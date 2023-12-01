‘If I sing a pop song, it’ll sound like Frank’: Professional Sinatra impersonator is bringing spirit of Ol’ Blue Eyes to Dundee

He never met Ol’ Blue Eyes face to face, but David Alacey’s made a living out of mirroring swing legend Frank Sinatra’s voice.

The 47-year-old performer, who tours as part of The Rat Pack tribute act, has been carrying on the legacy of his hero Frank since the very beginning of his career.

“I had seen Sinatra live twice, in 1990 and 1992,” he recalls as we chat over the phone on the run-up to The Rat Pack Christmas show in Dundee.

“Then I went to stage school soon after. The thing was, you needed an Equity Card for work, and the easiest way to get one was to form a variety act.

“Remembering I’d seen Sinatra, I based my act on his music,” explains Essex-based David.

“Fortunately for me, my voice sounds naturally a little like Sinatra’s. It’s nowhere near as good as his! But it sounds a little bit like it.”

Famous friends include Frank’s own son

Throughout his career, David’s gone on to meet Frank’s son, the late Frank Sinatra Jr, who he humbly says “was the closest out of anyone, in terms of singing like Frank”.

He also formed an unexpected friendship with jazz legend, and friend of Frank himself, Buddy Greco.

“When I became a fan of Buddy’s, I could never had dreamed that we’d become friends,” says David.

“He moved for four years to Essex and I’d visit him, he’d visit me. He became my eldest daughter’s godfather, and we had a great friendship which I could’ve only dreamed of when I first saw him.

“Before he died, he asked me to record a duet with him of One For My Baby, which was a great honour. Sadly, it was his final recording.

“He was quoted as saying ‘it’s just like being on stage with Sinatra again’ which is a huge honour coming from someone who knew Frank very well.”

Doing it Frank’s Way

But though he admits there are “certain similarities” between himself and the Fly Me To The Moon singer, such as being an only child and being interested in politics, David insists he’s “not necessarily trying to emulate Frank off stage”.

“There are areas of his life that I don’t think I would’ve liked to get involved in,” he chuckles. “But interestingly, I can’t sing any other way but like Frank.

“So if I try to sing a pop song, it’ll sound more or less like Frank singing that song, whether I like it or not!”

One might say he does everything Frank’s way – which is fitting, as swooning hit My Way is David’s all-time favourite Sinatra song.

“Even though it’s slightly cliché, I still think my favourite is My Way,” he says fondly.

“Because it brings up so many different emotions in different people, and when I watch audiences react to it, it still moves me.

“Sometimes it brings audience members to tears – and I hope that’s not because I’m singing it so badly!”

Nudist camp performance was ‘unique’

On the subject of audiences, David’s performed in front of some unusual ones.

“We performed at a nudist camp,” he recalls. “I think that performance has become sort of synonymous with us now.

“Of course, that was totally unique. To watch audiences dancing to New York, New York on that occasion was something very different to what we’ve seen before.

“We asked to come back – and they paid us to keep our clothes on!”

But he admits his favourite location is the “romantic” Monte Carlo, due to its connection to his kindred spirit, Frank.

“Frank performed there at the sporting club at Monte Carlo, so for us to go back years later is special, more special than anywhere else we’ve worked,” he says. “It was very stylish.”

Now from the South of France to the Silvery Tay, with his counterparts Paul Drakeley (Dean Martin) and Des Coleman (Sammy Davis Jr), David (as Frank) will return to his “favourite Scottish town” as they take to the Gardyne Theatre stage with a variety of classic Rat Pack hits and festive favourites, bringing in “the spirit of the Christmas spectacular TV specials of entertainment’s Golden Era”.

“We love coming to Dundee,” chuckles David. “We’ve made a lot of friends over the years there. We’ll be at the front of the theatre after the show, hopefully seeing some familiar faces, and then off to the casino!

“We always end up in the casino,” he adds cheekily. “We are the Rat Pack!”

The Rat Pack Christmas Show is at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on December 6. Tickets available from the Dundee City Box Office.