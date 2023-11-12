‘There’s an element of telepathy between us’ says Hue and Cry singer ahead of Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There’s an element of telepathy between us’ says Hue and Cry singer ahead of Dundee gig

Brothers Pat and Greg Kane AKA Hue and Cry have been a fixture of the Scottish music scene since the 1980s.

Hue and Cry are bringing a new kind of gig to Dundee's Gardyne Theatre. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

Fans of musical brothers Pat and Greg Kane are being given a glimpse of a new version of the duo on their latest tour.

Near-constants on the Scottish scene as Hue And Cry since releasing their major label debut I Refuse in 1986, the pair bring their sold-out piano and vocal show to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Thursday.

However, anyone expecting the Coatbridge-raised songsmiths to play it safe are in for a surprise, according to frontman Pat.

“It’s an interesting combination because we do all the favourites, as well as some songs from people like Sam Sparro and Hozier,” the singer explains.

“We also have an electronic record which we’re going to bring out towards the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, and so we have all these digital versions of new songs – but also of classic old songs as well.

Hue and Cry is made up of brothers Pat and Greg Kane. Image: Supplied.

“So it’s an acoustic set – it’s piano and vocal at pace – but it goes all over the place. As well as piano, Gregory also plays guitar and he has a harmonizer on his voice so he sounds like a choir.

“It’s quite a varied gig. There’s a lot of different kinds of music and performance in it.”

‘How have I got here?’ – Hue and Cry singer

Pat, 59, sees the duo’s ongoing Scottish tour, which concludes with a brace of shows at Strathearn Arts in Crieff on December 1 and 2, as a chance to “experiment a wee bit” ahead of a full band excursion next autumn to celebrate Hue And Cry’s 40th anniversary.

That will see them play the likes of Perth Concert Hall and Whitehall Theatre – where Pat joined an all-star bill at a Timex workers benefit show in November 1993 – but smaller venues are in their sights for now.

“We have a kind of a map of the British Isles from all of our touring, and because we’ve decided to be working musicians in the last 10 years we sometimes find ourselves in places where we think, ‘Well, how have I got here?’

80s pop duo Hue and Cry performed at last year’s Winter Festival in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“People sometimes come out because it’s you, and sometimes it’s because you’re playing the place where they go to see live music, so it’s quite a challenge.

“You’ve got to kind of sell yourself to maybe half of the audience, even if it’s a full house, because a lot of people might be there in a curiosity-based way. But it’s a challenge we’re very much up for – we try to meet their enthusiasm and it’s not a bad way to spend one’s time and to make a living.”

‘Sibling telepathy’ on stage

Looking ahead to next week’s gig, the Labour Of Love and Looking For Linda hit-maker says he’s feeding off younger brother Greg’s virtuosity in the stripped-down format.

“It’s interesting, there’s an element of telepathy or intuition that goes on between the two of us and that’s the best part of it,” he explains.

“We can deeply get into the feel of what each other is doing and sometimes we just lock into a pattern that’s incredibly exciting and we know we’re really nailing a song.

Hue And Cry brothers Pat and Greg share a ‘telepathy’ on stage. Image: DC Thomson.

“I’m also loving watching Gregory be the technological maestro who twiddles knobs and pushes levers and sliders while he’s making the music. It’s quite something to see – he’s not only a consummate pianist and guitarist, but he’s also producing the sound right in front of the audience every night.

“He made a point of saying that he wouldn’t just use a backing track and I’m loving his performance.”

Pat ‘loves’ to sing big ballad Violently

A few songs that haven’t been heard live for decades have made recent setlists thanks to the array of technological innovations the duo have enlisted.

But it’s a couple of proven standards that Pat reveals he’s been enjoying the most so far on tour.

“There’s a song called Pocketful Of Stones which is the title of an album that came out in 2017 and that’s about two 50-something men reassessing their lives in a kind of Beatles-esque way,” he says.

“The other song I love to sing is the big ballad Violently, because I think it’s very appropriate to a moment when we want the opposite of violence – we want peaceful times.

“So it has a certain relevance now, which has surprised me, but it’s definitely become apropos to the headlines of the moment. So I’m enjoying singing those two, they’re both good fun.”

Tickets for Hue And Cry’s 2023 and 2024 tours are available via the band’s website.

