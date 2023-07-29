LESLEY HART: My six golden rules for touring the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LESLEY HART: My six golden rules for touring the Highlands and Islands

Don't underestimate the 'high' in Highlands, warns Lesley Hart.

The Isle of Lewis ferry leaving Oban bay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Isle of Lewis ferry leaving Oban bay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Lesley Hart

From the top floor of a tall building overlooking a sleepy, early morning Oban bay, I am watching what must be the first ferry of the day leaving port.

As it smears a quiet trail across still harbour waters, not waking the cluster of wee yachts to one side, the fishing boat and pier to the other, or the lush green cliffs and mountains asleep in all directions, I wonder what the passengers are thinking.

And are they thinking what I’m thinking: travel sickness, midges and vertigo are a small price to pay for this bliss.

Highlands and Islands touring is and always has been one of my favourite things to do as an actor.

Midges love Lesley, but Lesley doesn’t love them back. Image: Shutterstock.

What’s not to love about visiting and discovering some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland, which I might otherwise be too disorganised and ill-equipped (as a non-driver) to see?

I love living in the city but it’s a blessed relief to get away sometimes, to feel small in vast, mountainous landscapes, to breathe the freshest of air, take in stunning views, slow down and tune out from the whirl and noise of city life.

That said, it’s not without its challenges. Over the years, I have learned – often the hard way – some golden rules for surviving and thriving on Highlands and Islands tour.

6 rules for Highland survival

1. For the love of God, bring a raincoat. Seems obvious but it’s amazing how many actors fail to consider the year-round challenge of Highlands and Islands weather.

It might be summer but that doesn’t mean you don’t need full-body waterproofs. It is imperative to pack for all-seasons-in-a-day conditions.

2. Bring plenty of midge spray and apply religiously. Midges love me and would eat me alive at any opportunity, so I am obsessed with my spray-down regime.

But never assume you’re one of lucky ones whose blood they don’t like, because the fee-fi-fo-fum factor with these wee vampires is such that, if left alone without a tastier pal like me, they’ll eat you too.

3. Don’t read in the car – twisty single-track roads with passing places are not the place for scrolling through your phone, unless you want to test how long it takes you to turn green.

There’s a reason ‘hold-onto-your-stomach rodeo’ never caught on. Worst car game ever. Also, if you’re looking at your phone and not the view, have a word with yourself. It’s not like you’ve even got a signal.

Don’t overdo it on the shellfish, warns seasoned tourer Lesley. Image: Shutterstock.

4. Go with the slow flow but don’t lose all sense of time. And if you do, set some alarms. You’ve got shows to do and ferries to catch, remember?

5. Enjoy the local spoils but don’t go overboard. Reaching for the ‘sealeg’ tablets in the throes of alcohol poisoning on a Stornaway Sunday is a desperate move and no whisky session is worth it, believe me.

Also, know your limits with shellfish. Don’t order fruit-de-la-mer if your body rejected that last oyster. I learned this the hard way too.

6. Be prepared to climb – and enjoy it. This is not Amsterdam. Oban, where I am right now, is a cliff-stacked town. It’s essentially vertical. Even the flat I’m in is a hundred stairs up. Respect gravity. Embrace geography. You’ve got to lean into these high lands – literally, or you’ll fall right off.

