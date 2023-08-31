Ten out of Tenpin: The best staff night out we have had

Picture this: a place that blends the spirit of camaraderie with the thrill of competition, a place that unleashes your inner child while you chase strikes and unforgettable memories. Well Tenpin Dundee has it all!

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The perfect plan for all the team

When rumour of a brand-new bowling centre combined with other amusements and a bar reached our ears, we knew we had to dive right in and experience it first-hand. Trust me, short of time-travel, this was the closest we could get to reliving the sheer childhood delight that often lies dormant within us.

Imagine a motley crew of co-workers, a dash of liquid courage at the bar, and a cluster of bowling lanes all coming together for a night of legendary proportions! But wait, that’s all great in theory but how did it all unravel, you ask? Well, join me as I walk you through VIP access to our staff night out!

As the workday curtains drew close, there was an electric buzz in the air, it was time to drop our pens, close our laptops and head down to Tenpin.

Bowling, bar and more

Stepping in felt like strolling into an all-encompassing playground tailor-made for individuals of every age. First things first, the bar – because, you know, bolstering our bowling prowess demands some liquid inspiration! And even if you didn’t want to drink there was plenty of soft drink alternatives including every flavour of slushie you could possibly want!

Then it was time to look around, and oh boy, did we have options – from creatively themed escape rooms that tested our collective wit, to laser tag in a futuristic space odyssey setting, a karaoke room to unleash your inner diva and not to forget the pièce de résistance: 29 state-of-the-art bowling lanes that beckoned us to roll our way to glory. Oh, and did I mention the larger-than-life hungry hippos game nestled in a corner? Of course we had to give it a go! – after all, who can resist the allure of hungry hippos?

With teams assembled and the lanes adorned with those trusty bumpers (gotta keep our professional bowler alter egos under wraps), the showdown commenced. Much to everyone’s surprise I even managed to channel my inner bowling virtuoso and scored a couple of strikes that sent shockwaves through the team.

After two gripping games of bowling that kept us all on our toes, it was time to switch gears to laser tag. As we zapped our way through the futuristic spaceship arena, leadership skills took centre stage – I can’t vouch for our designated leader, but somehow, we navigated to greatness regardless.

The perfect pit stop at Tenpin Dundee

But what’s a night of adventure without a pit stop for some food? I opted for the burger, which was amazing and instantly hit the spot to boost my energy reserves.

Revitalised and raring to go, we wrapped up our escapades with a spirited game of life size hungry hippos, not forgetting to explore the myriad arcade games that beckoned from every corner.

Need to knows for striking success!

This staff night out was the stuff of legends. The perfect blend of entertainment and team-bonding that left us craving for an encore. So, don’t miss out. We had the best night out and you will too. We might even see you there because we’ve already planned to go back for more!

Tenpin is now open with 29 state of the art bowling lanes, karaoke, laser tag, soft play, escape rooms and arcade. So if you want to have a night of action-packed fun just like we did then you can easily book your activities via the website.