Q&A: Glamis tour guide Gail on ghostly children, disembodied voices and the spookiest parts of ‘haunted’ Angus castle

From the Grey Lady to the ‘human toad’, Glamis Castle has many rumoured ghosts haunting its halls.

And with Halloween around the corner, some of those earthbound spirits may feel their ears burning more than usual as the Angus castle gears up for its spooktacular Halloween event, Ghosts of Glamis.

Ahead of the five nights of ticketed tours, we caught up with tour guide Gail Renwick to find out what goes on after the fake blood is cleaned up and the castle doors are all shut up on All Hallows Eve…

Getting to know Gail of Glamis Castle

How long have you worked at Glamis Castle?

Nine years, on and off.

And in that time, have you ever seen any ghosts/anything you couldn’t explain?

Yes, seen and heard! There was a child playing hide and seek with me one day, which was quite bizarre. And I’ve heard a woman whispering to me on the spiral staircase twice now. I turned thinking it was a member of a tour group that had caught me up, but when I looked there was no one there.

What’s the spookiest part of the castle?

Probably the crypt, because it’s always dark in there anyhow. It can be quite spooky walking through there last thing at night.

What’s your favourite thing about Halloween at Glamis?

Just the fact that everyone gets involved. It’s time for us that work there to do something fun and totally different from what we normally do. And of course, scaring people is great fun!

Best costume you’ve ever had on the tour?

Oh, we’ve got a couple of new ones this year, but I won’t say what they are because I don’t want to give the game away.

But one of the ones that gave people the biggest scare last year was actually a scary clown. There’s so many people who just don’t like clowns!

That’s true – what about you? Do you have any irrational fears?

I don’t think so…I can’t think of anything I’m really scared of!

Fearless! Pumpkin patch or haunted house?

Haunted house!

Trick or Treat?

Probably a treat, I’ve got a sweet tooth. Some chocolate!

What’s the best thing about being a tour guide?

The variety of people you meet, no two days are the same.

Wonky houses and pet portraits

What would you have done if you didn’t do the job you’re doing now?

Well I also work at Glenshee Potteries, I make these little bothies and wonky houses that go all over the world. I also paint pet portraits. I love painting dogs, I’ve got two of my own – a border collie and a Romanian rescue.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Home.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I’ve got to say the Angus Glens, because I used to work for the Cairngorms National Park years ago, and my patch included the Angus Glens.

What’s your spooky season read?

I’m actually reading one at the minute called The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran. It’s very intriguing!

Music you listen to in the car?

Everything! I’ve got very eclectic taste, anything from Andrea Bocelli to Ed Sheeran.

Who inspires you?

My mum and dad, they’re both gone now.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

I need to save two – my dogs!

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Make a lot of people happy! Make sure my family and friends were OK.

Favourite holiday destination?

Italy.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No. I believe in lust at first sight, but not love!

What is the best advice you have ever received?

The adage of my life that I’ve lived by is ‘regret the things you did do, not the things you didn’t’.

What or who are you proudest of?

My daughter Kristina.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

Yes, I’ve done my first aid courses!

Write your epitaph?

I hope it’s: ‘She was kind.’

Ghosts of Glamis tours will take place from 6-9pm each night from October 26 to October 31 2023.