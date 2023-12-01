‘If I sing a pop song, it’ll sound like Frank’: Professional Sinatra impersonator is bringing spirit of Ol’ Blue Eyes to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘If I sing a pop song, it’ll sound like Frank’: Professional Sinatra impersonator is bringing spirit of Ol’ Blue Eyes to Dundee

David Alacey can't wait to reconnect with Dundonian friends as The Rat Pack Christmas Show hits the Gardyne Theatre.

David Alacey is Frank Sinatra in The Rat Pack Christmas Show. Image: Sam Websterby.
David Alacey is Frank Sinatra in The Rat Pack Christmas Show. Image: Sam Websterby.
By Rebecca Baird

He never met Ol’ Blue Eyes face to face, but David Alacey’s made a living out of mirroring swing legend Frank Sinatra’s voice.

The 47-year-old performer, who tours as part of The Rat Pack tribute act, has been carrying on the legacy of his hero Frank since the very beginning of his career.

“I had seen Sinatra live twice, in 1990 and 1992,” he recalls as we chat over the phone on the run-up to The Rat Pack Christmas show in Dundee.

“Then I went to stage school soon after. The thing was, you needed an Equity Card for work, and the easiest way to get one was to form a variety act.

Frank Sinatra inspired David Alacey when he was a young performer.

“Remembering I’d seen Sinatra, I based my act on his music,” explains Essex-based David.

“Fortunately for me, my voice sounds naturally a little like Sinatra’s. It’s nowhere near as good as his! But it sounds a little bit like it.”

Famous friends include Frank’s own son

Throughout his career, David’s gone on to meet Frank’s son, the late Frank Sinatra Jr, who he humbly says “was the closest out of anyone, in terms of singing like Frank”.

He also formed an unexpected friendship with jazz legend, and friend of Frank himself, Buddy Greco.

“When I became a fan of Buddy’s, I could never had dreamed that we’d become friends,” says David.

Paul Drakeley (Dean Martin) and Des Coleman (Sammy Davis Jr. and David Alacey (Frank Sinatra) are headed to Dundee with The Rat Pack: Christmas in Vegas. Image: Sam Websterby.

“He moved for four years to Essex and I’d visit him, he’d visit me. He became my eldest daughter’s godfather, and we had a great friendship which I could’ve only dreamed of when I first saw him.

“Before he died, he asked me to record a duet with him of One For My Baby, which was a great honour. Sadly, it was his final recording.

“He was quoted as saying ‘it’s just like being on stage with Sinatra again’ which is a huge honour coming from someone who knew Frank very well.”

Doing it Frank’s Way

But though he admits there are “certain similarities” between himself and the Fly Me To The Moon singer, such as being an only child and being interested in politics, David insists he’s “not necessarily trying to emulate Frank off stage”.

“There are areas of his life that I don’t think I would’ve liked to get involved in,” he chuckles. “But interestingly, I can’t sing any other way but like Frank.

“So if I try to sing a pop song, it’ll sound more or less like Frank singing that song, whether I like it or not!”

One might say he does everything Frank’s way – which is fitting, as swooning hit My Way is David’s all-time favourite Sinatra song.

“Even though it’s slightly cliché, I still think my favourite is My Way,” he says fondly.

“Because it brings up so many different emotions in different people, and when I watch audiences react to it, it still moves me.

“Sometimes it brings audience members to tears – and I hope that’s not because I’m singing it so badly!”

Nudist camp performance was ‘unique’

On the subject of audiences, David’s performed in front of some unusual ones.

“We performed at a nudist camp,” he recalls. “I think that performance has become sort of synonymous with us now.

“Of course, that was totally unique. To watch audiences dancing to New York, New York on that occasion was something very different to what we’ve seen before.

“We asked to come back – and they paid us to keep our clothes on!”

But he admits his favourite location is the “romantic” Monte Carlo, due to its connection to his kindred spirit, Frank.

David channelling Frank on stage. Image: Sam Websterby.

“Frank performed there at the sporting club at Monte Carlo, so for us to go back years later is special, more special than anywhere else we’ve worked,” he says. “It was very stylish.”

Now from the South of France to the Silvery Tay, with his counterparts Paul Drakeley (Dean Martin) and Des Coleman (Sammy Davis Jr), David (as Frank) will return to his “favourite Scottish town” as they take to the Gardyne Theatre stage with a variety of classic Rat Pack hits and festive favourites, bringing in “the spirit of the Christmas spectacular TV specials of entertainment’s Golden Era”.

“We love coming to Dundee,” chuckles David. “We’ve made a lot of friends over the years there. We’ll be at the front of the theatre after the show, hopefully seeing some familiar faces, and then off to the casino!

“We always end up in the casino,” he adds cheekily. “We are the Rat Pack!”

The Rat Pack Christmas Show is at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on December 6. Tickets available from the Dundee City Box Office.

More from Entertainment

Cher performs during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
Cher says she is ‘least diva-like person’ and gives biopic update
David Alacey is Frank Sinatra in The Rat Pack Christmas Show. Image: Sam Websterby.
Army veteran spent week in Ninewells coma without being identified after Fife harbour rescue
Beyonce releases surprise new music to celebrate Renaissance film premiere (Mason Poole/Live Nation/PA)
Beyonce releases new music after star-studded UK Renaissance film premiere
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband to pay her millions for unlawfully procured TV deals (Anthony Behar/PA)
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband to pay her millions for unlawfully procured TV deals
Sam Thompson has opened up about his ADHD diagnosis (ITV/PA)
I’m A Celeb’s Sam Thompson opens up about ADHD diagnosis and wanting to be…
Hall and Oates are on opposite sides in a legal battle (AP)
Hall and Oates row: Judge extends pause on Oates’ sale of stake in business
Ellie Taylor has announced the ‘surprise early arrival’ of her child (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Taylor announces arrival of baby as she misses Royal Variety Performance
Ncuti Gatwas as the Doctor (BBC Studios/PA)
Dundee-trained actor Ncuti Gatwa in new photos of Doctor Who Christmas special with Davina…
Shane MacGowan has died aged 65 (Niall Carson/PA)
Imelda May thanks the late Shane MacGowan for sharing his ‘glorious talents’
Shane McGowan has died aged 65 (Andy Butterton/PA)
Bookies slash odds of Pogues’ Christmas number one after Shane MacGowan’s death

Conversation