Parp parp: Beano marks 85 years of farts, whoopee cushions and stink bombs

Creators Mike Stirling and Nigel Parkinson reveal how they give half a million kids the ‘Beano buzz’ every week. Gayle Ritchie reports.

Gayle Ritchie
Beano marks its 85th birthday on July 30, 2023.
From parps, burps and splats to stink bombs, itching powder and catapults, the Beano has been delighting readers since it first hit news stands in the summer of 1938.

The comic was a place where kids could revel in mischief, naughtiness and rebellion, with jokes, pranks and silliness galore.

It had real educational value, too – encouraging generations of children to get into the habit of reading.

As the Beano turns 85 on July 30, it celebrates being the longest-running British comic of all time, which is no mean feat.

Old copies of the Beano in DC Thomson’s archives room in Dundee.

Its longevity is testament to the skill and creativity of the writers and artists who keep its young base hooked – ensuring it’s relevant, modern and moving with the times.

Its core essence and message endure – it looks at the bright side of life, strives to find a laugh in every situation, and offers something cool that kids can chat about in the playground.

So, where did it all begin?

Launched by Dundee-based newspaper and publishing company DC Thomson, the first issue of the Beano was published on July 30, 1938, costing 2d (less than 1p).

The timing was spot-on. DC Thomson had already enjoyed huge success with its line of adventure comics and cartoon creations for the Sunday Post newspaper – the Broons and Oor Wullie strips.

Managing editor Robert Duncan Low, having overseen the 1937 launch of the company’s first comic, The Dandy, was hugely excited to bring out the Beano the following year.

The cover featured an egg-obsessed ostrich named Big Eggo, and it came with a free felt whoopee mask – described as a “fun, wearable mask for readers”. (As far as anyone knows, only one has survived!).

The ‘whoopee mask’ that came with the first edition of the Beano in 1938.

With its rough and tumble approach to life, its target audience – in the early days – was young boys.

Taunts and pranks

Nobody, whether teacher, parent or policeman, was safe from the taunts and pranks of troublemakers Dennis the Menace and Minnie the Minx.

Then came the Bash Street Kids, the characters inspired by the view from DC Thomson’s office windows, of pupils pouring into Dundee High School’s playground.

Rebels with a cause: The Bash Street Kids.

In 2023, in a world where pretty much everything is deemed disposable, many might well ask: how has the Beano survived this long? And can it carry on for another 85 years?

An enduring comic

It’s endured the rise of DVDs, video games, mobile phones, survived changing fashions and social attitudes – including political correctness.

It’s infiltrated mainstream culture and boasts an army of celebrity fans, desperate to get themselves into the magazine.

It’s evolved to reflect societal change but essentially the joy in rebellion, chaos and anarchy remains the same.

Guest editors and celebrities

Guest editors have included Andy Murray, Harry Hill, Richard Hammond, David Walliams and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford guest edited the Beano.

Famous faces featured include Simon Cowell, Tom Hardy, Holly Willoughby, Jonathan Ross, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, One Direction, Greta Thunberg, Judy Murray, and a stream of royals, including Her Majesty the Queen, Charles and Camilla, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry Hill also guest edited the Beano.

Another thing? The Beano continues to defy the perception the children don’t read. They absolutely DO read the Beano, even in this device-obsessed world.

Director of Mischief

Mike Stirling, who’s the creative director of Beano Studios, but prefers to call himself ‘Director of Mischief’, tells me it’s all down to subtly adapting to the times, with various spin-offs and more up-to-date characters.

“Beano is like a slice of life – but a lot larger than life – so we have a lot of fun exaggerating things,” he declares.

“We’re guided by our readers every step of the way and I think that’s why we’ve been so successful.

Director of Mischief Mike Stirling.

“Over half a million kids read Beano every week – it’s a massive reach – and we work hard at never standing still.

“It’s a journey to make sure every kid can see themselves in Beano – so they’ll see kids that look like and act like them. It’s about reflecting readers of the time.”

Loads in store

Carnoustie-based Mike is super excited about the 85th anniversary, promising “loads in store”, with a special collectible issue that readers helped put together.

“Readers voted for the celebrities they wanted to see on the cover, and we asked, ‘why is it so great to be a kid in 2023?’, as people often think it was better in the olden days,” he says.

“We had so many letters and submissions – drawings, stories and poems on the theme of ‘what’s cool in 2023’.”

Mike and his team see Beano as being an “encourager of creativity”, always involving readers, with weekly “kid editors” who check jokes, get first look at stories, and being immortalised as characters in the comic.

There’s the Make Me a Menace weekly feature, too, where kids create new Beano characters.

Encouraging reading

Mike reckons almost 30 million people alive in the UK today have been Beano readers at some stage.

“Beano must be responsible for encouraging kids to read more than any other publication,” he enthuses.

“The process of reading it is as sophisticated as reading a novel. It’s a weekly habit that builds up and before you know it you’re a reader.”

Dundee turned into Beanotown last year to mark the city’s status as home of the famous comic.

Humour, of course, goes hand in hand with Beano, whether fart jokes or silly pranks. And it’s very good at taking people down a peg or two.

Making jokes

“If someone is too pompous, or takes themselves too seriously, Beano likes to make a joke of that,” notes Mike.

“And kids don’t see reading it as being a drain on device time. It’s a treat. It’s fun. It gives them that space to explore their imagination.

“When you combine that with humour it’s really powerful. That’s always been Beano’s USP.”

Radical

Another thing about Beano is that it was, and still is, pretty radical. “All our heroes are kids,” says Mike.

“When Beano started it was a really radical thing. Until that point, heroes in comics were usually guys, or adults telling us how to be good citizens.

“Beano came on the scene with kids and it was a whole different dynamic. Kids started to see themselves.”

Barack Obama has starred in the Beano.

It helps that the Beano team reach out to kids in “real life”, via book events and schools, and through “trend spotters” – kids from all backgrounds who share what they’re into at any given time.

In touch with real life

“They give us a great insight into what kids are thinking, feeling, what they read and find funny, what they understand about the real world,” explains Mike.

“That’s the secret of our longevity – we’ve been able to evolve by speaking to the kids of here and now.”

Embracing change

While the Beano has changed a lot in its 85 years, the longest-running characters (Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx for example) are still there, but new ones are regularly added and updated.

“It used to have teachers being really mean to characters, but if we had that now, kids would say it’s not realistic,” reflects Mike.

Beano Comic no. 221 December 18, 1943.

“We had librarians shouting at and shooshing kids in the 1980s, but that doesn’t happen now. Libraries aren’t staid and boring.

“They’re fun, magical places, where librarians are really helpful, and we’ve evolved to reflect that in the comic.”

More inclusive

The Bash Street Kids have also evolved to be more inclusive.

“Look at them a few years back and there were nine boys and one girl and they were all white!” exclaims Mike.

“It’s not like that now, so we change things. We don’t kill off any Bash Street Kids – we simply add more.”

It used to have teachers being really mean to characters, but if we had that now, kids would say it’s not realistic.”

Mike Stirling

Anyone questioning Beano’s education value would do well to learn about its myriad campaigns, with recent ones focusing on mobile phone safety and health.

Beano buzz

Mike is keen to reiterate his belief that the Beano is “better” than gaming and TV, adding: “We want to compete so that kids can get a real Beano buzz from reading the comic.

“Plus, the social impact of reading for pleasure at a young age is incredibly important.

“The earlier you learn to read for pleasure the better, and there’s no better way to learn that reading a Beano. As soon as you get one in your hands there’s a good chance you’ll be hooked.”

A rare original cartoon by Dudley D Watkins for the Beano of Lord Snooty and his pals during wartime Britain.

Ultimately, the 85th anniversary gives Beano the chance to celebrate the idea that being a kid never gets old.

“It’s like a superpower we all have – we’ve all been kids once, but we forget about that as we get older,” considers Mike.

“We get that wee spark of joy again that reminds us of being a kid, through reading Beano. It’s pure enjoyment.”

Cartoon magic

When I catch up with cartoonist Nigel Parkinson at his home studio in Liverpool, he says it’s “marvellous” to think Beano started in Dundee all those years ago.

“I think, in 2023, that it’s the same as it always has been in that it’s always current – and there are few things that maintain that currency,” he muses.

“It’s always been ‘now’. I wish I knew how it originated – everything else has had its time! The Dandy stopped 10 years ago, but the Beano is still here, and always
relevant.

Cartoonist Nigel Parkinson.

“It’s conscious of being funny and mischievous and inclusive – with funny words, drawings and jokes, It incorporates a lot of different types of humour.

“And it’s not about making fun of characters’ appearances. Children generally don’t like making fun of people, and the Beano is about showing how you can use humour without being cruel. And it’s not just for kids – adults love it too.

Celebrates and pokes fun

The Beano both celebrates and pokes fun at celebrities, says Nigel, adding: “Most celebrities are very enthusiastic about the Beano.

“It’s been a constant in their life, and that of their parents and grandparents. They’re always very keen to get on board, and usually thrilled with the images we draw of them.”

Beano illustrator Nigel Parkinson's original artwork starring The Bash Street Kids larking about and designing the new sign for The McMenace.
The 85th anniversary edition boasts a staggering 24 celebrities, reveals Nigel.

“I need to draw them all! And they’re racing to the summit of Mount Beano.”

The special edition of the Beano boasts guest appearances from top stars including Stormzy and Harry Styles to mark its 85th anniversary.

While Nigel has been drawing for various publications for many years, including The Dandy, he says Beano is where he dreamed he’d end up.

How does he see the future of Beano? The next 85 years?
“I hope Beano will go on and on and on,” he says.

“I’m one of several people who draws Dennis the Menace. There’ll be someone after me. I hope they go on being relevant to readers and part of the ‘now’.”

Dennis and Gnasher go head to head.

TEN BEANO FACTS

  1. ‘Beano’ comes from an old word that means ‘a party or a good time’! It actually has nothing to with beans, or farts.
  2. The first Beano featured 28 pages of comic strips and adventure stories including Lord Snooty, Tin Can Tommy, Morgyn the Mighty, and The Adventures of Tom Thumb.
  3. Though Beano is normally non-political, during the Second World War, Hitler and his allies were often lampooned and rubbished.
  4. Dennis the Menace wasn’t in the first Beano! Everyone’s favourite rebel sneaked into the 452nd edition in 1951.
  5. Dennis’s famous red and black jumper was knitted by his gran from the wool of the legendary red ram that lives on the upper slopes of Mount Beano.
  6. Readers regularly enjoyed free gifts in the comic’s early days, but two ‘Liquorice Black Eyes’ in 1940 were the last gift for more than 20 years.
  7. Prime Ministers Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Boris Johnson have all appeared in Beano.
  8. Barack Obama was the first US president to feature, in 2011.
  9. Guest editors include Andy Murray, Harry Hill, Richard Hammond, David Walliams, Marcus Rashford, and animation legend Nick Park.
  10. Beanotown is located less than an hour from where you live – as long as you travel by skateboard.

85TH BIRTHDAY ISSUE

Beano brings children’s favourite stars together on the cover of the 85th Birthday issue.

The special collectible comic issue, out now, celebrates the power and joy of being a kid.

The double-page front cover features celebrities voted for by kids, racing to the summit of Mount Beano.

The result of the race, the most closely-guarded secret in Beanotown’s history, is revealed at the culmination of an epic, extended story inside.

The anniversary comic also includes an eight-page mini-mag edited by Dennis himself. Called BEANOW, the mini-mag has been created by children, who told Dennis – in their own words and pictures – why it’s great to be a kid in 2023.

