Why is there a unicorn exhibition at the new Perth Museum – and how did a made up creature become Scotland’s national animal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Why is there a unicorn exhibition at the new Perth Museum – and how did a made up creature become Scotland’s national animal?

Dundee-based fantasy author and Scottish folklore expert Rebecca White explains the history of the unicorn symbol and what it means to Scots today.

Perth Museum is opening with its highly anticipated Unicorn exhibition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth Museum is opening with its highly anticipated Unicorn exhibition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Move over Easter bunnies, there’s a new animal dominating Courier Country this weekend – the unicorn.

As Perth Museum opens its doors, visitors will be able to view a trove of treasures for free, including the mystical Stone of Destiny.

But the museum is also launching its debut temporary exhibition Unicorn, exploring the cultural significance of the unicorn symbol in Scotland throughout history.

This includes its historic use on the coat of arms of Scottish kings, all the way up to its adoption by the LGBTQI+ community today.

The new unicorn exhibition at Perth Museum will tie together historical and modern unicorn symbolism. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The unicorn, as many will know, is Scotland’s national animal. But how did a mythical creature become the emblem of this country?

Scottish unicorn symbolism dates back 800 years

According to Dundonian author and Scottish folklore expert Rebecca White, the first use of a unicorn on a Scottish royal coat of arms was in the 12th century, by William I – ironically known as William the Lion.

From that first use in the 12th century, Rebecca explains, the unicorn gained popularity until in the 15th century, it became the national animal of Scotland.

Interestingly, she notes, there are very few actual stories or legends about the origins of the creature, though it appears in a lot of Celtic folklore.

Folklore Scotland co-founder Rebecca White. Image: Supplied.

“Unicorns were believed to be the strongest and purest of all the animals, “says Rebecca, who is the co-founder of Dundee-based heritage preservation organisation Folklore Scotland.

“And it was thought that the only person who could come close to taming one would be a virgin girl.

“It’s believed that kings would put unicorns in chains on their coats of arms to represent that they have enough power to tame even the most powerful of creatures – the unicorn.”

One common misconception, she says, is that the unicorn on the British coat of arms was chained after the Act of Union.

“That’s untrue, the unicorns on coats of arms were always chained. Though that’s not to say there’s been no oppression of Scottish power since then,” says the author, who considers herself a proud nationalist.

It’s these historical details, as well as the modern cultural significance of the unicorn, that she’s looking forward to learning more about when she visits the Perth Museum exhibition.

‘It’s a magical horse with a horn – what’s not to love?’ says folklore expert

“I love that they’ve gone for the unicorn as their first exhibition,” she says.

“I think above all else, the unicorn is iconic, it’s a celebration of Scotland. But it’s nice that presumably this exhibition will show the actual history of it.

“Plus it’ll be good for young kids to see that unicorns, which in our times often represent childhood magic and girlhood, and don’t look like a typically wild and strong creature, were once considered so powerful that kings wanted to use them as their symbolism to bolster their claim to the thrones.”

A piece of stained glass in the Unicorn exhibition depicts the popular rhyme ‘The Lion and the Unicorn’. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

And at the end of the day, even the expert agrees that the unicorn should be Scotland’s national animal just because it’s cool.

“It’s a magical horse with a horn, what is not to love?” laughs Rebecca.

“Big up the unicorn!”

Unicorn at Perth Museum opens on April 1 and runs until September 22 2024. For more information or to book tickets, visit the Perth Museum website

Other countries with mythical creatures for national animals:

  • Wales – dragon.
  • Hungary – Turul, a mythical bird.
  • Czechia – a double-tailed lion.
  • North Korea – Chollima, a winged horse.
  • Singapore – Merlion, a cross between a lion and a fish.

More from Entertainment

Olly Alexander who is the UK’s candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Eurovision singers Olly Alexander and Bambie Thug reject boycott call
George Gilbey reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday (Ian West/PA)
Man arrested after death of Gogglebox star Gilbey released under investigation
Jack Black who will read a story about a panda named Pom Pom from author Sophy Henn on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (BBC/PA)
Jack Black set for CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance: I’m very excited
Beyonce (PA)
US country singer Kirstie Kraus defends Beyonce moving into country space
Katie Price has been calling for young women to be wary of getting cosmetic procedures. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Price calls for age limit on face filler
Sally Phillips revealed this week that her son Olly was not allowed to play at Oxygen Acton in London (Ian West/PA)
Sally Phillips: I was upset my son was not allowed to play at trampoline…
Beyonce was praised for ‘impressive’ mastery bending ‘musical styles to her will’ (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)
Beyonce celebrated for ‘impressive’ mastery bending ‘musical styles to her will’
Act ll: Cowboy Carter by Beyonce (Parkwood/Columbia/Sony/AP)
Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter features a Beatles cover, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)
From Destiny’s Child to Cowboy Carter: Beyonce’s evolution over the years
Beyonce is releasing a new album (Yui Mok/PA)
Beyonce to usher in her country era with new album Cowboy Carter

Conversation