I loved the Tweenies as well to be fair, but mainly I loved AC/DC.

For people who haven’t heard you guys, how would you describe your sound?

I would say it’s like if AC/DC played David Bowie songs. They’re grooving, but the words aren’t all about sh****** and rock ‘n’ roll. Cause I’m not about that either.

Q Why do you want to make music here in Dundee?

A I can’t afford to live anywhere else!

Q What’s a lyric you wish you’d written?

A ‘I know that a must do what’s right long as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti’ from Africa by Toto. It’s so ridiculous. Or Bob Dylan’s got, in Bucket of Rain, ‘life is sad, life is a bust, all you can do is do what you must’.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

Maybe I’d be an artist. I do art as well, like graphic design. Or maybe something to do with film, maybe I’d be an animator. Stop-frame. I like Morph, I like Coraline.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Anywhere in Glasgow that leads to a gig. That’s where you find the best pubs – or the worst pubs, but either way it’s a good story.

Last book you read?

The Lives of Brian by Brian Johnson from AC/DC was the last book I read, and I sat in the Phoenix, p*****, finishing it, and I cried at the end. All you can trust is AC/DC, man.

Music you listen to on the move?

It depends on how I’m moving. I don’t drive. If I’m strutting around, definitely The Darkness. But if I’m sauntering, maybe like Shirra Collins.

Who inspires you?

The Dadario Bros from The Lemon Twigs. And my stepmum. She just had cancer and wasn’t really that fussed about it, and now she doesn’t have cancer, which is class. She’s inspiring.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My guitar, it’s a 2012 61 reissue SG. I’d save that.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

You know how we got that alert thing on our phones, where it was like 3pm and the world was ending? I’d change everyone’s alarm to my tune and make sure every channel on the telly was showing episodes of Doctor Who at the end.

Favourite holiday destination?

I’d like to go to Norway, I like trees and Bon Iver-y places.

‘Keep doing what you’re doing, because you’re right about it’

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Suppose I have to, don’t I? It would be very off-brand if I didn’t.

What was the first album you ever bought?

For Those About To Rock by AC/DC. It was a choice between that and Eliminator between ZZ Top, my dad had given me money.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Oh man, because I kick about with all these longhairs, everybody just talks in quotes, like: ‘It’ll all work out in the end, it’s not the end until it works out’.

What do you do to unwind?

Walk along beside the water and listen to bonny tunes.

Biggest regret?

I was saying the other day that I don’t regret anything. Even if something’s been a bit of a b******, just embrace it.

What or who are you proudest of?

My album. Sticking to my guns and finishing it. And just now I’m proudest of my friend Megan that I work with, because she’s about to move to New Zealand out of nowhere and I’m really proud of her for doing that.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Just keep doing what you’re doing, because you’re right about it.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

Depends what they’re dying from. If it’s a lack of wit, or they need a good high heel rejuvenation or something, maybe. I’m first aid trained too.

What’s your motto?

IT’LL BE FINE.

Connor Liam Byrne and The Bad Kissers will headline Mental Night at Church Dundee on Saturday August 19 2023. For more information and tickets, visit the Eventbrite page.