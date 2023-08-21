Have you checked out the brand-new AM Phillip Trucktech Glenrothes branch yet?

This exciting new development from AM Phillip Trucktech brings forth lots of exciting new changes, offering an unparalleled experience for customers in need of reliable and efficient commercial vehicles and vans.

With six dealerships across Scotland, AM Phillip Trucktech has established a strong reputation as a leading provider of commercial vehicles. Now, it’s taking its commitment to the next level with the opening of their new premises on Blackwood Road, just a stone’s throw away from its previous location. This new move ensures even greater convenience for all valued customers.

A grand welcome awaits you

Upon stepping into the new premises, you’ll be greeted by a spacious and inviting environment. The expansive new and used vehicle showroom showcases an impressive array of vehicles, catering to various industries and sizes. Whether you’re seeking a compact delivery van or a robust commercial truck, you’re sure to find the perfect fit to meet your business needs.

As you explore the facility, you’ll be pleased to discover a grand reception area designed for your comfort. While your vehicle is being serviced or attended to, why not take a moment to relax in the driver waiting area? Help yourself to a cup of freshly brewed tea or coffee, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that sets AM Phillip Trucktech apart from the rest.

All new specialised pits

One of the highlights of the new premises is the specialised pits that have been meticulously installed for lorry repairs. These pits are designed to accommodate even the largest vehicles, including tractor units and trailers. The dedicated team of skilled technicians at AM Phillip Trucktech possesses the knowledge and expertise to ensure that your commercial vehicles receive the finest care and attention.

Seamless parts and swift delivery

Recognising the urgency of your business operations, the team at AM Phillip Trucktech has expanded their parts department to ensure that all essential components are readily available. No longer will you have to wait for parts to be delivered, as the new premises stocks a comprehensive range of components for swift and efficient repairs.

In addition to the enhanced parts availability, AM Phillip Trucktech offers a convenient delivery service for customers in the immediate area. This seamless process ensures that your business experiences minimal disruptions, allowing you to stay on track and maintain your operations without unnecessary delays.

Driving excellence with IVECO

As one of the premier brands represented by AM Phillip Trucktech, IVECO stands as a symbol of reliability, innovation, and performance. The new premises proudly showcases a range of new IVECO products, available for immediate delivery.

Whether you’re seeking a robust commercial truck or a versatile van, IVECO’s cutting-edge offerings are poised to exceed your expectations.

Increased workforce

The expansion to the new premises has not only broadened the scope of AM Phillip Trucktech’s services but has also led to the growth of its workforce. With an increase of approximately 10 skilled professionals, the team is better equipped than ever to provide exceptional service and support.

Around the clock service

Understanding the dynamic nature of business operations, AM Phillip Trucktech proudly offers a 24-hour operation. This means that you have the flexibility to find a time that suits your schedule best, ensuring that your vehicle needs are met without disrupting your daily workflow.

Your invitation to AM Phillip Trucktech awaits

As the curtain is raised on AM Phillip Trucktech’s new premises, it extends a warm invitation to you. Step into a world of automotive excellence, where customer satisfaction is the driving force. With a diverse range of vehicles from multiple manufacturers, seamless coordination of the Glenrothes branch, and the option to have your chosen van delivered from any of the branches, AM Phillip Trucktech offers a level of convenience that is unparalleled.

With a focus on quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction, the bigger and better branch is poised to redefine your experience. Whether you’re seeking vans for sale, lorry repairs, or expert advice, AM Phillip Trucktech stands ready to elevate your journey.

Visit its website or pop into the new branch and explore the endless possibilities that await – your new vehicle and enhanced business operations are just a drive away!