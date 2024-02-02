3 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Dundee this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

3 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Dundee this spring

David Pollock presents his top picks for theatregoers in the City of Discovery from now until summer.

Dundee Rep last put on a production of Sunset Song in 2015. Image: DC Thomson.
By David Pollock

As January draws to a close, pantos and Christmas shows are a distant memory, and theatre audiences are looking to make use of the brighter nights.

No one who follows theatre needs reminding how tough times are for stages across the country at the moment – a combination of everything from lingering post-Covid anxiety to the rise of streaming, the cost-of-living crisis and stretched public funding make it harder than ever to put on ambitious pieces which find an audience.

Luckily, Dundonians have the Rep, bringing first-class original work to their doorstep.

So here are our top picks for spring theatre at Dundee Rep:

1. Robert Louis Stevenson’s Jekyll & Hyde

Forbes Masson will take to the Dundee Rep stage in Jekyll & Hyde. Image: Supplied.

What: A new touring run of the classic tale of a man who turns into someone else when the sun goes down, adapted by Gary McNair (whose hits include the Dundee-set McGonagall’s Chronicles and the Billy Connolly tribute Dear Billy).

Who: Forbes Masson (The High Life, Shetland) delivers a sinister and darkly amusing performance across 75 minutes in this one-man, two-persona play.

When: February 7-10 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £22.50.

2. Oh What a Lovely War!

John Mills in the 1969 film version of Oh What A Lovely War, dir. Richard Attenborough. Image: Paramount.

What: This satirical anti-war musical theatre piece is celebrating its 60th anniversary on stage, still bringing into focus the folly and tragedy of the First World War.

Who: Originally done by Joan Littlewood’s Theatre Workshop, this version has been adapted by Blackeyed Theatre.

When: February 14-17 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £21.50.

3. Sunset Song

The classic novel was adapted for the screen, and is now hitting the Dundee stage.

What: A flagship adaptation of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s classical Scots novel by playwright Morna Young.

Who: The Rep’s own ensemble.

When: April 13 – May 4 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £15.

