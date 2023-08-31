Ten out of Tenpin: The best staff night out we have had

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Ten out of Tenpin: The best staff night out we have had

What’s the best way to encourage teamwork, communication and business growth? That’s right, you guessed it, it’s the staff night out! And there's no better place to go than Tenpin in Dundee!

By The Courier, in partnership with Tenpin
From left, Charlotte Cairney, Harriet Clyde, Claire McPhillimy and Billy Jane Ramos enjoying a staff night out at Tenpin Dundee.
Picture this: a place that blends the spirit of camaraderie with the thrill of competition, a place that unleashes your inner child while you chase strikes and unforgettable memories. Well Tenpin Dundee has it all!

The perfect plan for all the team

When rumour of a brand-new bowling centre combined with other amusements and a bar reached our ears, we knew we had to dive right in and experience it first-hand. Trust me, short of time-travel, this was the closest we could get to reliving the sheer childhood delight that often lies dormant within us.

Imagine a motley crew of co-workers, a dash of liquid courage at the bar, and a cluster of bowling lanes all coming together for a night of legendary proportions! But wait, that’s all great in theory but how did it all unravel, you ask? Well, join me as I walk you through VIP access to our staff night out!

As the workday curtains drew close, there was an electric buzz in the air, it was time to drop our pens, close our laptops and head down to Tenpin.

Bowling, bar and more

Stepping in felt like strolling into an all-encompassing playground tailor-made for individuals of every age. First things first, the bar – because, you know, bolstering our bowling prowess demands some liquid inspiration! And even if you didn’t want to drink there was plenty of soft drink alternatives including every flavour of slushie you could possibly want!

Then it was time to look around, and oh boy, did we have options – from creatively themed escape rooms that tested our collective wit, to laser tag in a futuristic space odyssey setting, a karaoke room to unleash your inner diva and not to forget the pièce de résistance: 29 state-of-the-art bowling lanes that beckoned us to roll our way to glory. Oh, and did I mention the larger-than-life hungry hippos game nestled in a corner? Of course we had to give it a go! – after all, who can resist the allure of hungry hippos?

With teams assembled and the lanes adorned with those trusty bumpers (gotta keep our professional bowler alter egos under wraps), the showdown commenced. Much to everyone’s surprise I even managed to channel my inner bowling virtuoso and scored a couple of strikes that sent shockwaves through the team.

After two gripping games of bowling that kept us all on our toes, it was time to switch gears to laser tag. As we zapped our way through the futuristic spaceship arena, leadership skills took centre stage – I can’t vouch for our designated leader, but somehow, we navigated to greatness regardless.

Could you bowl a strike at Tenpin Dundee?
Could you bowl a strike at Tenpin Dundee?

The perfect pit stop at Tenpin Dundee

But what’s a night of adventure without a pit stop for some food? I opted for the burger, which was amazing and instantly hit the spot to boost my energy reserves.
Revitalised and raring to go, we wrapped up our escapades with a spirited game of life size hungry hippos, not forgetting to explore the myriad arcade games that beckoned from every corner.

Need to knows for striking success!

This staff night out was the stuff of legends. The perfect blend of entertainment and team-bonding that left us craving for an encore. So, don’t miss out. We had the best night out and you will too. We might even see you there because we’ve already planned to go back for more!

Tenpin is now open with 29 state of the art bowling lanes, karaoke, laser tag, soft play, escape rooms and arcade. So if you want to have a night of action-packed fun just like we did then you can easily book your activities via the website. 

